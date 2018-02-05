DAWN.COM

Egypt allowed covert Israeli strikes against militants: NYT

Masood HaiderUpdated February 05, 2018

NEW YORK: Egypt allowed Israeli jets, drones and helicopters to carry our covert strikes inside Egyptian territory against militants who were undermining Egypt, according to a report published in the New York Times on Sunday.

“For more than two years, unmarked Israeli drones, helicopters and jets have carried out a covert air campaign, conducting more than 100 air strikes inside Egypt, frequently more than once a week — and all with the approval of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi,” the NYT said.

The newspaper said: “The remarkable cooperation marks a new stage in the evolution of their singularly fraught relationship. Once enemies in three wars, then antagonists in an uneasy peace, Egypt and Israel are now secret allies in a covert on campaign billboard for President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. American officials say he has kept the Israeli airstrikes hidden from all but a limited circle of military and intelligence officers.”

The NYT said: “Both neighbours have sought to conceal Israel’s role in the air strikes for fear of a backlash inside Egypt, where government officials and the state-controlled media continue to discuss Israel as a nemesis and pledge fidelity to the Palestinian cause. The Israeli drones are unmarked, and the Israeli jets and helicopters cover up their markings. Some fly circuitous routes to create the impression that they are based in the Egyptian mainland, according to American officials briefed on their operations.

In Israel, military censors restrict public reports of the air strikes. It is unclear if any Israeli troops or special forces have set foot inside Egyptian borders, which would increase the risk of exposure.

“Egyptian president Sisi has taken even more care, American officials say, to hide the origin of the strikes from all but a limited circle of military and intelligence officers. The Egyptian government has declared the North Sinai a closed military zone, barring journalists from gathering information there.”

The Israeli intervention has helped the Egyptian military regain it’s footing in its nearly five-year battle against the militants. For Israel, the strikes have bolstered the security of its borders and the stability of its neighbour.

Their collaboration in the North Sinai is the most dramatic evidence yet of a quiet reconfiguration of the politics of the region. Shared enemies like ISIS, Iran and political Islam have quietly brought the leaders of several Arab states into growing alignment with Israel — even as their officials and news media continue to vilify the Jewish state in public.

American officials say Israel’s air campaign has played a decisive role in enabling the Egyptian armed forces to gain an upper hand against the militants. But the Israeli role is having some unexpected consequences for the region, including on Middle East peace negotiations, in part by convincing senior Israeli officials that Egypt is now dependent on them even to control its own territory, the NYT said.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2018

Comments (18)

1000 characters
anonymouseeee
Feb 05, 2018 07:14am

Shame shame Egyptian government. How low would a person stoop to hold onto power.

Aman
Feb 05, 2018 10:04am

shame on egyption government

Pro Pakistani
Feb 05, 2018 10:14am

When $s and power become priority then conscience dies on spot! Nations live with live conscience, there is concept of a nation having selfish attitude of leaders OR followers!

IMTIAZ ALI KHAN
Feb 05, 2018 10:16am

Egypt Military is decently strong to protect the nation but this cast shadow of leadership of Egypt.

perveznawaz
Feb 05, 2018 10:22am

Sons of Israeli allow their masters to do what they will

Jawaid
Feb 05, 2018 10:28am

Israel is a country with brilliant people having total effective blessing of U.S and bordering countries like Egypt, Jordan, others as its own with only a change in name.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 05, 2018 10:34am

It is the Egyptian military which is all corrupt and continues to rule that country with the blessings of the U.S.A. and Israel. Shamelessly they continue to support Israeli plans for causing harm to the Palestinians and their freedom efforts.

Dr.Shams
Feb 05, 2018 10:42am

Theres nothing new or shocking. This is exactly what our Musharraf did too...to hold onto power and gain US support.

Omer Pervez UAE
Feb 05, 2018 11:34am

Poor nation egyptian who have Great Great Great dictator Mubark and now 4 star Dictor Sisi, shame on these dictators.

Daanish
Feb 05, 2018 11:44am

He sold his soul, dictator killing his own people.

Shazia Bangash
Feb 05, 2018 12:10pm

Sisi is a NATO-installed stooge, he does what he is told. What Egyptians want is not relevant here

saqib ghumman
Feb 05, 2018 12:12pm

I been to Egypt and people hate Sisi....

Rabah
Feb 05, 2018 12:28pm

The only reason Sisi is in power is Israel....

Tahir
Feb 05, 2018 12:50pm

SISI is American and Israeli puppet

Deeps
Feb 05, 2018 01:16pm

@anonymouseeee - Egtpt did it right... Keeping snakes are dangerous for health...

M Akram
Feb 05, 2018 01:19pm

Shame on you present leaders of once a great Egyptian nation which is no more.

Mukul
Feb 05, 2018 03:35pm

@Aman What's the shame in protecting one's country against terrorists

Asim
Feb 05, 2018 04:26pm

A shameful act indeed.

