Chinese national shot in Karachi 'targeted' attack dies

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated February 05, 2018

A Chinese national who was critically injured in Karachi on Monday when unknown suspects opened fire at his car has died, said the doctors at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

A lone gunman opened fire at 46-year-old Chen Zhu's car in Clifton near Zamzama Park, in what police have called a targeted attack. A second Chinese national travelling with him survived the attack.

Initial information suggested Chen, the managing director of a shipping firm in Karachi, and Ye Fan, a young trainee at the same company, had left their office near Beach Luxury Hotel for lunch in a Honda Civic around 1:30pm, a press release issued by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Azad Khan said.

After having lunch at China Town in Clifton, the duo went to Neelum Colony opposite Zamzama Park to purchase fruits and vegetables. They were sitting in their parked vehicle when an unidentified assailant opened fire from the front of the vehicle, critically injuring Chen, who was sitting in the driving seat.

The second person, Ye, who was sitting on the passenger seat remained unhurt. However, a 30-year-old passer-by was shot in his leg. He was shifted to the hospital along with Chen, who died during treatment at JPMC.

According to police, Chen was shot in the head twice.

"It appears to be a targeted incident," police said. Nine bullet casings fired from a 9mm pistol were recovered from the site of the attack.

Security instructions not followed: police

DIG South said the two Chinese men who were targeted in the attack were employees of Cosco Shipping Lines Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd., a non-CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] company that has been operating in Pakistan since early 1990s.

The two Chinese nationals had been provided three police guards from the Foreigners Security Cell (FSC) for their movement in the city. However, they were not carrying with them the police guard on duty today, "which is against the security instructions issued to them from time to time", said the police officer.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident and ordered deputy inspector general south to start an inquiry into the matter.

"All measures should be taken to ensure that the suspects are arrested," the minister said.

The Sindh inspector general of police has assigned the investigation of the incident to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officer Raja Umer Khattab. He also directed CTD to register a first-information report of the killing.

CTD investigator Khattab, citing Forensic Science Laboratory's analysis of spent bullet casings, told DawnNews that the weapon used by the assailant 'had not been used in previous murder cases in Karachi'.

Khattab also said that surveillance cameras installed in vicinity of the incident were inoperative, which may hamper the investigation.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Security alert

The incident comes nearly two months after China warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said on its website in December that it had information about a “series of terror attacks” planned against Chinese organisations and personnel, without giving details. It urged its citizens to stay inside and avoid crowded places.

Thousands of Chinese workers are employed in development of about $60 billion worth of infrastructure projects under Beijing's 'Belt and Road' initiative. The port and road-building projects have come under frequent attacks in Balochistan.

The government has promised Beijing that it will deploy troops to secure the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Chinese nationals in the country.

Earlier in 2017, two Chinese nationals who were believed to be Christian missionaries were abducted from Quetta and killed by the militant Islamic State group.

Comments (27)

1000 characters
Pro Pakistani
Feb 05, 2018 04:13pm

Another unfortunate incident! Another notice! When we will be able to overcome this lawlessness? Yes, when we ourselves will become law abiding citizens!

Leo
Feb 05, 2018 04:41pm

Sad, prayers for his speedy recovery.

Nasir Khan
Feb 05, 2018 04:43pm

Come on live & let live. Deepest condolence to expired Chinese citizen.

Iqbal Khan
Feb 05, 2018 05:35pm

Nip the evil in the bud, catch and punish the assailants early.

murtaza
Feb 05, 2018 05:50pm

@Nasir Khan. The unfortunate chinese guest of ours, is critically injured. He has not expired.

murtaza
Feb 05, 2018 05:51pm

Forces against the CPEC will go to any lengths to sabotage it.

fRedIndian
Feb 05, 2018 05:55pm

I thought only a few weeks back Pakistan had promised extra protection for Chinese nationals. What happened to that?

Revenge of the victim
Feb 05, 2018 07:10pm

Whether one accept or not, this is the result of Rao Anwar's absence. All kind of terrorists will now start popping up their heads in his absence.

A shah
Feb 05, 2018 07:15pm

So where is the so called foolproof protection for the Chinese the Generals promised?

Riaz Uddin
Feb 05, 2018 07:27pm

Pakistan has been notified in International.media as one of the most dangerous countries. USA and others Western countries have advised their citizens not to travel Pakistan. Government should take notice and take proper measure to restore peace through out the country and ensure security and safety of foreign visitors.

Observer - Canada
Feb 05, 2018 07:28pm

This should be strongly condemned and the law enforcement agencies should provide proper protection to all with greater vigilance and efficiency.

Yusuf
Feb 05, 2018 07:32pm

Who is the benefachry for this crime.good quistion For our securety agency..

Sardar Baljit
Feb 05, 2018 07:32pm

What is wrong with Pakistan...

D k Aggarwal
Feb 05, 2018 07:41pm

Good

Imran
Feb 05, 2018 07:44pm

Sad

Omar Elahi
Feb 05, 2018 07:45pm

Condolence to the Chinese. Let's catch the culprit and being about about speedy justice.

Naxalite
Feb 05, 2018 07:47pm

Who ll benefit from this?

Kool
Feb 05, 2018 07:50pm

@murtaza always good way to other direction and keeping inaction

Ashan Dhar
Feb 05, 2018 07:52pm

@murtaza guess you should read that article loud and clear!

Jawad
Feb 05, 2018 08:02pm

Sad to hear that, I hope the culprit will be behind bars soon

Shoaib, Proud Sindhi
Feb 05, 2018 08:09pm

Very sad news.Live and let live.

Jjacky
Feb 05, 2018 08:13pm

@murtaza conspiracy? Really u people are amazing.

Iqbal
Feb 05, 2018 08:28pm

Very unfortunate, where was the security agency, zamzama is high security area. Every body knows that our enemies are trying to sobotage CPEC and we need to provide special security to our chinese friends.

Himmat
Feb 05, 2018 08:31pm

Pakistan should do more to protect Chinese

Leo
Feb 05, 2018 09:00pm

Condolences to the family. What kind of example is being set ? Just conspiracy theories will be fed in the talk shows to get TRP. To hide the incapability of the security agencies and the government some stupid theory will be created about the nexus against the innocent ruling elite. Who will invest their money if this is not curbed?

Murtaza Jamal
Feb 05, 2018 09:04pm

@Ashan Dhar This was a developing story. At the time this article appeared, the report did not say the person had expired. Sadly, the person has expired now as per the latest update. Dawn and other news media sites update their content as they receive more information.

Talha
Feb 05, 2018 09:45pm

@Revenge of the victim it will do nothing..

