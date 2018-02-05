'All Kashmiris need is good leadership,' PM Abbasi says on Kashmir Day
Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Day, urged politicians to continue supporting the struggle of India-held Kashmir's people.
"The people of Kashmir will continue to fight for freedom even if we [politicians] do not stand united [behind them]," he said. "But our unity will give them strength," he asserted.
PM Abbasi reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the people of Kashmir and their leaders fighting for freedom from Indian rule. He said that Indian government knew it could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris even if they tried.
He added that political leaders, despite their differences, should not "doubt each other on the [Kashmir] issue".
Praising the resolve of the Kashmiri people, PM Abbasi said that "all Pakistan had to do" was to continue drawing attention to the Kashmir issue on every forum available. He urged AJK leaders to work together to mobilise the people of held Kashmir.
"Kashmiris are a huge force. All they need is good leadership and it is your responsibility to provide that," the PM said. "The government will provide all the resources that you need in this regard."
He said that Pakistan had always sought a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and would continue to do so.
The premier also lauded the army for fighting to keep the country's borders safe and announced that the government will provide for the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives while posted at the Line of Control.
He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had included the project of the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur road in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor only for the sake of development in AJK.
The PM asked AJK leaders to focus on ensuring good governance in the region and continue raising the Kashmir issue on every international forum, whether economic, political or diplomatic.
Referring to the 2016 elections in AJK where the ruling PML-N grabbed 31 seats out of 41, PM Abbasi stressed that the government had not interfered in the polls, whether "people believe it or not".
He claimed that although past governments had attempted to influence polls in AJK, the current government had ensured fair elections.
Kashmir Day messages
President Mamnoon Hussain also reiterated Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support for held Kashmir's struggle for freedom, Radio Pakistan reported.
The Foreign Office in a statement also vowed that Islamabad would stand beside the Kashmiri people and support their right to self-determination.
In his Kashmir Day message, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also praised Kashmiri separatists, saying that the "repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress [the] valiant spirit of Kashmiris".
His message was shared by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.
P.M. sahib, Pakistan too needs good leadership!
@Dr.Ghaus Even more so!
Read hiatory to know who were the aggressions in kashmir
Instead of saving own home caught on fire someone is trying to advise and give neighbours lessons on how to conserve water. But for the instigations, infiltrations and indiscriminate proxy war for nearly 70 years, Kashmiris would have had a peaceful life. And atleast some level headed person should read the UN resolution before referring to it again.
@MAL . History will also show UN stand on Kashmir
Live in peace and let others live in peace too.
You have destroyed your country in the pursuit of this futile dream.
You can shout as loud as you want but no one is listening.
Oh Hang On!
Before preaching to others, how about practcing good leadhership in Pakistan? Your poor track record as PIA chairman and now PM does not quialify you to give advise or dispense an opinion on matters you have no experience or expertise in.
Next!?
@Dr.Ghaus Took the words out of my mouth! Well said. Too long have these politicians been trying to use Kashmir issue to fan flames of hate while diverting the attention from their own mismanagement and corruption.
First, show it.
@Falcon1 Agree with you.
China, through CPEC, is stepping in to provide infrastructure, power, dams, cleaning services. Hundreds of thousands of ordinary Pakistanis toil all over the world to remit foreign reserves. All that the Pakistani elite do seems to be keeping citizens in emotional turmoil to divert their attention.
Pakistani nation terribly needs a good leadership as well.
let Pakistan take care of itself first. It can think of Kashmir later...
@Wahab - you GOT IT mate. you got it. this is all about low level politics , power struggle , and serving self interest!!
Also, all Pakistan needs is a good leadership. But the previous PM and current PM are not even close to being a good leader.
Kashmir will be free, no matter who does what, no one can stop it from becoming part of Pakistan.
All you could wish were good leadership. As if there's aplenty here.
Dear PM. Leadership is the key.Your observation about Kashmir is even more applicable to Pakistan. Since you brought it up, would you and your seniors please vacate your seats and allow honest and good leaders to govern Pakistan!!
Please spend energy to mobilize Pakistani youth to work for the betterment of Pakistan, it will actually work. Mobilizing youth in another country to go anti-national is not going to be appreciated by anyone in any forum.
@Zak sure...1.2 billion people here make you easy to do so. Think realistic..not emotional
Let Pakistani have good people leader before preaching, ok
its unfortunate that we needed a good leadership which happened or not but the current situation of pakistan in the world arena tells us that it never happened. Good honest leadership with a good vision change nations for which we can look around to europe turkey singapore. conservative elite usually plays an important part in forming a nation through a good leadership but unfortunately we lacked both. so here we are in the middle of nowhere.
What about us? Dont we deserve good leadership?