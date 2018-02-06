DAWN.COM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 416 points amidst global sell-off

Dawn.comFebruary 06, 2018

Following global stock markets, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw bearish activity, with the benchmark KSE-100 index on Tuesday closing down 416 points (0.94pc) at 43,885.

The benchmark lost over 800 points within the first 15 minutes of the trading session to hit a day's low of 43,498 points, whereas the session's opening at 44,301 points remained the day's highest point.

A Topline Securities report stated that investors panicked fearing outflow of foreign funds owing to a global sell‐off as Asian markets were down in the range of 1-6pc.

"WTI sliding below US$64/bbl further dented investor sentiments," it added. However, some value buying at the day's low allowed the market to partially recover and close at 44,885 points, the report read.

In all, 238 million shares worth Rs8.5 billion changed hands during the session. Of the 385 traded scrips, 142 advanced, 226 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

The communication sector dominated trading with 30.3m shares traded, while the chemical and textile sectors followed with 29.2m and 26.5m shares changing hands.

Volumes were led by:

-Azgard Nine: 24.9m shares traded [+6.51pc];

-TRG Pak Ltd: 20.3m shares traded [+5.0pc];

-Lotte Chemical: 19.4m shares traded [+2.43pc];

-Sui South Gas: 13.3m shares traded [+0.97pc];

-Byco Petroleum: 12.1m shares traded [+4.36pc].

Comments (4)

Mahmood
Feb 06, 2018 09:04pm

What goes up, must eventually, come down!

Get used to 1000 point gyrations every day!

PakArmyOfficer
Feb 06, 2018 09:30pm

Overall and PSX is on an upward trend

Jawed Saleem
Feb 06, 2018 09:42pm

Keeping in view the turbulence & volatility in global markets, loss of 416 points is nothing. Perhaps, psx has already shed enough points since May 2017. Basis forecast for synchronized growth/expansion in global economies, ongoing mayhem/storm will fizzle out in due course. US markets had over run the fundamentals and a correction make sense.

Mo
Feb 06, 2018 09:44pm

@Mahmood What are you on about, we just had a massive correction and a downward trend.

