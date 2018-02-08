98pc foreign cricketers ready to visit Pakistan for PSL: Salman Iqbal
Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal on Wednesday claimed that upto 98 per cent of foreign cricketers are ready to come to Pakistan for the playoffs and finals of the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The country's flagship T20 league, which kicks off on Feb 22, will see its playoffs and the final played in Lahore and Karachi respectively.
Foreign players, in the past, have shown great reluctance in visiting Pakistan owing to the country’s volatile security conditions.
However, that reluctance waned significantly in 2017 when a bunch of international players visited Pakistan, first for the PSL final and then for the World XI vs Pakistan series.
Later in the year, Sri Lanka also visited Pakistan, reiterating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s stance that the situation in Pakistan is now under control and conducive for cricket.
Kings owner Iqbal, during the launching ceremony of the team's official kit, delivered more good news to Pakistani cricket fans, saying that all the foreigners on his team’s roster have agreed to travel to Pakistan if their team qualifies
"Six of our seven players are ready to come and play in Pakistan [from the beginning]. Eoin Morgan, who has commitments to other leagues, [is the sole exception]. He will be coming late and will be leaving early."
"This is good news for all of us that players have agreed to come here and we hope everything stays well," he added.
Iqbal claimed that other franchises have had similar success in convincing their international talent to play in Pakistan, saying: "Overall, 98pc of the players have agreed to come to Lahore and Karachi. Some are left and hopefully they will also agree soon."
Captaincy role for Imad Wasim explained
Iqbal also commented on the selection of the franchise’s captain, Imad Wasim, explaining why the team chose a newcomer such as him to lead the side when far more experienced players options were available.
"In the last two seasons, we changed captains several times so now the management has decided that there should be a young captain who can stay with us for a long and can prove to be helpful, not only for us but for the national team too," he said.
Morgan skipped national tour to Bangladesh last year for security reasons and so did Alex Hales. PCB and all PSL franchises have done a commendable job in bringing few matches in Pakistan. If everything goes well, let's play 8,10 matches in Pakistan next year.
What a tragedy !! Playing of foreign players in Pakistan is viewed as a great achievement.
Don't understand this 98% comment. Given the number o foreign players involved, 2% will probably constitute less than one full player.
As usual the penchant of sensationalism. How do you even arrive at an accurate percentage? Were there a 100 players and two won't show up?
Seriously?
How many foreign cricketers in PSL? Does anyone know the big names this year?
First get at least one International match inside pakistan with any team then all will be OK
Please bring Indians in PSL!!
Leave the 2%, they are not needed
Yeah sure!
Sure if you say so. You have to pay them too!
@Wahab not interested, any of them.
@Wahab thanks but they have better opportunities at home. Why would they risk there life for a game when they earn a lot at home.
I am glad if that's the case, but, do the owners have money given that all the teams are running into losses and haven't cleared the PCB dues. Secondly, these foreign players in PSL are second rung players, retired or axed.
6 out of 7 players is 85% so how he came up with 98% figure.
Remembering the good old days of Cricket where players like Wasim Akram, Miandad, Imran (as a player) were considered best and had fans across the world. Sad to see the discussion of foreign players playing in Pakistan is seen as an achievement. Wish things change. Lets stand back and think for a minute what has changed in past 15 years and why. Who is responsible for this madness, and how can this be sorted out for the good of this country?
I think you got the figures the wrong way around. 2% willing to visit