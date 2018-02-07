Contempt case: SC gives Daniyal Aziz 10 days to arrange for a lawyer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz ten days to arrange for a lawyer to defend him in the suo moto contempt case against him.

Aziz had been issued a notice for contempt of court for an "anti-judiciary" speech made by him. The notice did not specify which speech had prompted the action.

The PML-N leader on Wednesday informed the court that he was unaware of why he had been summoned, at which Justice Azmat Saeed responded that nothing inappropriate will happen in the case and all details will soon come forward.

The hearing was adjourned until February 19 after Aziz was given time to arrange for his lawyer.

It is pertinent to mention that following last year's Panama Papers judgement in which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, members of the ruling party, including Aziz — on a number of occasions — have launched unprecedented verbal attacks on the country’s judiciary, accusing it of having different standards for the former prime minister than for his opponents.

Another PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, who appeared in the SC yesterday in connection with contempt case against him, was served a show-cause notice and given a week to arrange for his lawyer.

De-seated senator Nehal Hashmi is already serving a month's imprisonment for his tirade against judiciary last year.