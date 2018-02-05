1 killed, seven injured in roadside blast in Balochistan's Panjgur

At least one person was killed and seven passers-by injured in a roadside blast in Balochistan's Panjgur district on Monday, police said.

Police said unknown miscreants had planted a bomb in a motorcycle to target a tribal notable in Chitkan area of Panjgur.

The tribal leader survived the attack, however, his brother who was travelling in the same car was killed in the explosion.

Police officer Afzal Buledi said the bomb was planted near a garbage bin at a crowded intersection and detonated remotely.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two of them are said to be in a critical condition.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the scene to start a probe into the blast, which was heard far and wide and caused panic in the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan has faced a number of security challenges in recent months, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks.

The province has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. More than 1,400 incidents targeting the minority Shia and Hazara community have taken place in the province during the past 15 years.