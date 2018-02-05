DAWN.COM

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'deplorable' targeting of civilians along LoC

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated February 05, 2018

As the country marks Kashmir Day on Monday, the Foreign Office (FO) summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to protest the latest "unprovoked" ceasefire violation by India across the Line of Control (LoC).

A woman and a teenage boy were killed and seven other people suffered injuries when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling in two districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday.

FO Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on February 4, 2018 in Nezapir, Nikial and Karela Sectors", a statement issued by the FO said.

According to the FO, Indian forces have committed more than 190 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018, killing 13 civilians and injuring 65 others through the use of heavy mortars and automatic weapons.

Indian border forces violated the ceasefire 1,970 times in 2017, the FO statement said, adding that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is "deplorable and contrary to human dignity".

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation."

Dr Faisal once again urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations and allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) "to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions".

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

On February 1, eight persons, four of them women, were injured in intense Indian shelling in Khuiratta sector of Kotli district.

On January 30, two women were injured in Goi sector, also located in Kotli district.

