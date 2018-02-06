PML-N lawmaker from Balochistan arrested on allegations of corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested former food minister Balochistan Mir Izhar Hussain Khosa over embezzlement charges.

Khoso, a member of the ruling PML-N, has inflicted a loss of Rs280 million to the national exchequer, NAB sources said.

The accused had posted grade six employee at Sariab road food store in violation of service rules and merit, sources said. Over 65,000 bags of wheat weighing 100kgs were missing in the same food store, they added.

The accused was shifted to NAB's regional headquarters for interrogation.

Khosa, who was elected from PB-27 Jaffarabad, is expected to be produced before an accountability court for a remand hearing by NAB tomorrow.

He had stood by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri after when opposition leaders in the provincial assembly had tabled a no-confidence motion against the former chief minister of Balochistan in January.