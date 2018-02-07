Woman found dead two months after free-will marriage
BADIN: An 18-year-old woman, who had contracted a free-will marriage about two months back, was found dead with her throat slit in her room in the thatched house of her family in Khair Mohammad Panhwar village near Nindo Shahar town on Tuesday.
Nindo Shahar SHO Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti said that when police reached the house, the room was locked from inside and they had to break open the door.
The woman, Shabana Panhwar, was found dead in a pool of blood, he said, adding that her throat was slit and it was presumed that she had committed suicide.
However, her husband, Ali Hasan Panhwar, and other family members chose not to share a motive behind her suicide with police or local reporters.
They also did not comment on a question about possibility of it being a murder.
A post-mortem examination of the body was performed at the local rural health centre before the body was handed over to the heirs.
Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2018
Comments (7)
Shameful state of the nation. Those who commit and those who do or say nothing about it.
When will we come out of the dark ages.
simple KPK culture guys, this happens. actually across asia. but its common among the tribal pushtoon belt. Also in cities like Quetta if a girls family refuses a proposal the guy sometimes does air firing to notify the local residents that he has asked the hand and no matter if refused he has a claim. so its kind of complicated.
@Lion: Please get your facts straight. This place is near Badin which is in Sindh and not in KPK.
And no it is not common in pushtoon belt. Please do not spread false news and racist comments.
Throat slit and that’s a suicide? If that’s what the official version is then it’s truly a lawless state
No laws so what the family do and what they victim do
Only Severe punishments is the solution.
very unfortunate .... RIP