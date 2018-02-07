15-year-old cousin arrested for murder of Mardan minor girl: IG KP
A 15-year-old second cousin of the four-year-old Mardan girl found dead in a field in January was arrested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police for his suspected involvement in the alleged rape and murder of the minor.
Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Salahuddin Mehsud said the suspect has confessed to his crimes.
Speaking to the media in Peshawar, the IG KP said that the suspect in the "blind case" was traced using DNA samples obtained from a single drop of blood found on a leaf near the crime scene.
The IG claimed that it was a case of attempted rape before murder. However, a forensic report issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) had earlier confirmed that the girl was raped before she was murdered.
Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Alam Shinwari, speaking to the media today, claimed that the suspect had attempted to rape the child but ended up suffocating her to death with his hands after she began shouting and crying.
The suspect, a daily wage labourer at a hotel, is a relative of the victim who lived on the same street as her, the RPO and IG told the media. The teenager took the child to a sugarcane field near her house when a wedding ceremony was underway in the area on January 13. Her body was found there the next day.
IG KP Mehsud said that the police was under pressure and had faced a number of hindrances in solving the case as there was no CCTV footage due to a lack of cameras in the area. However, he added, the police had not arrested any innocent people.
The only other person arrested in connection with the case was another man whose DNA matched that recovered from an artefact collected from the crime scene. However, the suspect was found to be innocent by police during an investigation and will be released soon, the police officials said.
The KP police had sought help of the PFSA which had issued its report on the DNA samples yesterday.
The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of the Mardan case following nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, and took the KP police force to task for their 'less than exemplary' performance in tracking down the suspects and solving the case.
please issue speedy justice and decide the case before someone influential deceives the system
well done kp police,,,,,
We need to have more forensic laboratories in each provinces to help police solve crimes. Further we need to develop and train our police on solving crimes using scientific methods. KP Police should than Punjab police for assisting in solving a blind murder case. May we hope that Imran Khan will rise on the occasion to thank Shahbaz Sharif?
Where is CM of KPK for Press conference where is all investigation agencies who contributed in this case , Where is family of ASMA they should be there in Press conference , Difference of Approach between KPK and Punjab
That is the difference between Punjab and KP. The chief minister Punjab arranged a drama press conference to announce the arrest of the accused in Zainab murder case while in KP the IGP who is the relevant person announced the arrest. PTI is not about political scoring its about institutionalization.
impossible a 15 year old cant do it
@Afzal Nadir: KPK police has lost all its credibility and this case has exposed them big time. Had Punjab Forensic authority not helped in, KPK police had no clue (up until 25 days) to trace this guy even though it could have been solved even with out help from Punjab Forensic labs help. Number 1 standard technique entire Pakistan's outdated police use is to interview/interrogate and investigate potential suspects specially near relatives. Wonder how come this guy was not interviewed/identified earlier. It seems KPK police while trying to be the best, forgot basic crime investigation steps in such cases ie suspecting the ones in close circle of the deceased. Mashal Khan, Asma Rani, Sharifan bibi;s cases are still unresolved. All these belie the claims made by PTI chief about KPK police
@Nasir Waheed: if Imran Khan comes out and praises Shahbaz Sharif or Punjab govt, that will be a blow to PTI politics and PTI supporters are not going to like it !!
No grandstanding by CM. No cruel laughter with victim's family sitting next to CM. Good old professional police investigating work. Topped it off with presser with DPO with even IG standing in the back.
Well done KP police.
Best part is IG police doing press conference instead of some minister. This is how instituitions are huilt. Slow and steady and not through one man show cause notices.
Congrats to punjab forensic lab. Just few days back pti trolls were doubting its reports but now they are banking on it. Just shameful behaviour.
Imran Khan and KP police should have the decency of thanking Punjab government for providing forensic lab assistance. Without such assistance, KP police which is taking all the credit was just clueless.
Now the culprit is identified and arrested through DNA tests, we would like to see a speedy progress without any delay. Justice must prevail and culprit is punished severely for his inhumane and evil crime.
