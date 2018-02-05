DAWN.COM

CJP takes suo motu notice of lawyers' alleged encroachment of Islamabad football ground

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 05, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took suo motu notice of the alleged encroachment of a public football ground in Islamabad's F-8 area by lawyers who are constructing their chambers on the plot.

According to a notification issued by the Supreme Court's Public Relations Officer, the chief justice took notice of the encroachment after it was reported by print media.

Last month, lawyers from the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) began further construction on the football field despite being stopped from doing so at the end of 2017.

Half the ground was allegedly appropriated by lawyers who had built their chambers there a few years ago. Construction, which resumed in Dec 2017 on the remaining half of the land, was halted after the matter was highlighted on various forums, but has now started again.

Editorial: Overuse of suo motu powers has injected uncertainty into the judicial system

According to the bar association president, Riasat Ali Azad, the construction was initiated by the previous cabinet of the bar, and he could not undo their decision.

The Capital Development Authority had refused to intervene in the matter, saying the superior judiciary should take notice of the matter instead.

"We cannot fight with lawyers. Why aren’t the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which regularly pass directives to remove encroachments from state land, taking action against the lawyers?" a CDA official had asked.

According to the SC's PRO's statement issued today, the chief justice has ordered the CDA to file a report on the matter within three days.

Abdullah Ghazi Khan
Feb 05, 2018 01:10pm

Well done CJP and SC. Lawyers are not and never should be above law. Justice should be blind. Go ahead CJP in curbing illegal encroachments of Lawyers.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 05, 2018 01:46pm

hats off to SC

BilawaL Ali
Feb 05, 2018 02:01pm

CJP keep it up we public with you at each forum because you are sincere with the country.

Imran Sheikh
Feb 05, 2018 02:06pm

@Abdullah Ghazi Khan What hope does one see for the future when even highly educated professionals put personal interest much before public interest? I returned to Pakistan years ago after professional training abroad, spurning offer of the host government for professionals like myself to accept their nationality. Disgusting behaviour like this by lawyers, and their misbehaviour with judges, is making me reconsider my choice. The country will be poorer if law-abiding, dedicated professionals leave in protest.

Asif
Feb 05, 2018 02:13pm

Zindabad Judge sahib. Why the concerned quarters ignored it.

Khalid M Rehman
Feb 05, 2018 02:17pm

This is important, lawyers are also not above the law they must be cautious and cooperate with the CDA n Courts.

Citizen
Feb 05, 2018 02:35pm

very much appreciable.

Haroon Rashid Khan
Feb 05, 2018 03:03pm

How can CDA not take action against Lawyers, while able to take action against others.

Ahmed
Feb 05, 2018 03:07pm

The Chief Justice is requested to take a tour of Islamabad city to find numerous irregularities taking place in this city.

Ahmed
Feb 05, 2018 03:20pm

Ahmed
Feb 05, 2018 03:23pm

@Asif where is CDA. CJ should take CDA to task.

Mir
Feb 05, 2018 04:26pm

Good job CJP.....

