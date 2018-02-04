'Imran, what did you do for KP?' Nawaz, Maryam thunder at PML-N's Peshawar 'power show'
A PML-N 'power show' in Peshawar on Sunday saw former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz lashing out at the rival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), promising locals they would bring progress to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The PML-N's event today in the provincial capital of PTI-governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one of a handful over the past month as the ruling party sets its sights on the upcoming General Election.
A PTI MPA from Swabi, Babar Khan Saleem, announced at the gathering that he was parting ways with the PTI and joining the PML-N. Babar Saleem, who was elected to the PK-31 seat, made the announcement minutes before Maryam Nawaz took the stage before the charged Peshawar crowd for the first time this year.
Observers believed it would be a challenge for the party to attract a large crowd from areas hit by excessive power and gas outages to today's event, and the PML-N's provincial president Amir Muqam held public meetings and contacted activists in different parts of the province, especially in Swat, Dir and Shangla districts, to ensure a big political show.
Although the PML-N is believed to be popular in Hindko-speaking Hazara division, its political position is not that strong in the Pakhtun-dominated areas, including Peshawar, due to its failure to execute mega development schemes.
Despite these concerns, the PML-N drew a large crowd in Peshawar today, where roars of "Go, Imran, go," rumbled through attendees.
"He is going, he is on his way out," former premier Nawaz Sharif assured the crowd, taking the stage after his daughter. The father-daughter duo had both hit out at the PTI and Imran Khan, asking: "Imran Khan, what did you do for KP?"
Both PML-N leaders were critical of the PTI government which, they told the crowd, had been unable to fulfil many of its promises.
"The PML-N government is coming to KP. We will solve all your problems," Nawaz Sharif told the charged crowd.
He promised the gathering that those without houses would be provided housing by the government, and that lesser-privileged people would be given health cards for free medical treatment.
The PM's Health Card Scheme was rolled out by Nawaz ─ then PM ─ in 2016 in Quetta. He told the gathering today that the scheme had been taken to Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab but that the KP government declined to work with the federal government to bring the scheme to the province.
"We will come to your doorsteps and resolve all your problems," the former PM vowed.
"Vote for us," he urged attendees. "Give us so many votes that the [Panamagate] verdict against me is nullified and a new age of progress can begin in the country."
High possibility that PML-N will form the next government.
Babar Khan should then immediatley resign from his MPA post which he won on a PTI ticket. Meanwhile surpised to hear Nawaz sahib remembers KPK.
What did you do 4 Pakistan? If looting, thieving, corruption and lying through your teeth to the elecorate represent services to your country than you really are a champion!
How come not a single word against judiciary this time? Seems like CJ's actions are working out. PTI will form Govt again in KP since people I have interviewed are happy with PTI.
@M. Emad I don't think so! The Sharifs days are over.
@M. Emad not by a long shot!
@M.Emad: I agree with you.Not only in Islamabad but also in Lahore & Peshawar.
PM Nawaz Sharif once again Inshallah.
@M. Emad Seems very unlikely considering how well the KP Govt. has done in a short span of time.
Nawaz if you construct one house for me in Peshawar , My vote goes to PMLN in next General Election.
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
@Silent observer ... you are right. IK made the people for some times but again NS has proved the other way round...
@Tariq exactly.
Invest in Peshawar like Lahore and then get our votes.
@Tariq
Absolutely, the only difference is that in PTI these first three attributes that you described (looting, thieving, corruption), are depicted by the ones in the assembly (Mr. Khattack and cronies) while the last quality of lying is shared by all and the party's leader IK!!!
Of course, politicians, they are all the same.
@khilaja toor No wonder there is no solution to ignorance, come what may.
@M. Emad Let me give you some clappings first for your judgement about money launders and looters. Do you think there is any chance for criminals, days are gone now, we want to see them lifetime prison and return of our looted money and you are giving another chance to looters, very good.
@Neo He received his share like Gulelae.
What is wrong with our Pakistani people? If a most corrupt and disqualified PM get these much crowd that means whatever the numbers are all corrupt people or the whole nation is corrupt?
