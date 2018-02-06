Reham Khan leaves Pakistan 'amid threats': reports

Reham Khan, a former TV anchor and ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has reportedly left Pakistan "amid threats by unknown individuals", according to media reports.

GeoNews, late Sunday night, said that Reham while speaking to anchorperson Muneeb Farooq "confirmed she had left Pakistan on Sunday night and was receiving threats through phone calls made to her staff".

The daily added that Reham had also reportedly shared a voice recording of the coordinator of Reham Khan Foundation telling her that he had received threats not to work for the foundation.

Dawn.com has reached out to Reham for confirmation but has received no response as yet. On Twitter, Reham hasn't mentioned leaving the country; she, however, shared journalist Murtaza Solangi's tweet in which he expressed shock over her "leaving the country".

The news of her departure comes in the wake of her recent interview to India TV in which she commented on her former husband's alleged third marriage. Reham is also set to release a book which, according to her, focuses on her own life and experiences.