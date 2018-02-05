PML-N will make laws to stop PMs’ disqualification: Sharif
PESHAWAR: In a second power show of his party within a week, a defiant Nawaz Sharif on Sunday hit back at the judiciary for issuing contempt of court notices to Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry and federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz for their ‘hard-hitting speeches’ against the apex court.
“First you issued a contempt notice to Tallal and then summoned Daniyal. How you will answer God?” said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and former prime minister, who was disqualified by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court last year for not declaring his salary that he claimed he never had received.
At the Peshawar rally, which was organised after a party show in Jaranwala, a lawmaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem, who had been elected on a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ticket from Swabi, announced joining the PML-N.
Mr Sharif confined his tirade to the judiciary and his political rival, Imran Khan, as he thinly mentioned “mainstreaming of Fata” during his speech.
Holding hands of the two ministers on the stage, the ousted prime minister asked a cheering crowd: “Will you people accept their disqualification?” He did not make mention of the one-month jail sentence given to PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi on contempt charges. Then Mr Sharif asked the crowd: “Will you accept a court verdict to disqualify Nawaz forever?” The crowd chanted, “No, no”.
Mr Sharif appealed to the people of Peshawar to elect his party with an overwhelming majority in the general election, adding that this would allow the party to make “laws to stop disqualification of an elected prime minister in future”.
“I am fighting your war and want to eradicate all discriminatory laws with your [masses’] strength,” said Mr Sharif, accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz.
Maryam Nawaz criticised the disqualification of her father and issuance of notices to the two ministers. However, she did not mention the judiciary by name in her speech.
Regarding his dismissal, Mr Sharif reiterated that the masses had elected him prime minister for five years, but only “the five persons” (judges) disqualified him. “What was my fault? Had I been disqualified for receiving bribe or for not receiving salary from my son. Where is the sanctity of vote?” he questioned.
For the past 70 years, the PML-N president said, “this game is being played in the country.”
Chiding PTI chief Imran Khan by calling him “Ladlay” (favourite), Mr Sharif asked him to look at the crowd in Peshawar claiming the size showed that the people did not accept the disqualification of their leader. He said the masses knew that he “worked day and night” for development, ending loadshedding and building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
He also claimed that the PML-N government had chased out militants and restored peace. However, he expressed concern over the martyrdom of soldiers in a suicide bombing in Swat on Saturday.
The PML-N president said Mr Khan was fooling the people of KP as the latter had not fulfilled his commitments. He said that Mr Khan had announced building 350 small dams to export electricity. In the name of planting a billion trees, billions of rupees had been misappropriated, he said. The person “involved in theft and misuse of official helicopters of KP government has been declared Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (honest),” he said while referring to the National Accountability Bureau probe into the alleged misuse of choppers by Mr Khan.
Maryam Nawaz also criticised Mr Khan’s policies. She said: “A liar who had levelled baseless allegations [against the PML-N leaders] for four years cannot be called a leader. The people of KP had elected him for five years for development, but he [Mr Khan] brought containers on roads.”
She said the PTI government failed to establish new schools, colleges or a chain of well-equipped hospitals in KP. She said Mr Khan had not even mentioned the brutal murder of a woman in Kohat and a minor girl in Mardan as the PTI had allegedly politicised the KP police. She asked the people of KP to demonstrate their respect for Mr Sharif through their vote in the upcoming general election.
Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2018
East or west, Nawaz Sharif is the best.
Such law should not be passed.
Even if he is worse than dictator....,,!!!
Thereby, giving them licence to go biserk as they wish. What a sad nation we are and what sad politicians we have. All of them, each and ever single one of them. Including powerful players
In developed world people would not let thugs like NS and Zardari come out and lie so boldly; and try to make us believe they are working for poor people. By now everyone should know what the truth is; how NS, Zardari and their cronies become billionaires; and why they want us to vote for them. If we still don't know then we deserve them.
Why not. Go one step further and make laws to enable even more corruption and give iron clad protection to corrupts like yourself.
There seems no political presence of Nawaz Sharif or his daughter in the future political setup of Pakistan. Peoples of Pakistan will reject PMLN in the next election.
Some people love to live in a fool’s paradise.
I have my doubts if NS studied at Aitchison College. Should we track his record.
you were disqualified not because you were a PM but because you were dishonest
Mr. ex Disqualified PM, don't you see that we need judiciary to catch dishonest Prime Ministers, politicians and leaders? In your opinion, PM can steal state money and nobody should Disqualify him? It doesn't make sense or does it?
The country's highest court has proven this man (Nawaz Sharif) to be corrupt. Yet, he seems to draw huge crowds of people. Either the verdict was wrong or Pakistani people are simply stupid or may be both. What do you all think?
So this guy thinks he is with his family is above the law and they have the birth right to loot the country.
