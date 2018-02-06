DAWN.COM

Nawaz tells court will not be party to case on disqualification under Article 62(1)(f)

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 06, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that he will not be party in the proceedings of a case which seeks to determine the time period of disqualification of a holder of public office under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

A five-member bench of the apex court ─ headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah ─ has taken up 17 appeals against the disqualification of lawmakers.

Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), had provided the grounds for the disqualification of the former premier from holding public office in the July 28, 2017, judgement on the Panama Papers case handed down by the apex court.

In a response submitted to the apex court today, the ex-PM said that he had decided not to participate in the court proceedings after consulting leaders of the PML-N. He recalled that time to hold the consultations had been sought from ─ and granted ─ by the SC when his lawyer had appeared before the bench on January 31.

The former premier noted in his reply that the matter ─ one of "far-reaching consequences relating to the body politic of the country" ─ has been taken up by the court on the "motion of many other aggrieved parties".

He added that his participation in the case may bring "prejudice" to the proceedings.

Nawaz also said that if he had decided to participate in the proceedings, he would have asked Justice Saeed and Justice Ahsan to recuse themselves from the case as they had served on the bench that disqualified him in the Panama Papers case.

It is pertinent to mention that four of the judges hearing the case, excluding Justice Shah, have given either observations or judgements in the Panama Papers case.

Tahir amjad
Feb 06, 2018 04:32pm

Excellent decision by MNS,

Qwells
Feb 06, 2018 04:33pm

MNS showing SC its true worth, Kudos!!

sana
Feb 06, 2018 04:37pm

fair !

Sahima
Feb 06, 2018 04:37pm

Should be Disqualified fir life. Why do we need convicted individuals back in power? time for someone to take charge...fresh faces.

ah
Feb 06, 2018 04:56pm

smart act

Husain
Feb 06, 2018 05:30pm

If you want or don't want to be a party its your choice. Later don't complain that you weren't consulted.

Ajr
Feb 06, 2018 05:32pm

Make sense

Zohaib
Feb 06, 2018 05:44pm

Only time will tell the actual intention behind this decision. On its face, seems more political rather than legal, in order to exploit it in future

stopstealing
Feb 06, 2018 05:47pm

Observer - Canada
Feb 06, 2018 05:55pm

If a person is disqualfied for an hour or for life time what difference will it make when country's history is written 50 years from now. MNS real concerns now are NAB cases coupled with British UWO (Unexplained Wealth Order).

Salim Khan
Feb 06, 2018 06:14pm

Good decision. Now this is the right course.

Harmony-1©
Feb 06, 2018 06:16pm

@Qwells - "MNS showing SC its true worth, Kudos!!"

When powerful show no respect for the law then no wonder we are where we are where roadworks is the priority over health, education, law & order and not even clean drinking water - basic of all basic needs!

rajab
Feb 06, 2018 06:20pm

He will make new excuses if verdict comes against it.

khan
Feb 06, 2018 06:25pm

democracy - low income and high income people should be given representation in all elected bodies proportional to their numerical strength in the population. until such electoral system is adopted our multiple problems will never be overcome and the opulent will continue ruling and weakening the country.

PINK PANTHER
Feb 06, 2018 07:38pm

@Harmony-1© Those, before PML-N, who did not provide any of: Roads, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Law & Order, Security etc.etc., did they provide 'health, education, law & order and even clean drinking water - basic of all basic needs!'???

Its time to be thoughtful and not thoughtless!

Atif
Feb 06, 2018 07:43pm

Extremely fair....

Kherra
Feb 06, 2018 07:57pm

Its a good decision. I believe SC should not decide it. Its for parliament to decide and amend a law.

Syed
Feb 06, 2018 08:03pm

Disqualification from Public Office should be permanent for it is a breach of a sacred trust. In ones' private life one can have redemption and that is purely a private matter. But words are judged by actions and in order to prove ones' own truthfulness of having repented, one must return whatever he has looted of the Country especially while holding Public Office.

Ali-ny
Feb 06, 2018 08:09pm

Instead of "Former" , you should have used disqualified prime minister. Why do you have to be politically correct. Please, media need to really play its part here. Pakistan dont need this anymore. Pakistan need a leader who let them towards a corrupt free nation with honor.

Yours well wisher as always.

HonorBright
Feb 06, 2018 08:18pm

Where does prejudice come into play by NS becoming a party to the case?

Atif
Feb 06, 2018 08:25pm

seems a game of chess. it's a very smart move. whatever the court decides will be for clarifing the law and N can benefit even if he is not party to the case. Now the question is which way will the court go specially with Tareen as a party in the case.

fog
Feb 06, 2018 08:28pm

Nawaz Sharif is a convicted individual.He should not be allowed to hold public office for rest of his life.

Silent observer
Feb 06, 2018 08:37pm

3 times PM could not even provide the nation with clean drinking water. The very basic healthcare facilities are not within the reach of poor man, he can not afford doctor's fee and medicines. Healthcare is neglected just like education and all the good things that lead to development and progress of people. Govt.hospitals lack resources as well as good doctors and those who can not afford private doctors wait for death to ease their suffering. The birth rate and death rate are higher than usual. This government has clearly no internet in welfare of Pakistani people. That is why people of Pakistan are deprived of basic facilities that the state is required to provide them.

tariq
Feb 06, 2018 08:52pm

When you are corrupt you cannot be an elected official.I think the SC is great that they are enforcing the law! Thank you SC.

wshaikh
Feb 06, 2018 09:06pm

Very good and prudent decision.

Ahsan Gul
Feb 06, 2018 09:16pm

Strange, why a disqualified PM is being invited on first place?

Updated February 06, 2018

Property and the tightening noose

Failure to satisfy the authority issuing an UWO can lead to a civil suit for the recovery of the properties in question.
Updated February 06, 2018

Nawaz must apologise

Sharif would gain more credibility if he were to publicly apologise for his own political past.
Updated February 06, 2018

Singer’s murder

IN our deeply conservative society, patriarchy is a system of social governance that allows men to silence women ...
Updated February 05, 2018

Attack in Swat

ANOTHER militant attack, another reminder that the long war against militancy continues. Eleven military personnel...
Updated February 05, 2018

Indian budget

THE first point to note in the latest budget announced by PM Modi's govt is the gap between reality and rhetoric.
February 05, 2018

Children’s safety

IT is a conversation for which the time has come. The brutal rape and murder of young Zainab in Kasur has brought...