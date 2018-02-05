9-year-old girl allegedly raped in Thatta
A nine-year-old girl in Thatta district was allegedly sexually assaulted as she was returning home from tuition on Sunday.
The child's father said in the first information report (FIR) that the prime suspect had lured the girl into his shop in the Bilal Nagar locality in Dhabeji town with the help of a friend, where she was subjected to the assault.
The girl was rushed to Gharo Taluka Hospital where an initial medical checkup by one Dr Rukhsana confirmed the assault, Mohammad Alam, a police official at the Dhabeji police station told Dawn on Monday.
Both the prime suspect and his 'accomplice' have been arrested.
The prime suspect has confessed to the crime, Dhabeji Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Hassan said, adding that the police are investigating whether his suspected accomplice also raped the minor.
The SHO added that the FIR was registered under Sections 376 [Punishment for rape], 364-A [Kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen] and 34 [Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
More child rape in Pakistan?
Frustrated people
@A shah People are frustrated for sure. To control this crime of rape and protect vulnerable minor children, Diya laws need to be modified. Such crimes need to be classified as crimes against society and state and these crimes can not be allowed to be pardoned by victim family members. Diya laws are misused by powerful and influential criminals to go unpunished and they are most likely to repeat these crimes with impunity knowing fully well they have protection of Diya or pardon laws to protect them.
Only severe punishments can stop this crime.
This is really bad news. May she recover ASAP and the culprits hang. It is a fact that so much media publicity and public outcry over child persecution in the country has had no effect on the sexual harassment of chldren. The reason is simple... Parliament is too scared. The legislators are terrified because come tomorrow it may fall on their own heads. What a parliament... effete and impotent. Salams
why is our society getting sick mentally? who is at fault??
What is the govt doing about this disease? Prayers for the family. Hope the innocent soul gets justice.
Parents should be responsible enough for the risks. first blame is always for parents.
Pathetic! And there are innumerable more unreported.