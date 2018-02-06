DAWN.COM

SC issues show-cause notice to Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court case

Haseeb BhattiFebruary 06, 2018

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, ordering him to file his response before the court next week in a suo motu case pertaining to the "contemptuous speeches" made by the state minister.

Last week, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of Chaudhry's anti-judiciary speeches.

During his speech at PML-N's rally in Jarranwala a week earlier, Chaudhry had said: "There was an era when the Kaabah was full of idols. Today, the judiciary, which is the country's highest institution, is also full of PCO [Provisional Constitution Order] idols."

"Mian Nawaz Sharif, throw them out, throw him out of the court. They will not give justice but will continue their injustices."

He had said that despite Sharif — the PML-N head — doing so much for the country, "They say that somebody else should become the prime minister."

Appearing before the court today, Chaudhry requested the bench to allow him three weeks to arrange for a lawyer. "Supreme Court lawyers are very busy," Chaudhry said, explaining the reason behind his request.

"Why don't we give you three months or three years?" Justice Ijaz Afzal had remarked. The bench dismissed the PML-N leader's request, ordering him to file his response by Tuesday, February 13.

The hearing was adjourned till that date.

It is pertinent to mention that following last year's Panama Papers judgement in which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, members of the ruling party — on a number of occasions — have launched unprecedented verbal attacks on the country’s judiciary, accusing it of having different standards for the former prime minister than for his opponents.

Last week, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court found Senator Nehal Hashmi guilty of committing contempt of court. The court sentenced him to one-month imprisonment, barred him from holding public office for the next five years, and imposed a fine of Rs50,000.

Read: 'Nehal Hashmi is a firebrand speaker but he spewed fire in the wrong direction'

In May 2017, as a Supreme Court-mandated joint investigation team was probing the Sharif family's business dealings in the Panama Papers case, Hashmi had warned that those conducting the investigation would be "taken to task" for grilling the premier's family. The video of Hashmi's remarks had gone viral on social media and was also aired on news channels.

The SC has also taken suo motu notice of anti-judiciary speeches made by PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz.

On December 20, a few days after the SC had cleared Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan in a disqualification case, Aziz, on the floor of the National Assembly had recounted the entire history of the Panama Papers case and questioned the way the courts had conducted the matter.

Stopping just short of blaming Nawaz's ouster in the Panama Papers case on a ‘grand conspiracy’, he had recalled how the Jamaat-i-Islami had filed a petition naming all 450 Pakistanis mentioned in the Panama Papers with the SC, which was declared frivolous and rejected.

Aziz has been asked to appear before the court on February 7 to face contempt of court proceedings.

Truth
Feb 06, 2018 12:07pm

He should be made an example

Neo
Feb 06, 2018 12:12pm

It looks like Talal Choudry and Danyal Aziz are playing role of Mian Mithoo.

Jahangir
Feb 06, 2018 12:23pm

NS's entire political team lacks understanding of accountability, rule of law, conflict of interest, and contempt of court! They ought to be taught a lesson in all these aspects!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 06, 2018 12:52pm

In my view, Talal Chudary try to justify his misconduct rather than apologising for his overreaction. Instead, he followed his disqualified mastermind instructions by shredding crocodile tears and giving useless reasons. I urge our honorable judges to make these court of contempt cases example for others - do NOT let them get away!

Abdul Jabbar
Feb 06, 2018 12:54pm

This man is just a buttering courtier of Nawaz Sharif-no sense, no vision, even no self respect or pride.

Atta
Feb 06, 2018 01:18pm

Serves him right

Mirza
Feb 06, 2018 01:27pm

At least one year in jail and disqualified for ten years.

TRA
Feb 06, 2018 02:01pm

The Supreem court has a very soft spot for the PLM-N and can be accused of wasting time and public resources. We have seen PLM-N's delaying tactics before. This case is black and white and Talal should have been jailed for min 6 Months and disqualified for life. People like him are unfit to hold any public office. These personal servants of Nawaz have no capacity to perform as ministers for the state,

Masood husain
Feb 06, 2018 02:02pm

SC will through TALAL out

Abbas
Feb 06, 2018 02:03pm

They need lesson CJP please save the country please

Mujhe Kyun Nikala
Feb 06, 2018 02:21pm

Talal Ch should get the same treatment as Nehal Hashmi. Maybe more, because of his repeated frequency of committing the offense on multiple occasions.

No Brainer
Feb 06, 2018 02:36pm

Talal and Danial must be convicted so that the culture of over-pleasing their masters through naked flattery comes to an end and politicians speak their minds.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 06, 2018 02:38pm

Anybody, who criticize judges must be disciplined by courts and taught a lesson, how to respect and follow the law of the country. No matter, who they are and what is their political and social status entails.

Faisal
Feb 06, 2018 03:05pm

Between the three of them, Danyal, Talal and Maryam Sharif, they've done more damage to PML-N than all oppositions combined. Their leader's corruption doesn't help much either.

Hassan Ashraf
Feb 06, 2018 03:13pm

In a speech Mian Nawaz Sharif said that his name had become an ideology. An ideology of flouting the law it is.

Masoud
Feb 06, 2018 03:25pm

They all deserve to go to jail. The way they are degrading one of the highest institution of Pakistan is very very regretful.

