15-year-old cousin arrested for murder of Mardan minor girl: IG KP

Hassan FarhanUpdated February 07, 2018

Mardan minor murder suspect is a 15-year-old relative of the victim, police say. — Photo by Author
A 15-year-old second cousin of the four-year-old Mardan girl found dead in a field in January was arrested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police for his suspected involvement in the alleged rape and murder of the minor.

Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Salahuddin Mehsud said the suspect has confessed to his crimes.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, the IG KP said that the suspect in the "blind case" was traced using DNA samples obtained from a single drop of blood found on a leaf near the crime scene.

The IG claimed that it was a case of attempted rape before murder. However, a forensic report issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) had earlier confirmed that the girl was raped before she was murdered.

Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Alam Shinwari, speaking to the media today, claimed that the suspect had attempted to rape the child but ended up suffocating her to death with his hands after she began shouting and crying.

The suspect, a daily wage labourer at a hotel, is a relative of the victim who lived on the same street as her, the RPO and IG told the media. The teenager took the child to a sugarcane field near her house when a wedding ceremony was underway in the area on January 13. Her body was found there the next day.

IG KP Mehsud said that the police was under pressure and had faced a number of hindrances in solving the case as there was no CCTV footage due to a lack of cameras in the area. However, he added, the police had not arrested any innocent people.

The only other person arrested in connection with the case was another man whose DNA matched that recovered from an artefact collected from the crime scene. However, the suspect was found to be innocent by police during an investigation and will be released soon, the police officials said.

The KP police had sought help of the PFSA which had issued its report on the DNA samples yesterday.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of the Mardan case following nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, and took the KP police force to task for their 'less than exemplary' performance in tracking down the suspects and solving the case.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 07, 2018 12:22pm

please issue speedy justice and decide the case before someone influential deceives the system

Afzal Nadir
Feb 07, 2018 12:25pm

well done kp police,,,,,

Nasir Waheed
Feb 07, 2018 12:27pm

We need to have more forensic laboratories in each provinces to help police solve crimes. Further we need to develop and train our police on solving crimes using scientific methods. KP Police should than Punjab police for assisting in solving a blind murder case. May we hope that Imran Khan will rise on the occasion to thank Shahbaz Sharif?

Awais Anjum
Feb 07, 2018 12:31pm

Where is CM of KPK for Press conference where is all investigation agencies who contributed in this case , Where is family of ASMA they should be there in Press conference , Difference of Approach between KPK and Punjab

realistic
Feb 07, 2018 12:32pm

That is the difference between Punjab and KP. The chief minister Punjab arranged a drama press conference to announce the arrest of the accused in Zainab murder case while in KP the IGP who is the relevant person announced the arrest. PTI is not about political scoring its about institutionalization.

abdullah
Feb 07, 2018 12:33pm

impossible a 15 year old cant do it

rizwan
Feb 07, 2018 12:38pm

@Afzal Nadir: KPK police has lost all its credibility and this case has exposed them big time. Had Punjab Forensic authority not helped in, KPK police had no clue (up until 25 days) to trace this guy even though it could have been solved even with out help from Punjab Forensic labs help. Number 1 standard technique entire Pakistan's outdated police use is to interview/interrogate and investigate potential suspects specially near relatives. Wonder how come this guy was not interviewed/identified earlier. It seems KPK police while trying to be the best, forgot basic crime investigation steps in such cases ie suspecting the ones in close circle of the deceased. Mashal Khan, Asma Rani, Sharifan bibi;s cases are still unresolved. All these belie the claims made by PTI chief about KPK police

rizwan
Feb 07, 2018 12:42pm

@Nasir Waheed: if Imran Khan comes out and praises Shahbaz Sharif or Punjab govt, that will be a blow to PTI politics and PTI supporters are not going to like it !!

Amin U Ansari
Feb 07, 2018 12:42pm

No grandstanding by CM. No cruel laughter with victim's family sitting next to CM. Good old professional police investigating work. Topped it off with presser with DPO with even IG standing in the back.

Well done KP police.

Arif maroof
Feb 07, 2018 12:48pm

Best part is IG police doing press conference instead of some minister. This is how instituitions are huilt. Slow and steady and not through one man show cause notices.

Well done KP police.

mk
Feb 07, 2018 12:50pm

Congrats to punjab forensic lab. Just few days back pti trolls were doubting its reports but now they are banking on it. Just shameful behaviour.

Ahmed
Feb 07, 2018 12:51pm

Imran Khan and KP police should have the decency of thanking Punjab government for providing forensic lab assistance. Without such assistance, KP police which is taking all the credit was just clueless.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 07, 2018 01:01pm

Now the culprit is identified and arrested through DNA tests, we would like to see a speedy progress without any delay. Justice must prevail and culprit is punished severely for his inhumane and evil crime.

Azeem
Feb 07, 2018 01:12pm

@Nasir Waheed Forensic lab i believe just became active last week

Zaidi
Feb 07, 2018 01:14pm

@rizwan Punjab is part of Pakistan - so what is the big deal if they help each other in apprehending the criminals.

Raghu
Feb 07, 2018 01:15pm

Now the judge should appreciate the work of kpk police

Zaidi
Feb 07, 2018 01:16pm

@abdullah There has been serious crimes by people even younger than him.

Mustafa
Feb 07, 2018 01:16pm

This culprit is 15-year old and a minor in eyes of law. Let see how Courts deal with it. Thanks to Punjab Police and Forensic Lab for the support in this case.

