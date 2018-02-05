DAWN.COM

Kashmir's youth as dear to me as Pakistan's, says Nawaz in AJK on Kashmir Day

Dawn.comUpdated February 05, 2018

PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif addresses a rally in Muzaffarabad. — Screengrab
In an address to a PML-N rally in Muzaffarabad on Sunday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed he loves the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as much as he loves the youth of Pakistan.

The PML-N chief said that he had several plans for AJK's development that would have eliminated unemployment from the region, but they were all ruined due to his disqualification in July last year.

He also paid tribute to the separatists in India-held Kashmir and lauded their "bravery". He vowed to stand by the people of Kashmir that were struggling for their right to self-determination.

"The brave people of Kashmir are being blinded by the pellet guns used to fire at them," Nawaz said, referring to incidents of injuries resulting from Indian forces' use of pellet guns against separatists in Kashmir. "Don't lose heart. God is with you."

His daughter Maryam Nawaz also spoke on the occasion, saying that her heart bleeds when the people of Kashmir suffer. She urged her supporters to pray for the day when held Kashmir will gain independence from Srinagar's slavery.

She also thanked the crowd for showing their support for her party, saying that the people of AJK "did not vote for any party but PML-N" in 2016 elections. PML-N had won 31 out of 41 seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly in 2016.

During their speeches, the crowd chanted slogans of "vote ko izzat do" (respect the vote) and "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan" (Kashmir will become Pakistan).

Comments (16)

1000 characters
Prateik
Feb 05, 2018 04:20pm

You just love yourself.

Khan
Feb 05, 2018 04:41pm

Stop with the self justification...

Fact
Feb 05, 2018 04:57pm

You love yourself and your family. You don't care about anyone else..

Hasnain Haque
Feb 05, 2018 05:58pm

Your children became millionaires when they were in school whilst Pakistani children had no schools at all.

Lallu Bhai
Feb 05, 2018 06:06pm

Wonder why people here on this board are so bitter about NZ and his family. He had a chance to do something for his family and he did it.

Not doing for his people is a different matter.

Bishan Sahai
Feb 05, 2018 06:10pm

"Independence from the slavery of Srinagar" ??? Madam, do you want IHK without Srinagar ? Any other exceptions ?

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 05, 2018 06:15pm

Had you been in love with the Kashmiri youth you would not have invited Modi (the avowed enemy of the Kashmir cause) your home. There is a limit to tell lies and drawing rosy pictures Mr. Ex. PM sahib. No one is going to listen to you.

Jeyaraj -
Feb 05, 2018 07:03pm

Sheer politics..

Jamal
Feb 05, 2018 07:04pm

His way of saying he does not care for either

Garib Das
Feb 05, 2018 07:13pm

A failure PM of Pakistan. Spoiled Pakistan during his tenure . Home affair , economic affair , development affair and foreign affair were totally failure.

Imad Qureshi
Feb 05, 2018 07:22pm

That’s not a good omen for Kashmiri’s.

qaiser ahmed
Feb 05, 2018 07:37pm

Please don't burden the Kashmiri as you have burdened us.

Alba
Feb 05, 2018 07:43pm

It must be election time.

Alba
Feb 05, 2018 07:44pm

If Kashmir's Youth is as dear to him as Pakistan's Youth they had better watch out.

Captain
Feb 05, 2018 09:30pm

Illiteracy and education is the gigantic issue of the society ....for people is to choose legitimate and proper leadership...for politicians ...who lacks vision and inability to prioritize and put country on correct path....

Captain
Feb 05, 2018 09:31pm

Love you too....