IK focus was mainly on health and security. So PTI why did you not focused on mega projects which are mainly utilized for commissions and are a major sources of dirty wealth’s...I have the same question as well
The only reason NS is attracting crowd and roaring back to central stage is because of the stark incompetance and baffling attitude of IK.. Imagine that IK is being led by Sh Rasheed but expecting people to vote for him.. Laughable indeed ... . One expects a lot from IK and his unimaginable shortcomings (perhaps longcomings) are more or less becoming his undoings.
Mariyam whatever Imran did in KP, its none of anybodys business as long as he did not do illegal money laundry
@Shami No need, humanity must be priority, health, education and law and order, that's it, Pakistan or Lahore can never become Paris when people don't get justice and sleep hungry and looted on the streets. IK is just doing fine job for people.
@MuhibEwatan All paid through 94 Billion Rupees projects, which I m sure will have to payback by Amir Muqaam and N League, misuse of public money.
@WM and yet again one person is thinking about themselves instead of the whole nation.
In my view, both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter shredding their crocodile tears to get sympathies and justify their corrupt practices. Time is running out for NS and their dynasty, as they will use every truck of the book to safeguard themselves.
The people will attend your political gathering but they will never vote for you.
Wow seems a very impressive crowd in Peshawar which is not a stronghold of PMLN. If things continue like this masses in KPK will not vote for Sheikh Rashid & IK led PTI.
Me as an ordinary Pakistani am perplexed about the future in the hands of all these goons campaigning only for their self perpetuation with no track record of any real work for the betterment of a common man like me.
@MuhibEwatan . It's upto people who they want to vote. This is democracy . Today's jalsa was referundum against IK.
@Saad Khan, so you are saying the days of corruption are over in Pakistan and now prosperity is growing leaps and bounds everywhere?
@MuhibEwatan "If a most corrupt and disqualified PM get these much crowd that means whatever the numbers are all corrupt people or the whole nation is corrupt?"
You nailed it sir jee. We are a dishonest people. Which is why we throw up dishonest leaders and keep voting them into power, so that our own dishonesty doesn't get questioned.
what did you do for Pakistan Nawaz sahib? you were PM 3 times after all!
What he didn’t do is your massive corruption like you.
Talk about public support forNawaz, convicted theif
As a PM he never came Peshawar to condole the parents of APS martyred children but excepts that people of Peshawar condole his ousted due to corruption.
@Akram : Yes. You are right. 3 times PM could not provide the nation with clean drinking water let alone load shedding, education and healthcare facilities.
No wonder why Imran Khan is acting so weird these days.
Defaming each other would not work. All the stakeholders including PPP, PMLN and PTI faced fiasco in delivering for the betterment of nation. Wake up nation be aware of thugs and corrupt.
The same what your government have not done in 30 Years.
@M. Emad
At this moment, It is the only possibility that PML N will form the next Governament. But this is politics, Do not under estimate PPP. Bilawal has started to look sharp and He is connecting with people and perhaps although on a nose dive but still IK can bounce back. Nothing is predictable in Politics.
@Saad Khan , That is a big problem. The politicians keep blaming each other with or without or reason what so ever may be. 35 puncture is not a forgotten one. Poor and innocent Political workers take it seriously.and then poor and middle class Political workers like Nihal Hashmi pay the price.
After new law in UK,no chance for these people
@Lahore sir I belong to Peshawar.impartially speaking in Peshawar non can compete pti except jui f
@Tariq so true, first class at corruption and 3rd class at production.
If our country is fair democratic and transparent then Shariffs should be in jail by now.
How much did they pay the attendees to shout “Go Imran Go”. A plate of biryani is enough I suppose.
At least they could have come up with another slogan. PML N please be innovative to say the least.
IK should do a press conference and answer all the points raised by N.
He didn't plunder the wealth
Maryam whether he has done anything or not time will tell. But he has not stole billions from Pakistani like your family.
@Tariq Relax. Stop spewing venom!
The uneducated masses will only vote for noon as theyb themselves are corrupt . This country only deserves nawaz and zardaris as there leaders
Brilliant headlines. Defiantly more ill gotten revenues heading your way via more advertising.
