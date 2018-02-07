DAWN.COM

Don't promote Valentine's Day, Pemra reminds broadcasters

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 07, 2018

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday issued an advisory directing local media to "desist from promoting Valentine's Day".

The authority directed all "broadcast media and distribution services licensees" to refrain from promoting Valentine's Day as per an order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC, in a verdict passed on February 13, 2017, had prohibited the celebration of Valentine's Day in public spaces and government offices across the country "with immediate effect".

The court had also warned print and electronic media to "stop all Valentine's Day promotions immediately".

The orders were given on a petition submitted by citizen Abdul Waheed, who maintained that promotions on mainstream and social media for Valentine's Day are against Islamic teachings and should be banned immediately.

The judgement had directed the secretaries of the ministries of information and broadcasting, information technology, chairman Pemra, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the chief commissioner Islamabad “to ensure that nothing about the celebration of Valentine’s Day and its promotion is spread on the electronic and print media. No event shall be held at the official level and at any public place. The chairman Pemra is directed to ensure that all TV channels shall stop the promotion of Valentine’s Day.”

In 2016, President Mamnoon Hussain had urged Pakistanis to forego celebrating Valentine’s Day, saying that it was not a part of Muslim tradition, but of the West. He had said, “Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided,” and added that the downsides of western culture had "adversely affected one of our neighbouring countries."

Bret
Feb 07, 2018 03:52pm

Very undemocratic

Sheraz
Feb 07, 2018 03:52pm

Well done, PEMRA.

Habib
Feb 07, 2018 03:53pm

Good decision.

Dr. Mattiullah
Feb 07, 2018 04:03pm

It also creates a number of social issues in our societies....

Governments generally ban things that create social issues...

Zeba Janjua
Feb 07, 2018 04:05pm

Dair ayad durust ayad.good move finally.

Pro Pakistani
Feb 07, 2018 04:09pm

Much appreciated decision in a context that our culture does not support such vulgar activities! We should be proud of our culture which is far more better than that of west!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 07, 2018 04:20pm

Happy Advance valentine day to everyone. IndoPak try to ban this every time but people love to celebrate it. Love is more powerful.

Irfan Taj
Feb 07, 2018 04:29pm

good decision by pemra

Dr. Doctor
Feb 07, 2018 04:30pm

Good going. Much appreciated.

What pains me is that where parents haven't been able to teach and weren't able to inculcate our cultural values in the minds of the young, court's intervention yields results. Leads one to conclude that parents need to get more involved in their families since most values need to be taught at home, can't go to court for every issue.

Irfan Taj
Feb 07, 2018 04:31pm

judicinery should ban on it

DS
Feb 07, 2018 04:37pm

If it is banned because it is from west then why fall over each other and die to get there

mahhashmi
Feb 07, 2018 04:42pm

Whoever, local media to "desist from promoting Valentine's Day"., they should consider as enemies agent whoever are working in different face and name against in our beloved country of Pakistan....

MSD
Feb 07, 2018 04:44pm

Good step taken by PEMRA!

asad
Feb 07, 2018 04:48pm

Pemra should first deal with ongoing obscenity in the media.

M. Emad
Feb 07, 2018 05:07pm

February is the month of Love (Valentine's Day), Language (International Mothers Language Day) and Literature.

mastana
Feb 07, 2018 05:12pm

Good decision, love don't need one day in a year to be expressed!

Karim
Feb 07, 2018 05:47pm

@DS absolutely

wajih qidwai
Feb 07, 2018 06:50pm

Where is the freedom of speech and expression has gone

Ahsan Gul
Feb 07, 2018 06:58pm

Yes, good to stay away from these useless days particularly. In the West this day has nothing to do with the love but pitch for sales and profits. On another note, do our less blessed economically brothers and sisters celebrate this day?

Fahd
Feb 07, 2018 07:26pm

good. decision.

Ahmed
Feb 07, 2018 08:24pm

Hats off to those who do not ban promoters of corruption and injustice but take out of way steps to ban valentine day.

shubs
Feb 07, 2018 08:28pm

Of course, casual verbal abuse of minorities can continue unabated on television by Pakistan's endless parade of "analysts".

bramh Mishra
Feb 07, 2018 08:32pm

I would propose something helpful for all humanity instead of the present insanity.

My idea of love is to love all unconditionally and at the same time remove violence from out minds. Violence comes in many forms and only an undisturbed mind may be able to fathom that

Ahmad
Feb 07, 2018 08:43pm

Thank you IHC & PEMRA. Also do something about the obscene content.

Sumya
Feb 07, 2018 08:51pm

Well done:)

Sumya
Feb 07, 2018 08:51pm

Well done pemra.

Iqbal Awani
Feb 07, 2018 09:09pm

@wajih qidwai What freedom of speech has to do with this?

