Bill to end US aid to Pakistan moved in House of Representatives too
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives joined the Senate on Tuesday in seeking to end US economic aid to Pakistan while the Trump administration has already suspended military aid.
A bill introduced in the House said that non-defence aid to Pakistan should also end and the money set aside for this purpose should be invested in infrastructure projects in the United States.
The movers say they are seeking the ban because Pakistan “provides military aid and intelligence” to terrorists, a charge Islamabad strongly denies. Pakistani officials say that the US administration blames their country to hide their failure in Afghanistan where they have failed to subdue an ever-increasing insurgency.
The legislation, introduced by Congressmen Mark Sanford from South Carolina and Thomas Massie from Kentucky, seeks to prohibit the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) from sending American taxpayer money to Pakistan.
Instead, these funds will be redirected to the Highway Trust Fund, the account that pays for road infrastructure in the US.
This common-sense bill puts America first by reallocating tax dollars to roads and bridges at home instead of funnelling money overseas, Congressman Massie said.
“When the American people support other nations, our generosity shouldn’t be used to reward terrorists with US taxpayer dollars,” Congressman Sanford added.
“Couple this with the fact that the Highway Trust Fund will be $111 billion short by 2026, and it simply makes financial sense to repurpose these funds for our infrastructure,” he said.
The move to stop US economic assistance to Pakistan initiated in the Senate where Senator Rand Paul introduced a companion legislation early last month.
“We fail to protect the country and steward taxpayers’ hard-earned money when we support countries that chant ‘death to America and burn our flag’,” he argued.
“Let’s bring that money home and use it to help rebuild our infrastructure instead of giving it to a nation that persecutes Christians and imprisons people such as the doctor that helped us get Osama bin Laden,” Senator Paul said.
The current debate in Congress on the rationale for continuing US assistance to Pakistan followed a New Year Day tweet from President Donald Trump, who accused the country of receiving more than $33 billion in 15 years but giving “nothing but lies and deceit” in return.
Four days after the tweet, he suspended US security aid to Pakistan, hoping that it would force Islamabad to support his strategy for defeating the Taliban.
Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2018
I support this common sense bill 100%. If even a fraction of this money given as aid is spent on my home state here, roads and infrastructure would improve.
The leaders of United States surprisingly spew a lot of street talk , generalization and hatred. On the positive side Pakistan will finally learn to manage its own house through its own resources
Good ,rather use it for amtrack which derail everyday. Congress men get the most out of taxpayers. Now is the time to give something back to the country.
A very good news for us Pakistanis.
Great the people don't need this money as it goes to the politicians only who in return sell their souls to bring shame to the nation. I hope the bill is passed with majority vote so our dependence and the politicians' beggary comes to an end.
A good move by the USA. The aid money never benefits to the common citizens of Pakistan, instead, it ends up with the corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. Let Pakistani elites learns to pay their due share of their income taxes.
Just go away and leave us alone. Take the debris along with you and let us live in peace and harmony.
Believe me this is the best thing ever happen to Pakistan. Good for you Pakistan
Guess good for both parties as most Pakistanis as per comments here don’t want aid from US and obviously US also don’t want to pay. So, win-win for all.
Good news for Pakistan. This was a very expensive aid for us and we learned a lesson. No more do more. It is time for Pakistan first policy.
Walk away from the US. Their economic aid and military aid is just a way to force you to accept their will. They are nothing more than bullies. If you show your backbone they will realize their own foolishness. Just tell them they can not use Pakistan's air space or the land passage to deliver their arms and material to Afghanistan. They will kick themselves. Pakistan must show the same courage when they defied the US and delivered the atomic bomb.
good move
Well done US. now atleast this money wont go in the pockets of our ministers and we cant be pressured by US to do more. Now its our turn to return the favour and shut the transport access for them or charge heavy fines. If they have other access which is unlikely then well and good.
Awesome news.
Good for Pakistan
Good news.
finally!
Money wasted in pakistan can be wasted at home.
unfortunate even.
Learn to stand up without crutches...
Welcome move indeed long pending
Enemies of Pakistan and their lobbyists are behind all this. Pakistan should take a well calculated reciprocal action by reviewing logistics support to US and the conditions attached to it. Pakistan is unfairly being made a scapegoat for US failures in Afghanistan.
I hope all US problems in Afghanistan ll be resolved by this!
