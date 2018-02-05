DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'All Kashmiris need is good leadership,' PM Abbasi says on Kashmir Day

Dawn.comUpdated February 05, 2018

Email


PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses the AJK Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Day. ─ DawnNews
PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses the AJK Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Day. ─ DawnNews

Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Day, urged politicians to continue supporting the struggle of India-held Kashmir's people.

"The people of Kashmir will continue to fight for freedom even if we [politicians] do not stand united [behind them]," he said. "But our unity will give them strength," he asserted.

PM Abbasi reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the people of Kashmir and their leaders fighting for freedom from Indian rule. He said that Indian government knew it could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris even if they tried.

He added that political leaders, despite their differences, should not "doubt each other on the [Kashmir] issue".

Praising the resolve of the Kashmiri people, PM Abbasi said that "all Pakistan had to do" was to continue drawing attention to the Kashmir issue on every forum available. He urged AJK leaders to work together to mobilise the people of held Kashmir.

"Kashmiris are a huge force. All they need is good leadership and it is your responsibility to provide that," the PM said. "The government will provide all the resources that you need in this regard."

He said that Pakistan had always sought a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and would continue to do so.

The premier also lauded the army for fighting to keep the country's borders safe and announced that the government will provide for the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives while posted at the Line of Control.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had included the project of the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur road in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor only for the sake of development in AJK.

The PM asked AJK leaders to focus on ensuring good governance in the region and continue raising the Kashmir issue on every international forum, whether economic, political or diplomatic.

Referring to the 2016 elections in AJK where the ruling PML-N grabbed 31 seats out of 41, PM Abbasi stressed that the government had not interfered in the polls, whether "people believe it or not".

He claimed that although past governments had attempted to influence polls in AJK, the current government had ensured fair elections.

Kashmir Day messages

President Mamnoon Hussain also reiterated Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support for held Kashmir's struggle for freedom, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Office in a statement also vowed that Islamabad would stand beside the Kashmiri people and support their right to self-determination.

In his Kashmir Day message, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also praised Kashmiri separatists, saying that the "repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress [the] valiant spirit of Kashmiris".

His message was shared by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.

KASHMIR UNREST Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
Dr.Ghaus
Feb 05, 2018 02:07pm

P.M. sahib, Pakistan too needs good leadership!

Naveen Dutt Gaur
Feb 05, 2018 02:32pm

@Dr.Ghaus Even more so!

MAL
Feb 05, 2018 02:44pm

Read hiatory to know who were the aggressions in kashmir

Melbournewala
Feb 05, 2018 02:53pm

Instead of saving own home caught on fire someone is trying to advise and give neighbours lessons on how to conserve water. But for the instigations, infiltrations and indiscriminate proxy war for nearly 70 years, Kashmiris would have had a peaceful life. And atleast some level headed person should read the UN resolution before referring to it again.

Akram
Feb 05, 2018 02:59pm

@MAL . History will also show UN stand on Kashmir

timetostopthis
Feb 05, 2018 03:03pm

Live in peace and let others live in peace too.

timetostopthis
Feb 05, 2018 03:04pm

You have destroyed your country in the pursuit of this futile dream.

timetostopthis
Feb 05, 2018 03:05pm

You can shout as loud as you want but no one is listening.

Falcon1
Feb 05, 2018 03:07pm

Oh Hang On!

Before preaching to others, how about practcing good leadhership in Pakistan? Your poor track record as PIA chairman and now PM does not quialify you to give advise or dispense an opinion on matters you have no experience or expertise in.

Next!?

Wahab
Feb 05, 2018 03:16pm

@Dr.Ghaus Took the words out of my mouth! Well said. Too long have these politicians been trying to use Kashmir issue to fan flames of hate while diverting the attention from their own mismanagement and corruption.

Kunal, Gurgaon
Feb 05, 2018 03:18pm

First, show it.

CP
Feb 05, 2018 03:36pm

@Falcon1 Agree with you.

Thiru
Feb 05, 2018 03:50pm

China, through CPEC, is stepping in to provide infrastructure, power, dams, cleaning services. Hundreds of thousands of ordinary Pakistanis toil all over the world to remit foreign reserves. All that the Pakistani elite do seems to be keeping citizens in emotional turmoil to divert their attention.

Silent observer
Feb 05, 2018 03:51pm

Pakistani nation terribly needs a good leadership as well.

Joydeep
Feb 05, 2018 04:04pm

let Pakistan take care of itself first. It can think of Kashmir later...

Joydeep
Feb 05, 2018 04:07pm

@Wahab - you GOT IT mate. you got it. this is all about low level politics , power struggle , and serving self interest!!

Qamar
Feb 05, 2018 04:14pm

Also, all Pakistan needs is a good leadership. But the previous PM and current PM are not even close to being a good leader.

Zak
Feb 05, 2018 04:24pm

Kashmir will be free, no matter who does what, no one can stop it from becoming part of Pakistan.

zalmay
Feb 05, 2018 04:26pm

All you could wish were good leadership. As if there's aplenty here.

Pakistani1
Feb 05, 2018 04:28pm

Dear PM. Leadership is the key.Your observation about Kashmir is even more applicable to Pakistan. Since you brought it up, would you and your seniors please vacate your seats and allow honest and good leaders to govern Pakistan!!

Bipul
Feb 05, 2018 04:30pm

Please spend energy to mobilize Pakistani youth to work for the betterment of Pakistan, it will actually work. Mobilizing youth in another country to go anti-national is not going to be appreciated by anyone in any forum.

Truth
Feb 05, 2018 04:34pm

@Zak sure...1.2 billion people here make you easy to do so. Think realistic..not emotional

Chennai vasi
Feb 05, 2018 04:37pm

Let Pakistani have good people leader before preaching, ok

ukasha
Feb 05, 2018 04:46pm

its unfortunate that we needed a good leadership which happened or not but the current situation of pakistan in the world arena tells us that it never happened. Good honest leadership with a good vision change nations for which we can look around to europe turkey singapore. conservative elite usually plays an important part in forming a nation through a good leadership but unfortunately we lacked both. so here we are in the middle of nowhere.

Jalil Yousaf
Feb 05, 2018 04:55pm

What about us? Dont we deserve good leadership?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Victim protection

Victim protection

Secondary victimisation in the criminal justice system is a reality for many who have experienced violent crimes.

Editorial

Updated February 05, 2018

Attack in Swat

ANOTHER militant attack, another reminder that the long war against militancy continues. Eleven military personnel...
Updated February 05, 2018

Indian budget

THE first point to note in the latest budget announced by PM Modi's govt is the gap between reality and rhetoric.
February 05, 2018

Children’s safety

IT is a conversation for which the time has come. The brutal rape and murder of young Zainab in Kasur has brought...
Updated February 04, 2018

Overuse of suo motu

THE suo motu powers of the superior judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, are once again drawing public and legal...
Updated February 04, 2018

Migrants’ tragedy

SINCE 2015, restrictions on Europe’s eastern borders have forced global migrants to choose alternative sea routes,...
Updated February 04, 2018

Ahed Tamimi’s courage

The brief video displays an act of courage and exposes the brutality and inhuman nature of the Israeli occupation.