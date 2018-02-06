CJP criticises KP police's 'less than exemplary' performance in rape, murder cases
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary to the Supreme Court to "witness" the proceedings of the Asma Rani murder case.
"He [Fawad Chaudhary] keeps criticising other people and says that the Khyber Pukhtunkhawa has an exemplary police force. Let's call him to court so that he witnesses how exemplary the KP police is," the chief justice said during Tuesday's hearing on the murder of the medical student.
"Have the phone records of the main suspect and his accomplice been recovered?" the chief justice.
The director general of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIA) said that it has not been confirmed if the main suspect in the case is in Dubai or in Saudi Arabia. "It seems like this man planned this whole thing; he has an iqama from Dubai as well," he told the court.
"Have red warrants been sent out for the suspect? Can we send out the warrants?" the chief justice asked.
In the last hearing of the case, Justice Nisar had shown great dissatisfaction at how the case was being handled by the KP police.
"We heard tales that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has become a lot better; what is the force doing after this girl was murdered in Kohat?" the chief justice had asked in the previous hearing, while adding that there seems to be no mechanism set for the investigation.
Asma, a third-year student at a medical college in Abbottabad, was murdered after she refused to marry Mujahid, the prime suspect in the case, police said. She was rushed to the hospital after being shot three times on January 28, where she identified Mujahid and Sadiqullah as her assailants before succumbing to her injuries on January 29.
Soon after the murder, police claimed that Mujahid had escaped to Saudi Arabia. Sadiqullah, however, was arrested.
A third suspect in the case, Shahzeb, was arrested by the police on Saturday and was sent on a 14-day judicial remand by a judicial magistrate on February 4.
4-year-old's rape and murder
The chief justice expressed his dissatisfaction with the KP police for a second time on Tuesday while hearing the case regarding the grisly rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sugarcane field in Mardan on January 14.
"Such a terrible thing was done to the child but there has been no development in the investigations," the chief justice remarked.
"We have not taken this suo motu notice for you but for the residents [of the province]," the chief justice told Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Salahuddin Mehsood, who was present in court for the hearing.
"It is the responsibility of the police to provide security," Chief Justice Nisar added, ordering the police to file a report in the case before the court within two weeks.
The court also directed the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory to submit its report to the police as soon as possible.
The hearing of the case was adjourned until February 21.
Comments (27)
Bravo SC of Pakistan...!!
Why not Imran Khan is summoned, He made same claims about KPK Police?
Why not,No one is blue eyed boy in this country.i being a pti Supporter want pti also to be handled with fist hand.
KP police is never an exemplary police. KP is not much focused by media therefore most of the incidents are dumped before these are either reported to media or police. Only the two cases in Mardan and Kohat were much highlighted by the media otherwise there are lot of stories of KP police failures which go unnoticed in media...
CJ seems to be a media hook who watches too many talk shows. He must learn to decide and act in the rational sense instead of following the media hypes ! Almost all his latest actions are derived from media related stories. That overshadows the non media covered problems, which are lingering in the courts for decades.
The respected judge may also call someone from PML-N to see how More-than-Exemplary Punjab Police is.
CJP has rightly identified the pitfalls in the credibility of KP police. The armchair critics of PTI have never responded to any legitimate question about the capacity of KP police and other key issues in the overall governance system of KPK. Deceiving people with the fake slogans will not work anymore.
Politicians and bureaucrats must follow up to correct the glaring deficiencies and incompetence pointed out by courts.
They claim KP police does not have political influence but still lenient towards suspects related to PTI leader
Just because the KP police isnt politicised doesn’t mean it’s performance will be great..
Good going CJ to keep the pressure on
Not a bad idea to call Fawad to witness the proceedings. Hopefully then he will be able to inform the cult followers of IK in a better way.
KP Police is one of the worst.
Sense must prevail and PTI must not start arguments on CJP comments, instead Prove them wrong by taking urgent action.
I am pti supporter, I want IK and CM and IG kpk to come to SC and present case and tell them what improvements have they done. It is possible that these improvements may take time to put impact on police systems. As these institutions were ignored in the past for long time
It seems that the murder trial and investigation has taken backseat and now it is more of a questioning session about KPK police performance. Let us face it that our police be it of any region is not trained at all in homicide investigations, with no training and no tools in the required areas we should not be expecting anything from them. We are concentrating more on how to handle terror situations which is not at all a progressive strategy towards tackling law and order situations.
Good job CJ. Though I am supporter of PTI but loopholes can never be tolerated by any government.
Exemplary police of Naya Pakistan of Taliban Khan
Well done CJP Sahib. Please take suo moto notice on model Town Lahore killings as well in which 14 innocent citizens (including a pregnant woman) were brutally murdered by Punjab police. The poor orphans are still waiting for justice since almost 4 years. Thanks Sir.
Good things are progressing . Good job CJP. Police or whoever responsible for negligence of the cases should also be punished so next time everyone acts according to law as they know someone will question them and punish them for negligence.
These cases are litmus tests for KP police. Mere talks don't support the efficiency of KP police. Police has to respond in robust was if it wants to prove its credibility and improve efficiency
Fair enough. I am sure KP Police will take it as a constructive criticism and rise to the challenge. It is the best of the 4 provinces and will get better with such accountability. Thank you Supreme Court for making sure provincial and federal executive institutions serve the people professionally.
I fear going to Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa
Police is same all over the country. Politics is a blame for sorry state of affairs
Let’s see what the PTIwalas have to say about CJ
I think KPK Police is good but they did not have the right equipment. Now KpK has the active forensic Lab.. For years this region has been deprived of a lot of facilities. A lot of good work has been done and still a lot needed. The suspect was held for DNA long ago but the police were waiting for DNA result. I think the people who were the reason behind the delay of KPK forensic lab should be questioned. In ASMA CASE murderer made all necessary arrangements to flee out of country before he killed the victim. This is not usual. I think he totally outthought kpk police. There are lessons to be learned. Normally When a person is killed it takes a little time to investigate and identify that who killed and why then the arrest ist made. Thr culprit made goos use of this time. I think Hon CJP words are like a spur to a horse to act faster....a Tug to a kite make it soar.
Reality check time for PTI supporters,Imran Khan has some explaining to do. No amount of reform can lead to criminality free society.Good comments by CJ.
to be honest this police force a menace for this nation