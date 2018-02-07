DAWN.COM

Contempt case: SC gives Daniyal Aziz 10 days to arrange for a lawyer

Haseeb BhattiFebruary 07, 2018

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz ten days to arrange for a lawyer to defend him in the suo moto contempt case against him.

Aziz had been issued a notice for contempt of court for an "anti-judiciary" speech made by him. The notice did not specify which speech had prompted the action.

The PML-N leader on Wednesday informed the court that he was unaware of why he had been summoned, at which Justice Azmat Saeed responded that nothing inappropriate will happen in the case and all details will soon come forward.

The hearing was adjourned until February 19 after Aziz was given time to arrange for his lawyer.

It is pertinent to mention that following last year's Panama Papers judgement in which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, members of the ruling party, including Aziz — on a number of occasions — have launched unprecedented verbal attacks on the country’s judiciary, accusing it of having different standards for the former prime minister than for his opponents.

Another PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, who appeared in the SC yesterday in connection with contempt case against him, was served a show-cause notice and given a week to arrange for his lawyer.

De-seated senator Nehal Hashmi is already serving a month's imprisonment for his tirade against judiciary last year.

Comments


Khan
Feb 07, 2018 10:35am

Get ready for jail vacation!

ukz
Feb 07, 2018 10:50am

After committing crimes, these crooks keep on asking that what is their crime. I hope the nation can see their true faces and elect sensibly.

Truth Sayer
Feb 07, 2018 10:56am

InshAllah jail time for U... Then u will remember all ur wrong doings.. Ur lies n deceits will no longer work..

Pro Pakistani
Feb 07, 2018 10:56am

The problem is our nation is responsible for electing the wrong representatives, and above all we don't have sense of realization that we go for the wrong candidates and parties time and again! Then why we complain for the fuss created by ourselves.

Ob
Feb 07, 2018 10:59am

Interesting how the PML-N leadership is so clueless. One doesn’t know why he was kicked out the other doesn’t know why the SC has called him. How are these guys fit for anything when they are so clueless !

Javaid
Feb 07, 2018 11:00am

SC should give the "contempt brigade" exemplary punishment so in future no one dares to insult SC!

Arfeen Khan
Feb 07, 2018 11:03am

Why we give Danial Aziz so much weight... He was with General Musharaf and very vocal in his support. How come Nawaz Sharif has taken him in his party.

Bunch of corrupt politicians who are eating Pakistan as vultures.....

Wow
Feb 07, 2018 11:07am

Why public keeps on attending rallies of these corrupt individuals?

I feel so sad, nation can't change their fate.

Karim
Feb 07, 2018 11:42am

That was not a slip of the tongue but a constant order by the chief thug of this Country telling him to derail Democracy by challenging & provoking the judiaciary itself.

Akhtar
Feb 07, 2018 11:43am

@ukz No crime was committed.

SDA
Feb 07, 2018 12:09pm

You have been summoned because you opened your mouth and insulted SC.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 07, 2018 12:34pm

young man FLY to DUBAI, for medical reasons and then use your AQAMA...

Haal
Feb 07, 2018 02:50pm

Courts should stay out of politics.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 07, 2018 03:05pm

Cunning people always try to be naive and pretend to be innocent, when caught red handed. But, their intentions, recorded acts and silly speeches are strong evidence and play a part in convictions - this will happen in this case.

Silent Observer
Feb 07, 2018 03:40pm

The whole nation watched on their TV screens how Mr.Daniyal Aziz insulted the judiciary on different occasions. Those videos are undeniable proofs of the contempt of court committed by him. Therefore no lawyer will be able to defend Mr.Daniyal Aziz.

Ahsan Gul
Feb 07, 2018 04:01pm

Good call by the court. These guys should know that Pakistan has rules and you cannot do as you like.

