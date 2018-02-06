Nawaz tells court will not be party to case on disqualification under Article 62(1)(f)
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that he will not be party in the proceedings of a case which seeks to determine the time period of disqualification of a holder of public office under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.
A five-member bench of the apex court ─ headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah ─ has taken up 17 appeals against the disqualification of lawmakers.
Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), had provided the grounds for the disqualification of the former premier from holding public office in the July 28, 2017, judgement on the Panama Papers case handed down by the apex court.
In a response submitted to the apex court today, the ex-PM said that he had decided not to participate in the court proceedings after consulting leaders of the PML-N. He recalled that time to hold the consultations had been sought from ─ and granted ─ by the SC when his lawyer had appeared before the bench on January 31.
The former premier noted in his reply that the matter ─ one of "far-reaching consequences relating to the body politic of the country" ─ has been taken up by the court on the "motion of many other aggrieved parties".
He added that his participation in the case may bring "prejudice" to the proceedings.
Nawaz also said that if he had decided to participate in the proceedings, he would have asked Justice Saeed and Justice Ahsan to recuse themselves from the case as they had served on the bench that disqualified him in the Panama Papers case.
It is pertinent to mention that four of the judges hearing the case, excluding Justice Shah, have given either observations or judgements in the Panama Papers case.
Excellent decision by MNS,
MNS showing SC its true worth, Kudos!!
fair !
Should be Disqualified fir life. Why do we need convicted individuals back in power? time for someone to take charge...fresh faces.
smart act
If you want or don't want to be a party its your choice. Later don't complain that you weren't consulted.
Make sense
Only time will tell the actual intention behind this decision. On its face, seems more political rather than legal, in order to exploit it in future
If a person is disqualfied for an hour or for life time what difference will it make when country's history is written 50 years from now. MNS real concerns now are NAB cases coupled with British UWO (Unexplained Wealth Order).
Good decision. Now this is the right course.
@Qwells - "MNS showing SC its true worth, Kudos!!"
When powerful show no respect for the law then no wonder we are where we are where roadworks is the priority over health, education, law & order and not even clean drinking water - basic of all basic needs!
He will make new excuses if verdict comes against it.
democracy - low income and high income people should be given representation in all elected bodies proportional to their numerical strength in the population. until such electoral system is adopted our multiple problems will never be overcome and the opulent will continue ruling and weakening the country.
@Harmony-1© Those, before PML-N, who did not provide any of: Roads, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Law & Order, Security etc.etc., did they provide 'health, education, law & order and even clean drinking water - basic of all basic needs!'???
Its time to be thoughtful and not thoughtless!
Extremely fair....
Its a good decision. I believe SC should not decide it. Its for parliament to decide and amend a law.
Disqualification from Public Office should be permanent for it is a breach of a sacred trust. In ones' private life one can have redemption and that is purely a private matter. But words are judged by actions and in order to prove ones' own truthfulness of having repented, one must return whatever he has looted of the Country especially while holding Public Office.
Instead of "Former" , you should have used disqualified prime minister. Why do you have to be politically correct. Please, media need to really play its part here. Pakistan dont need this anymore. Pakistan need a leader who let them towards a corrupt free nation with honor.
Yours well wisher as always.
Where does prejudice come into play by NS becoming a party to the case?
seems a game of chess. it's a very smart move. whatever the court decides will be for clarifing the law and N can benefit even if he is not party to the case. Now the question is which way will the court go specially with Tareen as a party in the case.
Nawaz Sharif is a convicted individual.He should not be allowed to hold public office for rest of his life.
3 times PM could not even provide the nation with clean drinking water. The very basic healthcare facilities are not within the reach of poor man, he can not afford doctor's fee and medicines. Healthcare is neglected just like education and all the good things that lead to development and progress of people. Govt.hospitals lack resources as well as good doctors and those who can not afford private doctors wait for death to ease their suffering. The birth rate and death rate are higher than usual. This government has clearly no internet in welfare of Pakistani people. That is why people of Pakistan are deprived of basic facilities that the state is required to provide them.
When you are corrupt you cannot be an elected official.I think the SC is great that they are enforcing the law! Thank you SC.
Very good and prudent decision.
Strange, why a disqualified PM is being invited on first place?