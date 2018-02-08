DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Libya tragedy: eight Pakistanis found alive, in smugglers’ captivity

ReutersFebruary 08, 2018

Email


TOPSHOT - This handout picture released on May 25, 2016 by the Italian Navy (Marina Militare) shows the shipwreck of an overcrowded boat of migrants off the Libyan coast today. At least seven migrants have drowned after the heavily overcrowded boat they were sailing on overturned, the Italian navy said. The navy said 500 people had been pulled to safety and seven bodies recovered, but rescue operations were continuing and the death toll could rise. The navy's Bettica patrol boat spotted "a boat in precarious condi
TOPSHOT - This handout picture released on May 25, 2016 by the Italian Navy (Marina Militare) shows the shipwreck of an overcrowded boat of migrants off the Libyan coast today. At least seven migrants have drowned after the heavily overcrowded boat they were sailing on overturned, the Italian navy said. The navy said 500 people had been pulled to safety and seven bodies recovered, but rescue operations were continuing and the death toll could rise. The navy's Bettica patrol boat spotted "a boat in precarious condi

TRIPOLI: About 20 people feared to have drowned on a boat that sank off Libya late last week were brought back to shore by smugglers and are being held at an unknown location, an embassy official said on Wednesday.

The group includes eight Pakistanis, one of whom called officials to say that smugglers were holding him in a locked room with other survivors.

Previously, just three people were known to have survived after a boat carrying more than 90 people sank off the western Libyan town of Zuwara.

The bodies of 12 Pakistanis who died in the incident have been recovered and brought to a morgue in the capital, Tripoli, awaiting repatriation.

The victims are mostly from Gujrat, according to the embassy official, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A total of 20 people being held at unknown location

A total of 32 Pakistanis were said to have been on the boat, and the number who died was still unclear, he said.

Libya is the main gateway for migrants trying to cross to Europe by sea, though numbers have dropped sharply since July last year as Libyan factions and authorities — under pressure from Italy and the European Union — have begun to block departures.

Zuwara was a top departure point until a local backlash against smuggling in 2015. So far this year, just over 3,500 migrants are recorded to have crossed from Libya to Italy, about 60 per cent fewer than during the same period last year, according to the Italian interior ministry.

Pakistanis living in Libya for decades, many of them working in the gold business, have tried to leave because of the collapse in the value of Libyan dinar and a severe liquidity crisis. Others have found their way to Libya through smuggling networks.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Truth
Feb 08, 2018 11:44am

Send all illegal immigrants back simple no excuses

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Where is Rao Anwar?

Where is Rao Anwar?

It is highly bizarre that in this day and age such a high-profile suspect remains on the run.

Opinion

Editorial

February 08, 2018

Curbing patronage

THE disbursal of so-called development funds for pet projects of parliamentarians is a controversial and wasteful...
February 08, 2018

Climate warning

PAKISTAN lives on its water resources which fuel our agriculture and contribute a large share of our power...
Updated February 08, 2018

Where is Rao Anwar?

WHILE the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi last month has truly shaken the nation’s...
Updated February 07, 2018

The great coal rush

For almost a quarter of a century, Pakistan’s dependence on imported oil for power generation has been growing.
Updated February 07, 2018

Streamlining justice

What can one say of a legal system where it takes on average 25 years for a case to be disposed of?
Updated February 07, 2018

Safe schools and colleges

Fortifying security at schools also hinges on how effectively the wider battle against the militants is progressing.