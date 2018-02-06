DAWN.COM

Veteran journalist Siddique Baloch passes away in Karachi

Syed Ali Shah | Imtiaz AliFebruary 06, 2018

Veteran journalist Siddique Baloch passed away in Karachi on Monday night.

The political ideologue was born in Karachi on February 10, 1940, in Karachi's Chaki Wara area.

He began his journalistic career at Dawn in the early 1960s and remained associated with the organisation for almost 29 years.

Apart from being a journalist, Baloch, who was also called 'Mama Siddique', played an important role in Baloch nationalist politics.

He remained a Public Relations Officer to Balochistan's first civilian governor, Mir Ghous Bizenjo, during The National Awami Party (NAP)-led government in the province.

Siddique Baloch also spent some time behind bars, along with veteran Baloch and Pashtun leaders including Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, Sardar Attaullah Mengal, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and others.

In 1990, he launched the first English-language Baloch indigenous daily titled The Balochistan Express, and in 2002 he launched an Urdu daily called Azadi.

He was considered to be an ambassador of Baloch rights and was well known for presenting the province's case at all important fora.

The veteran journalist's funeral prayers will be held at Baloch Hall near Jangian Hotel Lyari after Asr prayer.

Comments (3)

WM
Feb 06, 2018 01:06pm

May his soul rest in peace.

Saleem
Feb 06, 2018 01:13pm

NIce man and a good friend May his soul rest in peace Ameen

sharif
Feb 06, 2018 02:04pm

Great human being therefore great journalist.