It doesn't matter "how corrupt and incompetent PM is".
Pakistan needs political stability.
Why not just make the Sharifs rulers forever. No need for elections.
The same Pakistani illiberals who lecture the unwashed masses on democracy are solidly behind Nawaz Sharif in his quest...
Give back people noney Nawaz. First.
Why would you do that?if a PM would not do anything wrong he wouldn't be disqualified. But if he was corrupt like you....well he should be going to jail.
@Observer, What a sad nation we are, yet we continue to show up for these rallies, and we continue to elect them, sad nation we are indeed.
@Noor East or West, He is established Corrupt due to his properties at both places..
I dont want a country in which PM is not accountable.
@Philosopher (from Japan) Some people love to live in a fool’s paradise. We call it Pakistan
There is nothing shameful than this.
Will any party make a law that will protect public's interests ? Will any party make a law that will punish the corrupts ? Will any party make a law that will make it mandatory for all parliamentarians to declare their all assets and that anyone holding assets more than their known means will be punished ? Anyone ?
Nawaz Sharif and family it is time to leave Pakistan alone. We want to profess, we want our kids to prosper and we want our grand kids to have a better future, one that offers opportunities and eliminate corruption. Nawaz Sharif and family please move to London permanently.
So he is saying that N will make 'Corruption' legal?
Can Nawaz shareef give us guarantee that the future PMs will not be corrupt and dishonest ? Can he give us guarantee that the future PMs will not plunder even a penny of public ? If he can not that how can he pass such a controversial laws ? I strongly disapprove it.
Should he not be punished for contempt of Court ?. If so why is no action being taken ?
NS must know that disqualification is the part of democracy and the constitution. He cannot make the PM above the constitution.
@Asad: He is not proven corrupt yet. That has still to be decided by NAB. He was removed from PM office on account of a highly controversial law and evidence of not being 'sadiq & ameen'.Father getting salary from son for a company opened for the purpose of visa in a foreign country and not declared is not enough ground to send a almost 2/3 majority PM home. This is what NS is talking. Remove your PTI glasses you will understand his point of view,
Why don’t we just declare Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister for life.
County needs sane leaders!
All I can say shame on you.
Endless series of Contempt of court continues! Shameful act by NS!
Ultimate dictatorship.
@Anti-Corruption
Best comment.
We will not let u into power in peshawar
Stupidity has a limit but this corrupt man has none
Such law should never be passed
Correction! Stops sharifs and family's disqualification....
so now decisions will be madan on streets. who ever gathers more people by whatever means will be right.looks like NS wants to say We are every thing. according to hil this is going on for last 70 years.this he reALIZED only after his disqalification?
Baring the people at rented gatherings, people are fed up of him.
Nawaz Sharif want a law, where all corrupt politicans are allowed to run the country without accountability. So that they make money through different means, and transfer overseas without being asked it's source. If this happens then Pakistan will be worse than a banana country!
@F Khan .."He is not proven corrupt yet". By your logic Zardari is not corrupt either. By the way how many corrupts can you find in Pakistan if we apply your logic? My friend writing is on the wall. If you walk like a duck and quack like duck, then you are a duck !
@Noor - East or West, Nawaz Sharif is corrupt!
This nation is doomed to follow and vote such leaders
Not They want juducary to be weak against rich. I wil not accept this.
No wonder if uneducated MNA.s or MPs can make any law such as they made a PML(N) leader to Nawaz who is disqualified person as their leader. They can make any laws and frustrated their voters by taking large sum from their party or personally from Nawaz. Now he is trying to corrupt the whole parliament by getting the elected representatives at their side by all means including the financial factor. Its really shame to Nawaz & the all these people who are supporting him by taking the mony The problem is that court decision was very mild. Nawaz should be behind the bar, should be on exit list and asked to bring back all the looted mony from abroad
lets see law verses mafia...who wins!!!!
He should be banned from public gathering as he is exciting people againt state.
This is what the Nation deserves. What a sad state of affairs.
Prime minisrer should be removed only through democratic process. as for a corrupt PM people and parliament should consider his honesty and suitability before electing as their premier.
@Nazir Very true indeed, Einstein had said "Only two things are infinite, universe and human stupidity, and I am not sure about the former."
what a joke to democracy..... nothing to stop inflation /corruption /
Seriously? Just look at the public going crazy about NS! How can people be so blind? Actually deaf, dumb and blind!
@Najaf - Actually, money and false promises speaks louder than principles and standing against injustice and corrupt mafia. Yes, you are right that some of our people are deaf, dumb and blend! Do not worry, there are still people around who are steadfast, loyal, and will voice their opinion against injustice, inequality and corrupt politicians, dishonest civil servants and greedy businessmen. And, in the end, honesty, loyality and determination will win.