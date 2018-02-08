DAWN.COM

Commanders show readiness for cooperation with US

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated February 08, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs the Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.—Online
ISLAMABAD: Military’s top brass on Wednesday signalled cooperation with the United States and at the same time reassured the nation that there would be no compromise on national interest while doing so.

“National interest shall be kept at premium while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability,” the corps commanders resolved at their monthly meeting chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the meeting reviewed the “geo-strategic and security environment” in the context of US policy towards the region.

Indian ceasefire violations termed ‘detrimental to peace’

Tensions between Islamabad and Washington intensified after the announcement of the Trump administration’s strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan, which was very critical of Pakistan for its alleged inaction against terrorist sanctuaries used for sustaining the insurgency in Afghanistan. A bilateral engagement process started afterwards to find a common ground, but the National Security Strategy document unveiled by US President Donald Trump in his new year day tweet and suspension of security aid left little doubt that the extensive Pak-US talks had failed to resolve the differences.

Almost at the same time as suspension of security aid, Pentagon quietly opened another channel with the GHQ over the problems in security cooperation. The GHQ later shared broader sense of conversations with Centcom Comman­der Gen Joseph Votel and an unnamed American senator.

The three key messages conveyed by the Centcom chief, during the initial communication, were that the problems in ties were temporary; there would be no unilateral action against Pakistan, and that the US did not want a disruption in ties rather it wanted cooperation from Islamabad on areas of its concern.

Senior diplomatic sources reveal that the contacts between the GHQ and Pentagon have continued away from the prying eyes of media.

The message from the corps commanders meeting, therefore, looks to be designed in a way to dismiss any misgivings about the engagement being conducted with the US.

The ISPR further said that the commanders reaffirmed their commitment to consolidate the gains of the successive counter-terrorism operations. At the same time it stressed that not only Pakistan would benefit from the improvement in the security situation due to the counter-terrorism operations but the region as whole would also benefit.

The meeting also discussed Indian ceasefire violations and noted that the breaches were “detrimental to peace”.

Violations by India have continued last year’s pattern when the highest number of violations – 1,881 – was recorded during a year since the understanding on ceasefire went into effect in 2003 resulting in martyrdom of 87 people. Over 200 violations by India have taken place so far this year in which 12 people, including four troops, have lost their lives.

“These or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively,” the forum said.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2018

Shahid
Feb 08, 2018 08:47am

Good, old friends shouldn’t part ways like this!!

Asad Khan
Feb 08, 2018 08:49am

This shows Pakistan is caving in!!!

TR
Feb 08, 2018 09:19am

So finally you realized your mistakes and decided to cooperate! Good.

Samuel
Feb 08, 2018 09:52am

What?

DawnReader
Feb 08, 2018 10:28am

commanders get the money from the US - of course they will cooperate. Also, they will leave some work unfinished for continued money supply from the US

asad
Feb 08, 2018 11:02am

Is there any policy for drone attacks on our land.

Ashish Kumar
Feb 08, 2018 11:05am

Is this political strategy?

ah
Feb 08, 2018 11:26am

very funny... initially, these guys were challenging and now are cowed.

perveznawaz
Feb 08, 2018 11:35am

Not again....learn from north Korea and turkey. America won't do anything provided we have a backbone

Oscar
Feb 08, 2018 11:36am

Commanders ready to cooperate. Anyone surprised? This summarizes 70 years of Pakistani blunder “ dependence on US”. Never on your own feet even. Sad indeed

Last Word
Feb 08, 2018 12:14pm

Pakistan has no options but to cooperate sooner or later as it cannot survive without US aid.

Lost cause
Feb 08, 2018 12:19pm

US aid is extra income for politicians and military as well. So cooperation is on the cards for sure

Srinivas
Feb 08, 2018 12:23pm

it's shame

ADNAN AZIZ
Feb 08, 2018 01:14pm

There is simply no other choice.

Reza Irani
Feb 08, 2018 01:30pm

After the bravado, comes the capitulation and spin.

