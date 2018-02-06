DAWN.COM

2 AJK men succumb to injuries from LoC firing

Tariq Naqash February 06, 2018

Two men in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who were injured during Indian shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, passed away late last night.

An official of the AJK political administration confirmed the news of their death to DawnNews on Tuesday.

Raja Tahir Mumtaz, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, said that 33-year-old Majid, 65-year-old Kabir, 45-year-old Aurangzeb, and 22-year-old Khurram, were injured in Battal and adjoining villages after shelling began in the area on Monday afternoon.

According to Mumtaz, the men were initially treated at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hajira and then shifted to Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahayan Hospital in Rawalakot in the evening.

However, Kabir and Aurangzeb succumbed to their wounds in the hospital late at night, Mumtaz added.

Also on Monday, 12-year-old Alizah Ishtiaq and 30-year-old Shahid Mahmood were injured in Dharoti Naarri and Tarkundi villages of Kotli, respectively, Nakyal Assistant Commissioner Waleed Anwar confirmed to DawnNews.

The heavily militarised LoC is frequently witnessing ceasefire violations in a serious breach of a truce agreement signed by the rival troops in November 2003, as a result of which civilian casualties have been taking place frequently.

