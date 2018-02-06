DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N lawmaker from Balochistan arrested on allegations of corruption

Syed Ali ShahFebruary 06, 2018

Email


Former food minister Balochistan Mir Izhar Hussain Khosa. ─ Balochistan Assembly website
Former food minister Balochistan Mir Izhar Hussain Khosa. ─ Balochistan Assembly website

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested former food minister Balochistan Mir Izhar Hussain Khosa over embezzlement charges.

Khoso, a member of the ruling PML-N, has inflicted a loss of Rs280 million to the national exchequer, NAB sources said.

The accused had posted grade six employee at Sariab road food store in violation of service rules and merit, sources said. Over 65,000 bags of wheat weighing 100kgs were missing in the same food store, they added.

The accused was shifted to NAB's regional headquarters for interrogation.

Khosa, who was elected from PB-27 Jaffarabad, is expected to be produced before an accountability court for a remand hearing by NAB tomorrow.

He had stood by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri after when opposition leaders in the provincial assembly had tabled a no-confidence motion against the former chief minister of Balochistan in January.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
nadur
Feb 06, 2018 02:46pm

Very Good NAB

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 06, 2018

Property and the tightening noose

Failure to satisfy the authority issuing an UWO can lead to a civil suit for the recovery of the properties in question.
Updated February 06, 2018

Nawaz must apologise

Sharif would gain more credibility if he were to publicly apologise for his own political past.
Updated February 06, 2018

Singer’s murder

IN our deeply conservative society, patriarchy is a system of social governance that allows men to silence women ...
Updated February 05, 2018

Attack in Swat

ANOTHER militant attack, another reminder that the long war against militancy continues. Eleven military personnel...
Updated February 05, 2018

Indian budget

THE first point to note in the latest budget announced by PM Modi's govt is the gap between reality and rhetoric.
February 05, 2018

Children’s safety

IT is a conversation for which the time has come. The brutal rape and murder of young Zainab in Kasur has brought...