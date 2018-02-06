DAWN.COM

Non-textile exports jump 19pc

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 06, 2018

SIALKOT: Employees conduct a final check to fix any cavities in the seams of balls inside a soccer ball factory in this file photo. The overall sports goods exports dipped slightly by 0.89pc during the July-December period of this fiscal year. However, foreign sales of footballs were up by 7.2pc.—Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of non-textile products posted a robust growth of nearly 19 per cent to $4.4 billion in the first six months of this fiscal year.

The exports of these products, which were faced with a steady decline, rebounded in 2017-18 owing to the government’s support, suggested data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The export proceeds from the sectors had been falling persistently since July 2014.

Recently, the government extended cash support package to non-textile products leather manufacturers, footwear, sports goods, surgical, engineering goods, furniture, meat and meat products, fish products and cutlery.

Data showed an increase of 83 per cent year-on-year in exports of petroleum products. Petroleum products, petroleum crude and naphtha, led the increase in petroleum sector’s exports.

Last year, exports of these products witnessed a negative growth.

Exports of carpets and rugs witnessed a negative growth of 7.7pc during July-December period of the current fiscal year from a year ago.

However, sports goods exports dipped slightly by 0.89pc year-on-year during the period under review. Foreign sales of footballs were up by 7.2pc.

Tanned leather exports witnessed a negative growth of 6.08pc in July-December from a year ago.

After a long time, exports of leather products’ exports rebounded and posed a paltry growth of 1.8pc during the period under review. This growth was mainly led by sales of leather gloves.

Footwear exports were up by 6pc during the period under review. This growth was mainly driven in sales of leather footwear. Exports of surgical goods and medical instruments went up by 15.4pc and engineering goods surged by 17.7pc during the period under review over last year.

Year-on-year exports of gur (jaggery) were up by 52.8pc, molasses 491.8pc and jewellery 18pc during the period under review. However, the exports of cement fell by 18.6pc, handicrafts 100pc, and furniture 18pc during the first half of the current fiscal year from a year ago.

In the food basket, exports of rice witnessed a robust growth of 18.3pc in the first half of the current fiscal year from a year ago. The growth was witnessed in both basmati and non-basmati rice. Exports of sugar and wheat are the other two major exports commodities which recorded a growth during the period under review.

Other products which also posted growth during the period under review are oil, fish, seeds, pulses and tobacco.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2018

