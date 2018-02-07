Woman found dead two months after free-will marriage

BADIN: An 18-year-old woman, who had contracted a free-will marriage about two months back, was found dead with her throat slit in her room in the thatched house of her family in Khair Mohammad Panhwar village near Nindo Shahar town on Tuesday.

Nindo Shahar SHO Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti said that when police reached the house, the room was locked from inside and they had to break open the door.

The woman, Shabana Panhwar, was found dead in a pool of blood, he said, adding that her throat was slit and it was presumed that she had committed suicide.

However, her husband, Ali Hasan Panhwar, and other family members chose not to share a motive behind her suicide with police or local reporters.

They also did not comment on a question about possibility of it being a murder.

A post-mortem examination of the body was performed at the local rural health centre before the body was handed over to the heirs.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2018