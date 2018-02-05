'Nawaz thinks PM is above the law': Imran responds to Sharifs' criticism at Peshawar rally
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday hit back at Nawaz Sharif a day after the PML-N head and his daughter Maryam lashed out at the cricketer-turned-politician and criticised the PTI's governance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Nawaz, taking the stage at the PML-N 'power show' in Peshawar on Sunday, had appealed to the city's people to elect his party with an overwhelming majority in the general election, adding that this would allow the party to make “laws to stop disqualification of an elected prime minister in future”.
The father-daughter Sharif duo were heavily critical of Khan and his party's work in PTI-governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), slamming the cricketer-turned-politician for "spending four years sitting on containers" ─ a reference to his repeated threats of agitation following the 2014 dharna in Islamabad ─ and questioning what he had done for the province.
In response to the Sharifs' criticism, Khan clapped back on Twitter saying: "According to Nawaz Sharif's notion of democracy, the elected prime minister can abuse all state institutions, storm [the] Supreme Court with his party hoodlums, give judges briefcases full of money — with no questions asked and no law applied because an elected prime minister is above the law of the land."
"He can money launder, evade taxes, conceal assets, lie before parliament — all corruption is permissible because PM is elected!" Khan claimed.
Khan also denied Sharif's claims of lack of development in KP, claiming that work on 350 micro-hydel stations has been completed in KP, whereas police, health and education reforms have also been undertaken.
He added that the PTI's Billion Tree Tsunami programme ─ which has come under the microscope after allegations of mismanagement of funds ─ was audited by the World Wildlife Federation (WWF), whereas the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has also acknowledged its success.
"Such ignorance on part of Nawaz Sharif is shameful," Khan concluded, responding to Sharif's claims that billions of rupees had been misappropriated in the name of planting a billion trees.
Comments (22)
Imran Khan sb he does not think that pm is above the law he thinks only he is above the law
We shall not spare Mr IK, if you speak anything against judiciary. Mr IK do not waste your time in responding to such calls. NS can foresee his fate!!! that's why he is speaking confused. He is gaining confidence for his FUTURE PLACEMENT.
No, it is only you who is above the law and who is free to do anything with impunity including usage of dirty and abusive language against any one any time any where. Every one else is answerable for his or her actions including the PM of the country.
It is unfortunate that the masses in Pakistan do not understand democracy, accountability. They have been used to MNA building a road or repairing their sewers and they feel this is progress. Real progress comes with visionary policies, accountability and investment in education and institutions, KPK has introduced Education reform, police reform and health. These are reform which will benefit generations to come. Billion Tree Tsunami, once again people do not understand the benefit of planting trees because they are more interested in their street being repaired than having trees but once again this is for long lasting benefit. Feudal lords have rules for so long now that they feel they are the only hope for Pakistan and that their way of ruling rewarding those who vote for them is the best way, unfortunately it will take time for people to understand what real reforms are and who are the visionary leaders. I hope people of Pakistan will look beyond a plate of Biryani or personal gains and decide their future based on honesty and a better future for their children.
If people were educated then they will understand the benefits of planting trees, having good education, corruption free institutions and holding their leaders to accountability. Unfortunately the masses are not educated and are used to 70 years of corruption and being ruled by the feudal lords.
IK, a sesnsible and sane voice among the masses of the illiterate and corrupt politicians.
Power tends to corrupt.
It is hard to believe that PMLN has been in power for so long and they have the audacity to make these promises again and again and yet people are so easily fooled.
Why are people of Pakistan so naive and listen to corrupt and disqualified leaders and their silly children, can they not see that they are being taken for a ride, amazing.
once a wise man said, these rulers nawaz an zardari become so rich and public become so poor that they can easily buy votes before elections and become rulers again
Khan is absolutely right. Can Nawaz or even anybody else give us guarantee that future PM will be free of corruption ? Then how come Nawaz talks about passing laws against disqualification or accountability of PM. In fact PMs and Presidents should be the first who should be asked about their wealth, assets. If one is found having assets more than his known income source, he should be immediately punished. Disqualification is a small punishment.
" Cricketer turned politician" - repeated reference we can do without. He has been struggling as politician for the last 20 years.
@SHAHID SATTAR Have you heard the language of PMLN ministers, how much did you get paid to write what you have written. It is people like you who deserve leaders like Nawaz Sharif.
PMLN have a strangle hold on the voting system... Free this and you will see PMLN crumble.
That's why its important to introduce an electronic voting system - it will be much harder for PMLN to corrupt.
@SHAHID SATTAR wow! What an outburst.
@SHAHID SATTAR very well said especially language need to be controlled
Yes IK is right.
Mt. Nawaz Sharif will never become a PM again and that's good for Pakistan and the nation. 3 times PM could not even provide the nation with clean drinking water let alone healthcare and education.
@waqas Very well said.
@Silent observer but he has no affect on your country so it makes no difference.. too bad for you
These are mere allegation that IK is leveling against NS. Nothing is proven except a far stretched linkage of asset concealment related to Iqama.
IK supporters should make their own leader accountable for the countless false accusations and claims he has made, let alone setting standards for others to follow. How many more reasons do you people need to be convinced that IK is nothing but a stooges playing in the hands of those who have been calling the shots for the past 70 years.