Revolution
Feb 07, 2018 01:16pm

@Awais Anjum you mean difference of clapping

Raghu
Feb 07, 2018 01:17pm

@Nasir Waheed No need fo that. KPK recently opened its own forensic lab. Thank to Nawaz shareef he only made lab in lahore and did not give importance.to other provinces.

wow
Feb 07, 2018 01:17pm

@abdullah A 15 years old vs 4 years old. It is very possible 4 years old will get killed in a struggle to keep her quite.

Amazing how the police are giving conferences as oppose to Shabaz Sharif and co.

Well done KP police.

MAMU
Feb 07, 2018 01:22pm

Where is CM?, where is the stage?? Where is the law minister? Where is the childs father? Where are the clappings? Oh i forgot. It was in kpk and not in punjab.

Syed Faizul Hadi
Feb 07, 2018 01:24pm

@Afzal Nadi we feel proud of the improved performance of KP Police

Syed Faizul Hadi
Feb 07, 2018 01:25pm

We feel proud of the greatly improved performance of the KP Police

Syed Faizul Hadi
Feb 07, 2018 01:27pm

We feel proud of the improved performance of the KP Police

Haroon
Feb 07, 2018 01:32pm

He is a child himself!

Silent observer
Feb 07, 2018 01:34pm

@realistic very well said.

Shahmeer Khan
Feb 07, 2018 01:35pm

Not sure why people giving credit to Punjub province. It's the richest province and has departments established well before independence. Whilst kp is war throne province which getting just started.

Kashif
Feb 07, 2018 01:43pm

Whom to trust in this dark era of our life.

rizwan
Feb 07, 2018 01:56pm

@Zaidi Certainly no big deal but it sure becomes when PTI and its leaders have demonized Punjab govt in every which way possible over the last many years. PTI and its entire core leadership has blasted any/all things Govt of Punhab since last many years without doing any introspection and realizing that they are also chip of the same old block !! if you know what I mean.

on FLIP SIDE
Feb 07, 2018 02:03pm

People should have their own CCTV guarding their houses and streets ....

Reja
Feb 07, 2018 02:06pm

@Nasir Waheed What SS did in this case....? Has he been able, we have not witnessed Zainab and other multiple deceased minor girl's cases in Kasur.

Raja Gee
Feb 07, 2018 02:27pm

It's not the time to discuss pti/pmln and police performance. need to think what is happening with our society. why would a 15 year old do this to a flower? we need to save our kids. what punishment can be given to this 15 year old animal? what is going on.

Fatima Khan
Feb 07, 2018 02:36pm

I really hope they got the right guy - because this case has been full ineptitude. This has been the most shameful police case I have seen. Even the DNA was not taken directly from the victim as per the news report.

Be good
Feb 07, 2018 02:41pm

We cannot trust a cousin. We cannot believe own brother. We cannot believe Step father. We cannot believe own father. We cannot believe teachers. We cannot believe neighbors. Then, whom to believe and how to survive? What is wrong with the society?

Patriot
Feb 07, 2018 02:42pm

@Nasir Waheed Thank SS for what? SS has been politicising Mardan case. Kudos to KP police for working tirelessly and without fanfare by SS / Rana Sanaulla for Kasur case. A press conference regarding Kasyr case was due from IG Punjab Police & not by SS.

Iqbal Khan
Feb 07, 2018 02:46pm

Well done KP police. What’s the forensics lab working got to do with Shahbaz Sh?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 07, 2018 03:11pm

Note, there is NO big press conference by ministers to get credit, only police statement after they arrested the culprit, based on DNA test results. No publicity or claiming credit, as police did their job behind the scene. This is how police should work without any influence!

Imran mehmood
Feb 07, 2018 03:18pm

Good job done kp police ! At least sex teaching should not be a taboo now as our youth is bewildering day by day.

Harmony-1©
Feb 07, 2018 03:45pm

@realistic - A very good realistic comment.

Khan De Bannu - KSA
Feb 07, 2018 03:46pm

@Shahmeer Khan if this war torn province can afford a Metro project, worth multi million dollars, it can for heavens sake, afford this less than a million dollar forensic lab. It's all about priorities. They're being punished for their false claims of revamping the health system in my province, for last 5 years.

@IV
Feb 07, 2018 03:54pm

@rizwan Really??

Ahsan Gul
Feb 07, 2018 03:58pm

Good job police. Usually, a close relative is involved in these cases.

M.Saeed
Feb 07, 2018 04:35pm

@realistic This is not a case of who is important and who is authorised. Any help that solves such cases must be welcomed.

Sajid Sajjad Abbasi
Feb 07, 2018 04:42pm

Good work.

Dr. Doctor
Feb 07, 2018 04:43pm

Repeatedly proven that most of the times the culprit is a person the victim trusts. Lesson: when it comes to children, don't even trust your shadows.

Painfully it appears that for a job that was to be carried out by the police as its duty, the IG appears to claim praise.

It also appears to be a contrast and comparison with the other province's horrific case, where mention of non-availability of CCTV, relatively a difficult case and challenging of the forensic report is touched upon.

The investigators deserve to be commended for their job but using this as a political and or professional platform is not the correct approach.

Laeeq Ahmed
Feb 07, 2018 04:57pm

15 year old need advice rather than punishment.

Xyz
Feb 07, 2018 04:58pm

Top headline of DAWN speaks volume of the situation in today’s Pakistan Only negative news or negative approach Later needs to be mended at the earliest

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 07, 2018 05:25pm

Long live KP Police for arresting the suspect.