Every country looks towards it's own interests and there is no surprise in it.
So happy with this news. Good for Pakistan. Now please Pakistan should also ban the land route for US for this unjust war on innocent Afghani brethren.
Great beginning
I hope this bill is passed. It would end the leverage US has on Pakistan for asking 'do more'. They won't ask us to do more, and we might finally be able to direct our own foreign policy. Also, we might finally start looking for the opportunities present at home.
Great move by US :)
Alhamdulilah! Thanks USA. We will stand by ourselves now.
I think it will be good for Pk. We can survive with US. In long run it will be better for the country
Good work....
Thank you Mr Donald Trump.
And we sacrificed hundreds of civilians and soldier's lives for these ungrateful Americans. Such a shame.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan dont ban it,raise the charges 25x
They called it Aid instead of reimbursement of our expenses. It is a time to give some lesson to them and stop all access to Afghanistan through Pakistan either from air or land immediately. Let them survive in Afghanistan without our help.
Since this administration came to power, there are surprises and slides only.
Very good move. The money will not end up in corrupt ministers pockets anymore. This money never helped ordinary Pakistanis anyways. The path is tough but we will succeed. Pakistan Zindabad!
@SUD, USA Agreed. Pakistan should learn to rely on itself and should stop accepting so called aid from other countries. At the same time Pakistan should make sure that it charges the transit facilities provided to other countries in advance and full before allowing this to happen.
Good news for Pakistan now there will be no pressure on Pakistan to answer back to USA and show the world of USA failure in Afghanistan.
In the long run, US will be the loser.
Corrupt Pakistani politicians shaking in their boots now! As a native of Pakistan, I feel this is a good move by the US. Next step is to lynch our corrupt pakistani politicians.
@Sami Khan Are you sure that elite would live with lesser money. I think that they will tax the voiceless, powerless poor if they can't get money from others. Increase indirect tax, fees, etc. in the name of development, and the rich get their money.
good decision they were giving the aid to Zardari Nawaz etc, not to Pakistan
@Jawad .... But then how Nawaz Sharif will fund its London real estate???
I totally support this bill. Spend the money in North Texas instead; the Dallas area is undergoing a population boom and we need to widen our expressways to accommodate greater vehicular traffic during rush hour. This will increase my quality of life much more than sending my taxpayer money to Pakistan.
Fascinating to see all these comments...most of them ignorant about the how this USAID money is spent in Pakistan. This money provides food medicine and other basic amenities to hundreds of the thousands. It would be a shame if this aid is stopped as it will affect the poor.
What about the unpaid bills from 2015-2018? Shouldn't Pakistan increase the prices for use of their land and air space now?
Good for Pakistan. These politicians should understand that Pakistan as a country needs to stand on its own, bring the looted money from abroad and stop corrupt politicians from being members of parliament..
Good for people of Pakistan and people of USA , bad for ruling elite of Pakistan.
Good riddence. The end of US shackles. High time a nuclear nation on 210million stand on its own two feet
Good move
Lets get rid of US aid along with corrupt Elite once for all. I support this bill, it will tightens the noose around the neck of corrupt elite, rest 99% in Pakistan are poorest of poor have got nothing to do with the US Aid.
Thank you, being a Pakistani....i think it would be a huge favour to us...i strongly support this bill, hope senate approves it.
Good decision. You cannot abuse usa and take aid from it. Plus, shifted to china's area of influence which is a economic rival of usa which does not serve usa's interest. Rab rakha
A sensible bill, should be passed by the senate. Why to give tax payer's money to someone for nothing ! US should stop the charity.
About time Pakistan realizes what it means to be independent. "Beggars can't be choosers", stand on our own two feet or do not say that Pakistan is an independent nation. Pakistan has to get its act together, this will make people in power think, and act more responsible, they will know the true worth of hard earned money, time, and resources. Other nations who have become independent much later than Pakistan have become independent in the true sense, we still wish to beg and borrow, and all this is just going into the pockets of those in power, to keep themselves in power.
The US has failed to overcome the ever-increasing insurgency in Afghanistan. Therefore, They're striving to divert attention from the reality by simply accusing Pakistan. The reality shall remain intact despite their hide and seek play.
Great decision indeed. It helps Pakistan to re-orientate itself and become more self reliant.
@Khan Good see you standing yourselves but not with terrorists.
