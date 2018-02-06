Row hits MQM-P over nomination of Senate candidates
KARACHI: A row over nomination of candidates for the March 3 Senate elections turned into an open rebellion against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan head Dr Farooq Sattar as the party’s top decision-making forum removed his favoured candidate Kamran Tessori from the coordination committee and suspended him for six months on Monday night.
In a bid to demonstrate his control over party cadre, a beleaguered Dr Sattar along with a few leaders held a late-night press conference at his PIB Colony residence and said that he would not accept to be a powerless and ceremonial party head.
Earlier in the evening, a meeting of the coordination committee was convened at the MQM-P’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad, where Dr Sattar had an altercation with senior leader Amir Khan when the latter along with others refused to endorse the former’s proposal to field Mr Tessori as a candidate on one of the Senate general seats.
Sources said that majority of the participants seconded Mr Khan’s views upon which Dr Sattar boycotted the meeting and left for his PIB Colony residence in a huff.
He summoned all party members, excluding coordination committee members, to his PIB Colony home. “All elected representatives (Senators, MNAs, MPAs, Mayor, Chairman, Vice Chairman, Councillors) and the Tanzeemi members including all workers of MQM Pakistan are asked to immediately reach PIB at my house for an urgent meeting,” he tweeted.
A few party leaders, including Mr Tessori, and a number of workers reached Dr Sattar’s residence and chanted slogans in favour of Dr Sattar and against Mr Khan. However, he waited for hours to make public his future course of action.
Most MQM-P leaders stayed put at the Bahadurabad headquarters, where senior leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui spoke to the media in the night and said the party had decided to nominate Nasreen Jalil (on first priority), followed by Dr Farogh Nasim, Aminul Haq, Shabbir Qaimi, Amir Khan and Mr Tessori for six Senate seats.
He said Dr Sattar wanted to “sacrifice” two of the top four candidates to accommodate Mr Tessori.
Dr Siddiqui said Mr Tessori had been removed from the coordination committee and his basic membership suspended for six months. He said Dr Sattar remained the convener of the MQM-P.
After Dr Siddiqui’s media talk, Dr Sattar emerged from his home and told reporters that it was unconstitutional to hold a party meeting without his permission. He said party workers were with him and he convened a workers’ convention at the KMC Ground in PIB Colony on Tuesday (today).
Dr Sattar has often been criticised for favouring Mr Tessori over seasoned party leaders and workers as he made the latter deputy convener, gave him a ticket to contest a by-election on a Sindh Assembly seat (PS-114) and now wants to nominate the jeweller-turned-politician for a Senate seat.
Dr Sattar took up the reins of the MQM after dissociating himself and the party from London-based founder Altaf Hussain following the latter’s Aug 22, 2016 incendiary speech.
In November last year, he briefly quit the party a day after the establishment forced him to make an electoral alliance with the Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party.
Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2018
Farooq Bahi , please join PSP of Mustafa Kamal . MQM is the party of the people who have sacrificed their everything for the cause . How come you give preference to Tessori over Nasreen Jalil , Armenia ul Haque and Amir Khan ? You have become self centered and your nepotism will bring enormous damage to Muhajir cause ! For one Tessori , you are trying to fight with your friends of thirty two years . Tesori has done nothing for the party and nothing for the cause . He will soon join another party to grab some seats and position. MAM has no place for such people .
Farooq Bahi , you are not Altaf Bahi . You are just an ordinary worker like anyone but we respect you for your loyalty and sincerity to the cause ! Don’t spoil everything for just one Kamran Tessori . MQM is much larger than opportunist Kamran Tessori ! Your real friends and brothers are Khalid Maqbool , Amin ul Haque , Amir Khan , Nasrern Jalil and Waseem Akhter .
MQM is not talk of the town any more. Voters stands divided. Majority of the educated and upper middle class voters now vote for main frame pilitical party. They think that even after remaining so long with MQM the basic demand for ending the quota system could materialized
A leader needs to be strong enough to meet challenges which I do not see in Dr, Farooq Sattar.
What an organized and disciplined party MQM has been shattered by invisible hands.
Farooq Sattar is one of the founding members of MQM and his sacrifices and services for his party is known to everyone. The problem here is the escalation of differences that developed between him and other senior members of his party when he went out of his way to allot ticket to Mr Kamran Tissori for the upcoming senate elections. In the presence of more senior members allotment of ticket to a new comer like Tissori is not justified.
In my view, MQM-P is in trouble, because lack of vision, direction and leadership. I personally, do not see a bright future - another party will go under and fail.
agencies make them and agencies break them, this is how it is done...when we don't have the political with morals, values, and principles...