Reham Khan leaves Pakistan 'amid threats': reports

Dawn.comUpdated February 06, 2018

Reham Khan, a former TV anchor and ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has reportedly left Pakistan "amid threats by unknown individuals", according to media reports.

GeoNews, late Sunday night, said that Reham while speaking to anchorperson Muneeb Farooq "confirmed she had left Pakistan on Sunday night and was receiving threats through phone calls made to her staff".

The daily added that Reham had also reportedly shared a voice recording of the coordinator of Reham Khan Foundation telling her that he had received threats not to work for the foundation.

Dawn.com has reached out to Reham for confirmation but has received no response as yet. On Twitter, Reham hasn't mentioned leaving the country; she, however, shared journalist Murtaza Solangi's tweet in which he expressed shock over her "leaving the country".

The news of her departure comes in the wake of her recent interview to India TV in which she commented on her former husband's alleged third marriage. Reham is also set to release a book which, according to her, focuses on her own life and experiences.

A shah
Feb 06, 2018 02:48pm

A lovely lady but like thousands of other Pakistanis will run as far as she can from this failed nation

Nabi Jan
Feb 06, 2018 03:07pm

Threats and coercion work very well in Pakistan.

Naxalite
Feb 06, 2018 03:17pm

I feel sorry for her. She should take a break from all this

Dil Say Pakistan
Feb 06, 2018 03:19pm

Infact she is nobody and tries to become somebody relevant. Nobody knew about her before marriying Imran Khan. Again a new publicity stunt.

Miraaj
Feb 06, 2018 03:32pm

This is PTI. Anyone disagreeing with PTI will.now receive threat calls. What she said? She rightly said that IK was lying over her marriage. It was right that PTI has now become MQM of KPk

Calhoun
Feb 06, 2018 03:34pm

PTI losing all the angelic aura that existed in 2013. Had it done something tangible for the good of Pakistan, there would have been a different scenario. Right now PTI has nothing but complaints! Sad..

Jahangir
Feb 06, 2018 03:45pm

When performance is zero in KPK the PTI has resorted to threats to whoever disagreeing with PTI. This might be frustration for PTI thatbthey were unable to catch up to PM seat despite every try and colliding with other forces. Now after 5 years people are sayibg show us performance the the PTI has resorted to threats. Lools like way is clear for PMLn to rule again

Islamabad morning
Feb 06, 2018 03:49pm

Well PTI cant stand the truth and started giving threats. So much so for democratic behaviour of PTI. Had PTI performed in kPK the PTI would not have indulged in these kind of tactics. Sure this will not work but further reduce PTIs reputation

Retaj
Feb 06, 2018 03:52pm

She was being abused and PTI stalwarts were calling her names and she faced it with courage. Now when it didnt work the PTI has resorted to threats on phone? Very bad very coward indeed by PTI. Hats off to Reham. PTI should focus on work which is zero even after 5 years giving threats will not change situation for youm instead give threats to your own lawmakers to do work

PakiForum
Feb 06, 2018 04:19pm

Good riddance.

Sohail
Feb 06, 2018 04:21pm

Its responsibility of police to protect people. She should have fought her struggle.

Pakistan deserves better
Feb 06, 2018 04:30pm

@Jahangir How do you know what she is saying is true? She is a scorned woman of no significance who wants payback.

