32 Pakistani likely dead in Libya boat sink, says survivor

Dawn.comFebruary 04, 2018

The Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Sunday said a total of 33 Pakistanis were on board a ship that sank near Libya last week, according to a rescued Pakistani eyewitness.

He said a family of four was also on board the boat, of which the bodies of the husband and wife have been recovered while their two children, aged four years and two months, respectively, are still missing.

The spokesperson said 13 bodies of Pakistani nationals, identified with the help of their passports and the rescued eyewitness, have been recovered.

"The event took place on the night of January 31," according to the survivor who came in contact with the Pakistani Embassy in Libya.

The survivor informed the Pakistani mission "that he, along with 32 other Pakistanis were brought to the boat that was waiting in the deep sea off the coast of Zuwarah."

He said the boat, which was in a bad shape, was supposed to transport the illegal migrants to Europe. The survivor was rescued by a fisherman, Faisal added.

The recovered bodies have been preserved and will be sent to Pakistan in a process which could take up to seven days, the spokesperson added.

The FO had, on Saturday, said 16 Pakistanis were among around 90 people on board a smuggler’s boat which capsized near Libyan coast earlier this week.

saeeds
Feb 04, 2018 07:07pm

People paying for there death. If you loser in your truf than you are loser every where in the world. I saw immigrant in Europe majority living property and misery.

Insightful
Feb 04, 2018 07:14pm

Sad

Faraz
Feb 04, 2018 07:49pm

@saeeds well said

Ali
Feb 04, 2018 08:23pm

The government is involved in this. In this business Ministers and Beareucrats are involved. From National Assembly , Nadra , FIA are all involved. One person they charge 1.2 million PKR and atleast they have 30-40 applicants after every 90 days

Manoj Kumar
Feb 04, 2018 09:03pm

Saddening news.

Lost name
Feb 04, 2018 09:04pm

Pakistan simply doesn't have any count of its citizen. Good riddance for them, unfortunate situation.

samy
Feb 04, 2018 09:44pm

Self declared civilized western countries blocking immigrants and robbing countries which these immigrants are coming from, yet support corrupt leaders who are causing misery and suffering to their own nations and opposing leaders who wants to do change and bring improvement so people do not have to suffer like this.