Quite sad!!
How come this guy is still managing to gather some people. Man people of Pakistan are too naive .or just stupid...
Sir you are wasting your time in KPK. You don't have a chance here.
Unbelievable how a person who's milked the country dry is still believing his done nothing wrong.
Convicted thieves family
What he did not do is to build mega projects like Punjab wherein NS and family can get kickbacks. IK focused on education and healthcare the things needed for progress. He built a cancer hospital in Peshawar.
NS failed to build a quality hospital where his wife Kalsoom could be treated. She is treated in London whereas the public has to contend with sub standard healthcare at public hospital
If Pakistan is to survive as a country , than the people of Pakistan will have to get rid of corruption, corrupt poltical Leaders , and elect honest technocrats who have the knowledge and the will to build Pakistan
Imran has failed in KP.
@Tariq he generated more megawatts than entire Musharraf and ppp and pti combined...that is enough for a an informed productive pakistani like me......maybe not for waillay clueless youth that roam facebook these days.....
This is irony that Pakistanis are very simple...they easily forget the near past in shape of Corruption charges against NS....till they are proved otherwise which has remote chance....they will keep on coming and we will keep on looking at each other....AAH....
When someone lies so much he/she get convinced that people are listening to them. People see caravan of BMW’s and Mercedes and see signs of people stolen wealth.
Well, for one, he probably did not engage in corruption. Second, he made the police independent.
@khilaja toor
How many flats abroad of the Sharrif family do you want the tax payers of Pakistan to finance
We have had enough of these crooks
Nawaz and maryam what have YOU done for Pakistan?
@Shan
Because he is not corrupt?
If there was an honest leader in the Centre ALL of Pakistan would progress
PTI's KPK govt. already has a health card scheme
Yes NS, only lip service and agenda to target and criticize every one but himself....
@jameel Relax, it is everybody’s business.
@M.Saeed Who says blind can see?
Nawaz Sharif remembers KPK and Sindh during election season.The policy of confrontation with state institution could be counter productive.
@akram Just talk about yourself, I am honest!
@dragee Remove the PTI cap so you can see which people can but you cannot.
We are Thankful to PTI government for everything they are doing for the people of Peshawar and KPK .. Only we living in Peshawar can feel the change in these 5 yrs tbvh which no government could have done in 15 yrs !
We are Thankful to PTI government for everything they are doing for the people of Peshawar and KPK .. Only we living in Peshawar can feel the change in these 5 yrs tbvh which no government could have done in 15 yrs !
SC verdict on PM's disqualification strengthened his political standing, which is evident from latest political power shows.
They can do anything for power, hypocrites and thugs
Very strange! How does a man claim that he would bring prosperity to Kp while he could do nothing for Pakistan in his three time premiership. The masses should reject such liars for ever.
Answer to "what Imran did": He did it for whole Nation by getting rid of you corrupts!
NS what you did to kids of Kasur..NS what you did to Pakistan.... in 30 yrs...???
Where are the murderers of Asma, and Aasma ????
Question for the magnificent khan and KPK police !
NS and family are shameless. Show your support for IK.
@M. Emad it will be poor reflection on the people of Pakistan if they elect PML N.
Desperate times requires desperate measures. NS and MN are working hard to hide their corrupt laundered billions. People and judiciary need to take notice as they can not be allowed to use the voter to acknowledge and accept their corrupt practices.
Nawaz should get ready for his British reckoning.UK govt. is after these crooks now. His sons and his relative Dar will have no place to hide.
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are shameless , After looting the country and being disqualified By the highest court , with further charges especially transparency international naming him and suggesting that the UK government to seize Nawaz Sharif’s assets in UK .
Nawaz Maryam and Family Sharif accusibg whole of Pakistan and ofcourse Imran because in last 4 years of government they xould only loot and steal 50% of what they planned. 30 years efore that they had succesfully stolen billions from people of Pakistan and they have gotten crazy " how dare you stop us destroying Pakistan to the ground andll looting trillions that we had planned" . LIARS of highest degree.