First of all, USA is living in illusion, as Pakistan get very little aid from USA. Trump claims USA since Sept 2001, gave $33 billion to Pakistan in aid but he is misinformed. Over 80 percent of $33 billion includes reimbursement of what Pakistan spent to help USA, and is not aid. Secondly, a large portion is never got disbursed. and USA still own to Pakistan.
Nevertheless, even if all money to Pakistan gets stopped, most Pakistanis would not going to get effected, as those who have nothing (live a basic life) do not have anything to lose, and thus would not get effected from sanctions or stoppage of aid. People who would get effected are corrupts, crooks and thieves ruling Pakistan, who use these aids to enrich themselves, and for that, they sell lot of Pakistani interest to USA. So, in the end, most likely, no money from USA would help most Pakistanis.
Good news for us
Thank you so much. Stop that aid ASAP. We Pakistanies need to learn to manage our finances ourself. Don't give us Aid, lets trade.
It does not matter
Its a win win for both the countries..
Great news! Stop all the funds coming to Pak.
Thankless US should be taught a lesson. China is our best friend. We should request China to stop trade with US with immediate effect.
Positive move by us Congress.... Indeed for both countries.
Your dollars are not required any more. USAID should expelled from Pakistan immediately.
This the right step of America, b/c American interest and influence will be reduced and Pakistan can learn to withstand without american aid.
Well this is awesome. Lets make ourselves strong enough and its now high time when we eliminate our tax money to be spent on politicians bathrooms and kitchen. Its time we recalculate our tax money and make our roads and infrastructure good.
Good Move America...
Too late but a right step I suppose.
Who needs enemies when u have friends like america. U really think they will build infrastructure. This money will go to unvade more countries and drop more bombs on civiluans in poor countries. Its a war criminal estate.
So will Pakistan Parliment pass a bill prohibiting American land and air use of its territory unless they pay for it!
Good, this just means less money going into the pockets of corrupt politicians.
Please leave us alone and get lost for good. No more interference in our affairs. Take your wars on terror with you and let us live in peace.
This is right step of America, because in this way Pakistan Will be free from its influence and can learn to withstand without America.
All Pakistani friends are happy that this bill is introduced , now time to pay your taxes with same happiness.
Our parliment should move a bill to end supplies and shoot down drones.
In true sense people of Pakistan do not benefit a bit from such aid! Time to get rid of such aid programs!
Excellent news for Pakistan.
The notion represented by USA officials is absolutely right and I think the bill should be suspended.
Pakistan is independent state we are really handle our issues through our own income we will survive without any financial assistant do not need that aid anymore it will be more beneficial if US focus on their own strategies which already failed in Afghanistan.
From now on, it should be 'Pakistan first'. We should not support any plan against our national interest, even if provided aid or reimbursement.
Its better for Pakistan anyway. Finally america will be the looser at any point bcz it cant win afghanistan war with this money and Pakistan will move to stop the nato route in wake of due reimbursements in form of coalition support fund. For those chanting great or good, specially indians, you have no idea what Pakistan can do to your lord and proclaimed super power...its playing smooth game with your lord.. Pak Zindabad
Great news.
The Pakistani Government should now declare US ambassador, persona non grata and send him back. Close US bases in Pakistan and start sending Afghanis back. It is a matter of national pride, equal and swift action is required.
I support this Bill, enough of throwing Money and wasted
If you bring back your money why don't you bring back your soldiers to home.
Thank You US Govt. Now we dont have any pressure we build our country rather to fight for YOU.
The darkest cloud has a silver lining. Trump administration is a blessing in disguise for Pakistan. We have to stop taking all sorts of aids and grants from any country. Let us start it with US.
we need to build our own infrastructure here in USA Stop throwing money on useless Nations
You will surely remember the 60s when the Indonesians said " To hell with your AID". That applies here too.
@SUD, USA Good news US should should spend all money in their country and get out of Pakistan and Afghanistan. No body need their money.
@SUD, USA You have never given Money strings free SUD, always expecting favours in turn etc. Sure that Money will be better spent in your area and we will not have to fight your wars again and never again.
@KHYBER - if only our elite start paying their taxes we will have enough to support millions
I wish similar bill also be presented in our parliament to boycott US Aid we don't need any aid enough is enough its time to say good bye to America and their so called aid.