@Nasir Waheed Forensic lab i believe just became active last week
@rizwan Punjab is part of Pakistan - so what is the big deal if they help each other in apprehending the criminals.
Now the judge should appreciate the work of kpk police
@abdullah There has been serious crimes by people even younger than him.
This culprit is 15-year old and a minor in eyes of law. Let see how Courts deal with it. Thanks to Punjab Police and Forensic Lab for the support in this case.
@Awais Anjum you mean difference of clapping
@Nasir Waheed No need fo that. KPK recently opened its own forensic lab. Thank to Nawaz shareef he only made lab in lahore and did not give importance.to other provinces.
@abdullah A 15 years old vs 4 years old. It is very possible 4 years old will get killed in a struggle to keep her quite.
Amazing how the police are giving conferences as oppose to Shabaz Sharif and co.
Where is CM?, where is the stage?? Where is the law minister? Where is the childs father? Where are the clappings? Oh i forgot. It was in kpk and not in punjab.
@Afzal Nadi we feel proud of the improved performance of KP Police
He is a child himself!
@realistic very well said.
Not sure why people giving credit to Punjub province. It's the richest province and has departments established well before independence. Whilst kp is war throne province which getting just started.
Whom to trust in this dark era of our life.
@Zaidi Certainly no big deal but it sure becomes when PTI and its leaders have demonized Punjab govt in every which way possible over the last many years. PTI and its entire core leadership has blasted any/all things Govt of Punhab since last many years without doing any introspection and realizing that they are also chip of the same old block !! if you know what I mean.
People should have their own CCTV guarding their houses and streets ....
@Nasir Waheed What SS did in this case....? Has he been able, we have not witnessed Zainab and other multiple deceased minor girl's cases in Kasur.
It's not the time to discuss pti/pmln and police performance. need to think what is happening with our society. why would a 15 year old do this to a flower? we need to save our kids. what punishment can be given to this 15 year old animal? what is going on.
I really hope they got the right guy - because this case has been full ineptitude. This has been the most shameful police case I have seen. Even the DNA was not taken directly from the victim as per the news report.
We cannot trust a cousin. We cannot believe own brother. We cannot believe Step father. We cannot believe own father. We cannot believe teachers. We cannot believe neighbors. Then, whom to believe and how to survive? What is wrong with the society?
@Nasir Waheed Thank SS for what? SS has been politicising Mardan case. Kudos to KP police for working tirelessly and without fanfare by SS / Rana Sanaulla for Kasur case. A press conference regarding Kasyr case was due from IG Punjab Police & not by SS.
Well done KP police. What’s the forensics lab working got to do with Shahbaz Sh?
Note, there is NO big press conference by ministers to get credit, only police statement after they arrested the culprit, based on DNA test results. No publicity or claiming credit, as police did their job behind the scene. This is how police should work without any influence!
Good job done kp police ! At least sex teaching should not be a taboo now as our youth is bewildering day by day.
@realistic - A very good realistic comment.
@Shahmeer Khan if this war torn province can afford a Metro project, worth multi million dollars, it can for heavens sake, afford this less than a million dollar forensic lab. It's all about priorities. They're being punished for their false claims of revamping the health system in my province, for last 5 years.
@rizwan Really??
Good job police. Usually, a close relative is involved in these cases.
@realistic This is not a case of who is important and who is authorised. Any help that solves such cases must be welcomed.
Good work.
Repeatedly proven that most of the times the culprit is a person the victim trusts. Lesson: when it comes to children, don't even trust your shadows.
Painfully it appears that for a job that was to be carried out by the police as its duty, the IG appears to claim praise.
It also appears to be a contrast and comparison with the other province's horrific case, where mention of non-availability of CCTV, relatively a difficult case and challenging of the forensic report is touched upon.
The investigators deserve to be commended for their job but using this as a political and or professional platform is not the correct approach.
15 year old need advice rather than punishment.
Top headline of DAWN speaks volume of the situation in today’s Pakistan Only negative news or negative approach Later needs to be mended at the earliest
Long live KP Police for arresting the suspect.