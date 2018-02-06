DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US, Pakistan bilateral trade reached record high in 2017 despite tense ties, says report

Dawn.comUpdated February 06, 2018

Email


Despite tensed relations between Pakistan and the United States, the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries has touched new heights, Voice of America reported on Tuesday.

According to a press release, issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad, the volume of bilateral trade reached a record level of $6 billion in 2017.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador David Hale on Tuesday met with American Business Council of Pakistan President Kamran Nishat and the body's executive committee. Speaking on the occasion, the envoy stressed the need for Pakistan to work jointly with corporate institutions in the US to enhance bilateral economic relations.

He hailed the council's efforts to collaborate with the government of Pakistan in connection with boosting an environment suitable for business and investment.

The envoy hoped that the bilateral business and investment ventures would help in the betterment of the bilateral relations.

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Nomansland
Feb 06, 2018 08:16pm

All imports ?!

Asif Kahsmiri
Feb 06, 2018 08:25pm

Great - good going - this is the best way forward

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 06, 2018 08:46pm

Six Billion Dollars which way? How much of this amount was spent on armaments and how much were the exports from Pakistan worth?

M. Zaki
Feb 06, 2018 09:10pm

Wondering what is this Trade Ratio?

Dr Athar Abbas, Houston TX
Feb 06, 2018 09:30pm

@SHAHID SATTAR

Pakistani export of textiles to USA is the most significant, between $2-$3 billion.

Living here, we find "Made in Pakistan" textile products, particularly Pants, shirts, T-shirts and towels in most of the stores.

SHAHRYAR SHIRAZI
Feb 06, 2018 09:42pm

Policy makers must work with USA and address their genuine concerns. A path of conflict with USA will only benefit Pakistan's enemy.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 06, 2018

Property and the tightening noose

Failure to satisfy the authority issuing an UWO can lead to a civil suit for the recovery of the properties in question.
Updated February 06, 2018

Nawaz must apologise

Sharif would gain more credibility if he were to publicly apologise for his own political past.
Updated February 06, 2018

Singer’s murder

IN our deeply conservative society, patriarchy is a system of social governance that allows men to silence women ...
Updated February 05, 2018

Attack in Swat

ANOTHER militant attack, another reminder that the long war against militancy continues. Eleven military personnel...
Updated February 05, 2018

Indian budget

THE first point to note in the latest budget announced by PM Modi's govt is the gap between reality and rhetoric.
February 05, 2018

Children’s safety

IT is a conversation for which the time has come. The brutal rape and murder of young Zainab in Kasur has brought...