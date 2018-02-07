Don't promote Valentine's Day, Pemra reminds broadcasters
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday issued an advisory directing local media to "desist from promoting Valentine's Day".
The authority directed all "broadcast media and distribution services licensees" to refrain from promoting Valentine's Day as per an order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
The IHC, in a verdict passed on February 13, 2017, had prohibited the celebration of Valentine's Day in public spaces and government offices across the country "with immediate effect".
The court had also warned print and electronic media to "stop all Valentine's Day promotions immediately".
The orders were given on a petition submitted by citizen Abdul Waheed, who maintained that promotions on mainstream and social media for Valentine's Day are against Islamic teachings and should be banned immediately.
The judgement had directed the secretaries of the ministries of information and broadcasting, information technology, chairman Pemra, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the chief commissioner Islamabad “to ensure that nothing about the celebration of Valentine’s Day and its promotion is spread on the electronic and print media. No event shall be held at the official level and at any public place. The chairman Pemra is directed to ensure that all TV channels shall stop the promotion of Valentine’s Day.”
In 2016, President Mamnoon Hussain had urged Pakistanis to forego celebrating Valentine’s Day, saying that it was not a part of Muslim tradition, but of the West. He had said, “Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided,” and added that the downsides of western culture had "adversely affected one of our neighbouring countries."
Comments (27)
Very undemocratic
Well done, PEMRA.
Good decision.
It also creates a number of social issues in our societies....
Governments generally ban things that create social issues...
Dair ayad durust ayad.good move finally.
Much appreciated decision in a context that our culture does not support such vulgar activities! We should be proud of our culture which is far more better than that of west!
Happy Advance valentine day to everyone. IndoPak try to ban this every time but people love to celebrate it. Love is more powerful.
good decision by pemra
Good going. Much appreciated.
What pains me is that where parents haven't been able to teach and weren't able to inculcate our cultural values in the minds of the young, court's intervention yields results. Leads one to conclude that parents need to get more involved in their families since most values need to be taught at home, can't go to court for every issue.
judicinery should ban on it
If it is banned because it is from west then why fall over each other and die to get there
Whoever, local media to "desist from promoting Valentine's Day"., they should consider as enemies agent whoever are working in different face and name against in our beloved country of Pakistan....
Good step taken by PEMRA!
Pemra should first deal with ongoing obscenity in the media.
February is the month of Love (Valentine's Day), Language (International Mothers Language Day) and Literature.
Good decision, love don't need one day in a year to be expressed!
@DS absolutely
Where is the freedom of speech and expression has gone
Yes, good to stay away from these useless days particularly. In the West this day has nothing to do with the love but pitch for sales and profits. On another note, do our less blessed economically brothers and sisters celebrate this day?
good. decision.
Hats off to those who do not ban promoters of corruption and injustice but take out of way steps to ban valentine day.
Of course, casual verbal abuse of minorities can continue unabated on television by Pakistan's endless parade of "analysts".
I would propose something helpful for all humanity instead of the present insanity.
My idea of love is to love all unconditionally and at the same time remove violence from out minds. Violence comes in many forms and only an undisturbed mind may be able to fathom that
Thank you IHC & PEMRA. Also do something about the obscene content.
Well done:)
Well done pemra.
@wajih qidwai What freedom of speech has to do with this?