Pakistan needs to stop begging USA or China and needs to learn to stand up
Its good for Pakistan. We will be no more under influnece of US. Time to end all cooperation and sacrificies we did.
Good for Pakistani people. Now America can't buy the politicians. US Aid never benefited the common Pakistani. Only corrupt politicians benefited.
@SHAHID SATTAR Sorry that will not happen. You have ruined a country to rubble for no reason at all. Now is the time for getting it back in full. What a sweet hope to have a nice time after committing all this evil monstrous action for decades!.
USA also should stop being a global policeman. Meddling in affairs of others is the US style. They failed in the region for 17 years and now blamming others. In Veitnam failure, the US blamed Its neigbours.
I hope all pakistanis will welcome this decision. This will help them to stand on their feet.
@aleem who is stopping u to pass the bill in your parliament.
I hope now all pakistanis will pay their taxes honestly and help in building naya pakistan. Now this money spend for education, infra-structure etc etc.
Pakistan has given a message to the rest of the world that the strategic assets serve its national interests more than the US aid. Great going Pakistan.
Good riddance of bad rubbish. Foreign aid has never benefited the common man, only the corrupt politicians.
I believe as first step US is going to stop all military and economic support to Pakistan thereafter will put sanctions on it.
Good news. US will lose any leverage they had, and CPEC is about to come on line and will compensate for the miniscule aid US gives. But Pakistan will be free of US failures in Afghanistan and its inevitable defeat. Pakistan too should ask US to find another route to Afghanistan.
Good riddance. We don't need your stinking money.
Need to handle this with careful tact and not respond with tit for tat. Escalating discord can result in (1) travel, jobs and education for Pakistanis to USA, (2) life of people of Pakistani origin in US and (3) escalate into indiscriminate and unintended war along the Western border. China, with its trade and investment in USA can’t help much.
@Aslam Qadri Cause severe hardship if done suddenly.
Good for all. Its a win win situation for both sides. The rampant Corruption has otherwise blocked the trickle effect of aid and loans
Tit for Tat, Pakistan should stop all aid for USA
Good for both parties!
@Zak Pakistan should stop all aid for USA. This will be Tit for Tat.
The United States should adopt a diplomatic and friendly posture towards Pakistan. The severing of ties should not be an option at all.
good move...........100% support to it
To be honest, I think the US has every right and responsibility to spend on themselves. More power to them. I don't like the insinuations on Pakistan but apart from that they have every right to redirect aid to themselves.
Good move by US Congress. This money was just grabbed by NGOs which have nothing to do with economy and people of Pakistan. I hope this amount will be used for the betterment of people of USA
Good work. Aid was never significant for pakistan's needs.
This money was never for Pakistani people. With this money US Bought the loyalty of a few in this country to serve their political purposes in the country and region.. Common man never had any benefit out of it. This is blessing for Pakistan.
@Khan No you won't
@Freda Shah ; in the short run as well. Already Pakistan is bigger economy than the US, even though CPEC is yet to be fully operations.
@Shazad , dear friend, you too are living in illusion. Who will support the military hardware, general public only
Most of my Pakistani brethren commenting here are based outside Pakistan(mostly in U.S and U.K) so they are far off from their ground reality that exists here. Their vitriol makes little sense.
It seems US is forgetting that Pakistan can impose a transit tax on all US vehicles using Pakistani port and roads to reach their bases in Afghanistan. If Pakistan does that, then there will be no need for US aid as this tax will be 100 times bigger than the aid. Pakistan just need to take a bold decision.
Very good move by USA. Hail trump.
Truth, truth and nothing but truth in those statements.
@Shazad A well thought out response. I would add that this war has caused deaths and injuries to thousands of our people and $ 120 Billions in economic damages.
Allegations of US are false and baseless. Its showing its frustration on Pakistan for its failure in Afghanistan. Already Vietnam situation has brought US to its knees. Aid was totally worth peanuts. If US stops then China and Russia would step in. Technically its strategic and moral loss to US and Trump. Its setback for corrupt Pakistani politicians who enjoyed the joy ride but not Pakistani public. Pakistan is a strong station capable to stand on its own. From this development Pakistan should learn to stand on its own feet and refusal of US Aid is blessing in disguise for Pakistan. Long live Pakistan.
@Syed Well said.
Sad. Now where we will go. Whom we should ask for money.
Good things happening for Pakistan and doors for corrupt govt closing all over the world and people inside are more aware now