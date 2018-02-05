Chinese bidders fight over Quetta safe city project
ISLAMABAD: A much delayed Rs3 billion strategic project to secure the Balochistan capital from terrorism and smuggling appears to have become a turf war between two Chinese contractors and their influential supporters.
Sources said the former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri had approved the award of the contract to the ‘lowest evaluated bidder’ — Huawei consortium — on the expert advice of the procurement regulatory authority.
The provincial bureaucracy sat on the approval for around two weeks and is reported to have persuaded new Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, to overturn the decision and has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to the ‘bidder with lowest price’ — ZTE consortium.
Both the chief ministers took their respective decisions on the same summary. “The ongoing saga of the award of contract for the execution of Quetta Safe City Project is setting a new standard in terms of influence peddling and stretching of procurement rules,” according to an official who has been part of the selection process spread over 18 months.
New chief minister overturns contract approved by his predecessor
The project envisaged about 1,400 security cameras, three scanners on main city entrances, 300km fibre optic cable, 260 poles and integrated security control rooms with hardware and screens.
The two parties, vested interests, bureaucracy and political leadership have been fighting over the project since 2016, causing an inordinate delay and a series of security incidents in Quetta over the last year.
The terms of reference (ToR) for Quetta Safe City were issued in September 2016 to selected public sector entities and their international technical partners as required under the Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPRA) Rules. The parties included ZTE with SCO, National Electronic Complex (Necop), National Telecommunication Company (NTC), Huawei with National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) and HKH and Army Welfare Trust (AWT).
Necop and NTC decided not to participate. The remaining bids were submitted on Sept 30, 2016. The Balochistan government appointed Nespak as the principal consultant that utilised the specialised services of a UK-based consulting firm — Red Tag. After four months of evaluation, AWT’s bid was disqualified on technical grounds.
Based on technical qualification, the financial bids of Huawei and ZTE consortiums were opened and the scores were collated and finalised on the basis of ‘Quality and Cost-Based Selection Method” as required under terms of reference of the BPRA rules. This required quality as the prime consideration and cost as secondary consideration and the firm with the highest combined / evaluated weighted score has to be declared winner.
The TOR laid out the scoring and evaluation criteria in accordance with Rule 34 (evaluation criteria) of the BPRA Rules, accorded 80 per cent weightage to technical and 20pc to the financial bid. On the basis of combined scores of 86.48, Huawei-NRTC consortium scored the highest marks while the ZTE-SCO achieved the second position by scoring 76.80.
As the lobbying intensified, the results were not announced as ZTE group supported the lowest financial bid while Huawei group claimed combined best scores on the basis of the bidding criteria.
Instead of adhering to the procurement rules that prohibit further negotiations and seek declaration of the winner on the basis of the competitive bidding process, the Balochistan government directed the two consortiums to submit revised financial bids. Yet again, based on the revised bids, the Huawei consortium achieved the highest evaluated score.
Because of intense debate, the provincial government approached BPRA for certain clarifications. The BPRA clarified that since the basis of the bidding was clearly laid out to be quality, the party scoring the highest aggregate marks (technical and financial) was the winner. It also said the selection criteria couldn’t be changed after submission of the bids and during the evaluation process.
Accordingly, the winner is the party achieving the highest score in compliance with the laid out scoring criteria and not necessarily the party with the lowest bid price, the BPRA noted on quoting the evaluation criteria and other terms and conditions set forth in the bidding document.
Notwithstanding unambiguous clarification by the BPRA, the Balochistan chief secretary proposed two options to the former chief minister. One, the project should be awarded to Huawei-NRTC on the basis of overall high score of 84.01 but with higher bid price of Rs2.96bn. Second, the project be given to ZTE-SCO with a low price of Rs2.28bn, but a lower evaluated score.
In view of legal clarifications by the BPRA, the former chief minister approved the Huawei-NRTC for contract award on November 3 last year, although it was financially expensive but technically stronger.
The bureaucracy did not issue the LoI for two months to the approved bidder.
As soon as the chief minister was forced to step down due to the evolving political situation, the provincial bureaucracy found a window to overturn his LoI approval to ZTE-SCO on Jan 26.
Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2018
Comments (24)
This game is on since 2009 when NESPAK was granted consultancy. Self interests weighed heavy than the need for security of general public. Raisaini Government wanted PTCL to do it, Later when the Government changed, the interests changed and it became a race for more commission is on. This is right project to be investigated by NAB
My division COPS organized a meeting with residents of my street, collected funds in a weak, installed 32 CCTV's in next two weeks.
Dear pak, buy the product yourself, and install it yourself.
Why only Chines bidders?
A classical case of political corruption and exhibition of vest interests. This is the time for sou moto from judiciary to protect national interest. A lot of opportunities have been wasted due to this inept behaviour of politicians with the collaboration of corrupt bureaucracy.
Kickbacks Kiickbacks & Kickbacks that is what govt tenders stand for
Is there no Pakistani company capable of installing cameras and laying fibre optic cables? I'm amazed!
So what is new? Politician and bureaucrats have their hands in their pockets.
the biggest question is ...what is in it for me...You can’t remake yourself, whenever you wish. You can’t completely discard older versions of yourself like incremental software upgrades. It doesn’t work like that. You can’t learn from that. You need to be able to continually progress while maintaining a part of who you were. I think there’s a beauty in remembering the clothes we used to wear. The books we used to read. The people we used to care for, and hurt. When you stop remembering, you stop moving.
Fit case to study influence peddling in Pakistan in award of contracts.
It is really tragic that a project of such national importance is handed over to foreigners. May be Chinese are not foreigners any more, they are the masters.
The process of transparency and accountability in award and implementation of mega projects in Baluchistan should have focused monitoring and reporting. Because it is mostly run by tribal chiefs who know well how to enrich themselves.
Both Huawei and ZTE are useless companies. Their substandard work can be seen in Islamabad and Lahore. Government should also invite some European companies if they are still available for Pakistan.
@Farhan because its related to cpec.
@Farhan Because the money is chinese. They would not have funded if contractors were pakistani or from some other country
It's not about quality, quantity or any such cases what so ever may be. It's all about who will pay the highest commission, wins the race. Game on hay
How come state security has been delegated to Chinese companies, that too for installing cctv cameras? Buy these and install yourself. What's the big deal? Also I would recommend people to read on the track record of these two companies with respect to protection of user's data and security.
How does business in Pakistan work ? How is it the only one bidding are Chinese does that not make ppl worried
China looting Pak.
The historic cities of Huripur &Abbottabad In CEPC leftaside In it’s motorways constructions as people still have to travel long congested old routes to reach these destinations??? Not much economic on people s life can be envisaged also?? However HAZARA have come out of its sleepiness a good development.
Every bidding project should invite atleast three bidders.
@Farhan . Isnt it by default...
@Farhan Exactly
Save the money and do nothing. The cameras will hardkybprevent anything other than provide footage for media.
@Right They're not only available but always pushing hard to win, but they are way too expensive, secondly and most importantly they're no more trustworthy either... the snooping software that was found in a box few years ago placed at a "strategic place", have already alarmed the strategists..