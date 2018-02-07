DAWN.COM

Maryam, Safdar approach IHC against accountability court decision to allow video link testimonies

Mohammad ImranFebruary 07, 2018

Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband, Muhammad Safdar, challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday an accountability court's decision to allow two witnesses to testify via video link in the Avenfield apartments case.

Last week, two UK-based prosecution witnesses, including a nephew of an additional director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), were allowed to testify through a video link in a supplementary reference against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and family.

The petition, submitted by Maryam and Safdar's counsel Amjad Pervaiz, seeks the annulment of the accountability court's decision to allow witnesses to testify via video link. The federation, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir — who made the decision — have been made party to the case in the petition.

The application filed by NAB seeking testimony of the owner of UK-based Quist Solicitors, Akhtar Raja, and principal at the Radley Forensic Document Laboratory, Robert W. Radley, via video link had been accepted by the accountability judge.

Radley and Raja, who is a nephew of FIA additional DG Wajid Zia, the head of the Joint Investigation Team that had investigated the Sharif family in Panamagate case, were allowed to record their statements through video link at the Pakistan High Commission in London. The judge had also issued a directive for the installation of necessary equipment in this regard.

The two witnesses had earlier refused to appear in person before the accountability court, citing security reasons and other professional commitments.

The Avenfield Properties reference alleges that Nawaz Sharif, his children and his son-in-law had purchased four flats in Park Lane, UK, without legitimate financial means.

Feb 07, 2018 02:01pm

If they have nothing to hide - why are they playing delaying tactics...

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 07, 2018 02:10pm

Video link is an acceptable way of questioning and recording evidence. It is widely acceptable in courts and other investigative institutions through out the world. Both Mr and Mrs Safdar's objection is silly and baseless to avoid and delay court's proceedings.

rajab
Feb 07, 2018 02:18pm

why are they afraid of court proceeding, if they are clear, they should face and get free.

wow
Feb 07, 2018 02:24pm

Hiding the evidence again and climbing there is nothing against them.

SDA
Feb 07, 2018 02:24pm

Maryam and Safda are trying to play any tactics to delay the outcome of this trial as they know that they are guilty of the crime as outlined in the references against them.

Kabeelakhan
Feb 07, 2018 02:32pm

@rajab because they have looted money and fear it will be taken back from them.

M Rafique
Feb 07, 2018 02:38pm

Decision their against, will be termed as written somewhere else, for favourable decision have wait to come into power once again and legislate that no legal proceeding of any kind or nature can be initiated against sharif existing family members including in laws and the generation borne in future

Haal
Feb 07, 2018 02:52pm

Well if Qatari prince could not be interviewed on video link why should these video testimonies be allowed.

azmat shah
Feb 07, 2018 02:54pm

Qatari prince was also allowed to testify on video link if provided he agreed to record his statement in the Pakistani High commission in Doha but he refused. Whats the big deal?

Umar Farooq
Feb 07, 2018 02:55pm

Video link is ok but the reason is that the witness is relative to Wajid the head of JIT....

Waqar
Feb 07, 2018 03:04pm

@Haal - Because the Qatari prince was not threatened nor felt his presence was a security risk to himself.

pakistani
Feb 07, 2018 03:13pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani dear what about qatri prince. he was not allowed video link. what is this?

TN
Feb 07, 2018 03:18pm

@Haal- what does Qatari prince means?- Sharif family need to submit money trail how they purchased the flats

Javaid
Feb 07, 2018 03:41pm

Why are they so scared. They know they have no money trail of their properties and Jail is their final destination.

Irfan
Feb 07, 2018 04:11pm

No need to be afraid because NRO is just around the corner.

Justice 2
Feb 07, 2018 04:19pm

@Haal ...because Qatari prince refused to go to Pakistani embassy in person to carry out this video link. He wanted the video link performed at his palace which is NOT the procedure. NAB witnesses would have gone to Pakistani embassy which is the difference here.

Harmony-1©
Feb 07, 2018 04:30pm

@Haal - Qatari prince was told to go to Pak consulate in Qatar for video link but he refused and wanted it in his own palace. In this case witnesses will go to Pak consulate. Its no good twisting facts!

Ahsan Gul
Feb 07, 2018 04:52pm

While our military is busy defending our country, our labor is working hard day and night and our parents raising children these NS and family to include his appointed ministers are eating Pakistan within like termites. It is about time that this family must go to jail and an accountability process be applied to all suspected politicians and leaders. Glory to our SC.

