DNA sample matched in 4-year-old Mardan girl's rape, murder case: Punjab govt
Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmad Khan on Tuesday confirmed that a DNA sample has matched with the evidence collected from the body of a four-year-old girl who was killed after being raped in Mardan.
The 4-year-old was playing outside her house in the Gojar Ghari area when she went missing last month. Her body was found a day later in a nearby sugarcane field. The medico-legal report of the incident says the girl died by strangulation and also points to sexual violence against the victim. Later, a forensic report of the crime confirmed that she was raped before being killed.
According to the spokesperson, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had sent DNA samples of some 145 suspects, out of which one of the sample has matched.
He said that the report of the DNA has been sent to the KP government for further action.
The girl's murder had sparked outrage in the province as well as the country. The Supreme Court has also taken notice of the murder. Police had announced a Rs500,000 reward for anyone providing information in the rape and murder case or for aiding in the arrest of the suspect.
KP government confirms development
KP Education Minister Atif Khan confirmed the development to DawnNews and said that the authorities in Punjab had contacted KP IG Salahuddin Khan Mehsud over telephone in connection with the DNA test. He, however, said that the KP government has not yet received any written report in this regard.
Subsequently, KP police today arrested three suspects from the Gojar Ghari area, from where the victim's body was recovered. Police sources told DawnNews they believe that the prime suspect, one of the three arrested, is a close relative of the victim.
Comments (27)
This will give ample time to the rapist to hide himself. Punjab govt should not have released this info to the media.
Long Live Punjab Police.
DNA by Punjab govt!!! So much for human development health and education revolution of PTI in KPK
@Imran Suspect with matching DNA is already arrested - read the article.
I'm from mardan. And I'm so thankful to Punjab govt. We are sick and tired of false rehoterics, we need real development and actual work as Punjab govt is doing for its people. Pakistan Zindabad!
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan Where is Punjab Police in this case? Punjab gets lion's share of budgetary allocations and infrastructure here in Punjab is much better than other provinces. Instead of blaming KPK current Govt. one should ask those who ruled it earlier. PTI cant do all good things in just one go. Interestingly, those who looted KPK are supporting PML N in its propaganda war against PTI. Even in Punjab if we have better infrastructure, it is because of strong and genuine opposition.
@bitter truth DNA capability is not all about health, rather it is more concern to forensic analysis.
All the foot work, interrogation and on ground investigation was done by KPK police. Well done.
The DNA lab in KPK cost $400 million and the one in Punjab cost over a billion dollars. THE KPK DNA lab opened a few days ago hence the delay.
Why is Punjab government claiming credit?.. This should be standard practice to help out another region of the same country...
On the flip side, KP police should look introspectively and see how they could have caught this person quicker...
No one should be claiming credit... Everyone has lessons to learn
Graet work Punjab. Controlled dengue and KPK is still facing it, controlled other crimes and KPK is clueless how to deal with it. Well done Punjab Govt. KPK also needs PML N next time in KPK to develop it.
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan Punjab Police has nothing to do with it.The lab is not under them.
@sid I agree what you said but who gave IK right to condemn Punjab police on every issue? IK should have think before condemning one force and appreciate other force.
Well done to collaborative approach. Stop playing provincialism and politics on each matter. It is a matter of collaboration yielding results. More of these construction work and collaboratioon
@Imran This should have been a matter between Punjab police & KPK police and should have been kept secret. There was no need of point scoring by Punjab ministers.
The police have a great many leads in some of these cases because they just have to do the work. these sex offenders are suspected by many members of the public who can inform police. Other than that, the police can contacted the friends and relative of the suspects and usually find them that way. The differnce is the that police are feeling the pressure now.
@Shams Punjab government doing everything almost in Lahore sir, by considering it whole Punjab.
@bitter truth I am sorry to burst your bubbles my friend but the main reason for this is the unfair allocation of Pakistan's resources/funds which only benefits Punjab and that's a bitter truth. Sorry, just stating the facts and ground realities.
Hats off to Punjab Police and Punjab Forensic Lab.KPK has much to learn from!
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan its not the police, read it right. DNA samples are sent to punjab as thats where the facility is being operated. Punjab govt has acknowledged that the sample has matched and the crime happened in mardan
@Abbasi Budgets are allocated to provinces based on NCF Award after consensus between all the provinces in National Finance Commission.
DNA sample match with whom?
Very unprofessional behavior. Punjab police should have maintained top most secrecy in disclosing the DNA result to the media. In any case, it should not have become a matter of breaking news before the actual arrest of the culprit. DNA cannot be of, one of the three arrested.
@bitter truth They Probably do not have the facilities to test DNA and it has nothing to do with KPK development. You cannot have everything at once, it takes time to be properly developed. Kpk recently started its developing process where as Punjab has been in that process since forever
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan Punjab police is the worst and it seems like you have never come across anyone. Plus the report from the forensic lab isnt prepared by police..! But a good combined effort to catch the culprit.
@Reja well said
It is criminal of the regime who donot adopt modern technological development specially in field of crimes and terrorism. DNA test are quite old and we in Pakistan still donot adopting and availing this technology. Modern technological adoptation is crucial and provide benefits to people instead of spending in lavish or things which only meant for gaining votes.