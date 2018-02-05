DAWN.COM

FO confirms 32 Pakistanis died in Libya boat tragedy

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated February 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed death of 32 Pakistanis who were aboard a boat that sank near Libya last week.

On Sunday, the spokesman said that information regarding the deceased Pakistanis was provided by a rescued sur­vivor to the Pakistani mission in Libya.

Mr Faisal quoted the survivor as saying: “I, along with 32 other Pakistanis, was brought to the boat that was waiting in the deep sea off the coast of Zuwara.”

Most of the deceased hailed from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts

The spokesman said that a family of four was also on the boat, of which the bodies of the husband and wife had been recovered while their two children, aged four and two months, were still missing.

He added that 13 bodies of Pakistani nationals, identified with the help of their passports and the rescued eyewitness, had been recovered.

“The tragic incident took place on the night of Jan 31, according to the survivor who came in contact with the Pakistani Embassy in Libya,” he said.

According to media reports, 90 migrants were feared dead in the incident. For years, Libya has been a major transit route for migrants trying to reach European countries by sea.

On Saturday, the FO informed to the media that 16 Pakistanis had drowned in the incident and provided a list of their names. Most of deceased belonged to Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin in Punjab.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ismael, his wife Azmat Bibi and their son Saad Ali, Luqman Ali, Rehmat Khan, Kamran Iqbal, Zabiullah, Hamza Farooq of Gujrat, Ikramul Haq, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Farhan and Muhammad Tanzeel of Mandi Bahauddin, Mirza Ghulam Fareed, Waleed and Shah.

Earlier, the FO spokesman said that the boat, which was in a bad shape, was supposed to transport the illegal migrants to Europe. The survivor was rescued by a fisherman. “The recovered bodies have been preserved and will be sent to Pakistan in a process which could take up to seven days,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2018

Comments (3)

TN
Feb 05, 2018 10:35am

Its really shame, no one from media, Govt and opposition discussing this issue. Its a big tragedy that Pakistanis are struggling in this very poor way to make their life good.

SYED HASSAN HASEEB
Feb 05, 2018 10:52am

why when the FO did not knew they gave wrong figures of death . this should be stopped now . govt should stop supporting agents responsible for this work.

Reader
Feb 05, 2018 11:20am

This is the reality of our country. Poor people are forced by circumstances to go else where to make their ends meet, to support their poor families. We as a nation are blind to the actual reality of Pakistan. People have died because of lack of clean drinking water, because of starvation. We have become immune and are made to believe that is our fate, and a part of life. Why cannot we wake up, take matters into our own hands, because there is no one who takes the responsibility. Being a Pakistani means you fend for yourself, your family, your security, your water, your food, your shelter, your parents, your children, your education and so on, the unfortunate people who died, could not provide, so they left and met their most unfortunate fate.

