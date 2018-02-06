US, Pakistan bilateral trade reached record high in 2017 despite tense ties, says report

Despite tensed relations between Pakistan and the United States, the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries has touched new heights, Voice of America reported on Tuesday.

According to a press release, issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad, the volume of bilateral trade reached a record level of $6 billion in 2017.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador David Hale on Tuesday met with American Business Council of Pakistan President Kamran Nishat and the body's executive committee. Speaking on the occasion, the envoy stressed the need for Pakistan to work jointly with corporate institutions in the US to enhance bilateral economic relations.

He hailed the council's efforts to collaborate with the government of Pakistan in connection with boosting an environment suitable for business and investment.

The envoy hoped that the bilateral business and investment ventures would help in the betterment of the bilateral relations.