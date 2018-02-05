DAWN.COM

Traffic policemen booked over death of 20-year-old man in Islamabad

Shakeel QararUpdated February 05, 2018

Islamabad police on Monday nominated two traffic police officials in a first information report (FIR) of a 20-year-old man's death. The family members of the victim were also nominated in the case.

The officials were accused of causing the death of the Christian man on Sunday after they tried to stop the bike he was riding by grabbing the handle, causing it to skid on the road. The man reportedly fell off the bike and died after hitting his head on a pavement, while the other two riders were injured. The incident took place in Blue Area in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Following the incident, people in the area surrounded the police officials, protesting their alleged involvement in the death and demanding their arrest. They were arrested after senior police officials arrived at the scene.

According to the FIR that was lodged 18 hours after the incident took place, the man died from a head injury from his fall. The FIR was registered under Section 320 of the Pakistan Penal Code under charges of unintentional murder.

However, residents of the 66 Quarter Christian Colony in a protest outside Kohsar police station demanded that the officers be booked under Section 302 for intentional murder.

A three-member investigation committee headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ahmed Iqbal was formed to probe the incident.

Fahad
Feb 05, 2018 04:38pm

why did the guy not stop. and if the cop tried to stop by trying to stop the bike rather than just shooting which is allowed if you dont stop by law.It was an accident and not fair to the police.

ahamed
Feb 05, 2018 08:25pm

The intent was not to kill. Accident with unintended consequence, Hope the judge is fair.

Ahmed
Feb 05, 2018 08:54pm

My sympathy to the family. At the same time feel sorry for policeman who had a bad day.

Silent observer
Feb 05, 2018 08:56pm

Such brutal killings of innocent Pakistani citizens will not stop until and unless the policemen involved in the murders are immediately awarded severe punishments.

usterzai
Feb 05, 2018 09:28pm

@Fahad You must be joking that it was an accident, any person with an inkling of common sense would not try to pull a handle of a moving bike. They should be punished so that no body tries to stop an innocent citizen like that.

Mujhay Kyun Nikala
Feb 05, 2018 09:28pm

Bikers should have stopped!

