DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Anti-jamming equipment, mobile phones worth Rs1.55bn seized in Karachi

Parvaiz Ishfaq RanaUpdated February 06, 2018

Email


KARACHI: The customs authorities have foiled an attempt to clear 31,112 high-value mobile phones along with around 5,000 sets of long-distance special mob­ile phone sets that could be used for cross-border communication and anti-jamming equipment, official sources confided to Dawn on Monday.

They said the mobile phone sets carried an estimated market value of around Rs1.55 billion, and when the Pakistan Tele­com­munication Auth­ority refused to allow its import, the culprits attempted to get them cleared by showing them as refrigeration parts, dyes and garments.

Customs sources said that the seized phone sets were so designed that their international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) could not be traced out, indicating that they were meant for special purposes or for use by terrorists operating along the Pak-Afghan border.

The mobile phone sets and anti-jamming equipment were stuffed in a less than container load (LCL) of 40 feet in 13 pallets in the name of three fake companies which were only registered with the Lahore customs, they added.

The consignment arrived from Dubai in the first week of January at Karachi International Container Terminal and was later shifted to the off-dock station — Al-Hamad Inter­national Container Terminal (AICT).

The sources said that the Collector Model Customs Collectorate of App­raisement (West Karachi), Shahnaz Maqbool, had received an intelligence tip-off about the arrival of the consignment. Deputy Coll­ector Imran Rasool was deputed to block the clearance of the goods on the shipment’s arrival, they said.

However, the information about the consignment being blocked at the terminal was leaked. The customs authorities then made a tactical move and cleared the station for transition of goods. Yet, said the sources, the consignment did not arrive.

After waiting for a couple of days, the customs authorities were informed that the importers were planning to change the consignment contents with the connivance of the AICT and the customs staff deputed at the terminal.

The collector directed his deputy to raid the AICT where he saw that the cargo contents were already being changed. The staff had illegally opened 13 pallets without the collectorate appra­isement’s permission.

The customs official found that the consignment had been misdeclared and sensitive electronic equipment, including special long-distance mobile phones and anti-jammers, were being cleared under the garb of refrigerator parts, dyes and garments.

An FIR was lodged, but no arrest was reported till late into the night.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Observer
Feb 06, 2018 09:00am

China has well and truly arrived.

ALI khan
Feb 06, 2018 09:02am

All custom and clearing agents that tried to facilitate this shipment should be tried under Ata. And also for sabotage and helping ememy of the state and be made an example of. This is the only way to stop such things from happening.

ahmad
Feb 06, 2018 09:50am

i think our customs officer is intelligent but not much. my plan is that i pack something in boxes and sent it to address when consignment were receive we can arrest real culprit. it will be very herculean task to arrest real offender. if Probe this matter seriously then

Jawad Hussain
Feb 06, 2018 09:57am

Good catch ...

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 06, 2018 09:59am

You want to applaud this but then you wonder how many of such shipments have already made thru into the country because of the corruption so rampant and deep all around from top to bottom.

Salman
Feb 06, 2018 10:14am

Bravo! The perpetrators from AICT should be put behind bars.

M.M . Amin.( Old Ravian )
Feb 06, 2018 10:34am

If the report is correct , it’s a great action , desreves high appreciation and appropriate rewards. Had it fallen in the hands of our enemies, one can guess what havoc it could have done!

kashif shahzad
Feb 06, 2018 10:50am

well done FBR keep up the good work.

NKAli
Feb 06, 2018 11:56am

Al-Hamad Inter­national Container Terminal (AICT) should be shut down. The importers of these mobile phones should be speedily caught and strictly punished. What to say, except that Pakistan is a holistic mess. A macro mess of negligent supervision and maladministration of this country. What a sadl state of affairs. I find it very hard to believe and accept what is going on and can only suggest a swifter and tougher line by the courts and more provinces. Because proportional representation is not getting us anywhere except deeper in the boondocks. Salams

asgher
Feb 06, 2018 12:44pm

Great News and Excellent Job!

This shows that the enemy of our land is constantly hatching plots to disrupt peace in our country. We need to stay vigilant and react fast on such information.

Asad
Feb 06, 2018 12:59pm

As usual no one is arrested and no one will ever be arrested - well may be an innocent sacrificial sheep will be thrown in jail just for show. Incompetency, incompetency, everywhere you look incompetency!

Arshad
Feb 06, 2018 01:34pm

Well-done Pakistan Customs !!!

Talha
Feb 06, 2018 01:51pm

Need to make arrests and trace the owners, buyers and sellers. UAE authorities need to be investigated.

Sami
Feb 06, 2018 03:27pm

Good work by customs department but it should also arrest those who ordered this equipment.

Nouman
Feb 06, 2018 04:30pm

Great news! Mobile Phones should only be allowed that are bought from the local dealers. Pakistan is facing tough competition in mobile industry as Samsung , Huawei and Apple being the biggest giants are competing day by day and improving the quality and specs of their phones.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 06, 2018

Property and the tightening noose

Failure to satisfy the authority issuing an UWO can lead to a civil suit for the recovery of the properties in question.
Updated February 06, 2018

Nawaz must apologise

Sharif would gain more credibility if he were to publicly apologise for his own political past.
Updated February 06, 2018

Singer’s murder

IN our deeply conservative society, patriarchy is a system of social governance that allows men to silence women ...
Updated February 05, 2018

Attack in Swat

ANOTHER militant attack, another reminder that the long war against militancy continues. Eleven military personnel...
Updated February 05, 2018

Indian budget

THE first point to note in the latest budget announced by PM Modi's govt is the gap between reality and rhetoric.
February 05, 2018

Children’s safety

IT is a conversation for which the time has come. The brutal rape and murder of young Zainab in Kasur has brought...