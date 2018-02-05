DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

9-year-old girl allegedly raped in Thatta

Hanif SamoonFebruary 05, 2018

Email


A nine-year-old girl in Thatta district was allegedly sexually assaulted as she was returning home from tuition on Sunday.

The child's father said in the first information report (FIR) that the prime suspect had lured the girl into his shop in the Bilal Nagar locality in Dhabeji town with the help of a friend, where she was subjected to the assault.

The girl was rushed to Gharo Taluka Hospital where an initial medical checkup by one Dr Rukhsana confirmed the assault, Mohammad Alam, a police official at the Dhabeji police station told Dawn on Monday.

Both the prime suspect and his 'accomplice' have been arrested.

The prime suspect has confessed to the crime, Dhabeji Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Hassan said, adding that the police are investigating whether his suspected accomplice also raped the minor.

The SHO added that the FIR was registered under Sections 376 [Punishment for rape], 364-A [Kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen] and 34 [Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
A shah
Feb 05, 2018 12:11pm

More child rape in Pakistan?

A shah
Feb 05, 2018 12:11pm

Frustrated people

ravi vancouver
Feb 05, 2018 12:27pm

@A shah People are frustrated for sure. To control this crime of rape and protect vulnerable minor children, Diya laws need to be modified. Such crimes need to be classified as crimes against society and state and these crimes can not be allowed to be pardoned by victim family members. Diya laws are misused by powerful and influential criminals to go unpunished and they are most likely to repeat these crimes with impunity knowing fully well they have protection of Diya or pardon laws to protect them.

Silent Observer
Feb 05, 2018 12:35pm

Only severe punishments can stop this crime.

NKAli
Feb 05, 2018 12:39pm

This is really bad news. May she recover ASAP and the culprits hang. It is a fact that so much media publicity and public outcry over child persecution in the country has had no effect on the sexual harassment of chldren. The reason is simple... Parliament is too scared. The legislators are terrified because come tomorrow it may fall on their own heads. What a parliament... effete and impotent. Salams

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 05, 2018 01:49pm

why is our society getting sick mentally? who is at fault??

Ashfaq
Feb 05, 2018 01:55pm

What is the govt doing about this disease? Prayers for the family. Hope the innocent soul gets justice.

Citizen
Feb 05, 2018 02:39pm

Parents should be responsible enough for the risks. first blame is always for parents.

M.Saeed
Feb 05, 2018 02:53pm

Pathetic! And there are innumerable more unreported.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Victim protection

Victim protection

Secondary victimisation in the criminal justice system is a reality for many who have experienced violent crimes.

Editorial

Updated February 05, 2018

Attack in Swat

ANOTHER militant attack, another reminder that the long war against militancy continues. Eleven military personnel...
Updated February 05, 2018

Indian budget

THE first point to note in the latest budget announced by PM Modi's govt is the gap between reality and rhetoric.
February 05, 2018

Children’s safety

IT is a conversation for which the time has come. The brutal rape and murder of young Zainab in Kasur has brought...
Updated February 04, 2018

Overuse of suo motu

THE suo motu powers of the superior judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, are once again drawing public and legal...
Updated February 04, 2018

Migrants’ tragedy

SINCE 2015, restrictions on Europe’s eastern borders have forced global migrants to choose alternative sea routes,...
Updated February 04, 2018

Ahed Tamimi’s courage

The brief video displays an act of courage and exposes the brutality and inhuman nature of the Israeli occupation.