US names three Pakistanis as ‘terrorist facilitators’

AFPUpdated February 08, 2018

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday named three Pakistanis as key “terrorist facilitators”, saying they worked closely with a well-known backer of Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Taliban known as Shaykh Aminullah.

The US Treasury placed Rahman Zeb Faqir Muhammad, Hizb Ullah Astam Khan and Dilawar Khan Nadir Khan on its blacklist of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” in an effort to disrupt the group’s ability to obtain and distribute financing.

All three were tied to Shaykh Aminullah, who has been on international terror blacklists since 2009.

US officials allege that Shaykh Aminullah turned the Ganj seminary in Peshawar into a training and recruiting base for Al Qaeda, the Taliban and LeT.

The three men were involved in providing financial and logistical support, explosives and technological aid to the three Pakistan- and Afghanistan-based extremist groups, the Treasury said.

Rahman Zeb, it said, had been in charge of raising funds and materials for LeT in the Gulf region, and helped Shaykh Aminullah travel to the Gulf in 2014.

Hizb Ullah was involved in Shaykh Aminullah’s seminary and helped him on various trips to the Gulf. Dilawar, meanwhile, was a close assistant to Shaykh Aminullah, arranging his travel around Pakistan and handling his correspondence and financial transactions.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2018

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Kashmiri Pandit
Feb 08, 2018 09:01am

Just three ?

MR
Feb 08, 2018 09:16am

Country's reputation is at an all time low because of these kind of news.

Niaz H. Jafri
Feb 08, 2018 10:14am

Depressing :(

Maverik
Feb 08, 2018 10:23am

As if it matters any more. Recently they also put the leader of Hamas on the same list. The list itself is becoming dubious with addition of every name.

Arun-KS
Feb 08, 2018 10:30am

Pakistan needs proofs and before you provide anything of that sort, they are ready with their denial reports with counter proofs.

GK
Feb 08, 2018 11:08am

Where is the evidence?

Abdullah
Feb 08, 2018 11:11am

Good riddance.

MSQAZI
Feb 08, 2018 11:21am

These are the name of US choice.

Ãñgry ¶ïtbull
Feb 08, 2018 11:29am

Nothing is going right with pakistan, every another day some negative news are coming from US

Dev
Feb 08, 2018 12:02pm

The question is what is the source of the funds? Do they provide funds from their own earnings? or are they just the facilitators for someone else?

Progressive
Feb 08, 2018 12:35pm

Good job, however it does not reflect on Pakistan in adverse manner. Pakistan has been fighting to clear its area with relentless pursuit to eradicate such elements. The Unites States needs to engage its resourses from Afghanistan side all thoese elements who are creating trouble in Pakistan. If asked Pakistan Airforce would gladly respond and sterilize the area located inside Aghanistan border belt.

RationalBabu
Feb 08, 2018 01:05pm

@GK: As we all know, any evidence provided will be promptly rejected!

Sami
Feb 08, 2018 02:46pm

@Progressive good sarcasm

Mukul
Feb 08, 2018 03:58pm

@Progressive
I agree. They have done a good job in putting these three on the list. Pakistan needs to do more to improve the vision the world has of it.

