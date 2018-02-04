DAWN.COM

'Imran, what did you do for KP?' Nawaz, Maryam thunder at PML-N's Peshawar 'power show'

Dawn.com | SirajuddinUpdated February 04, 2018

Nawaz Sharif addresses PML-N public gathering in Peshawar. ─ DawnNews
Maryam Nawaz Sharif addresses PML-N public gathering in Peshawar. ─ DawnNews
A PML-N 'power show' in Peshawar on Sunday saw former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz lashing out at the rival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), promising locals they would bring progress to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The PML-N's event today in the provincial capital of PTI-governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one of a handful over the past month as the ruling party sets its sights on the upcoming General Election.

A PTI MPA from Swabi, Babar Khan Saleem, announced at the gathering that he was parting ways with the PTI and joining the PML-N. Babar Saleem, who was elected to the PK-31 seat, made the announcement minutes before Maryam Nawaz took the stage before the charged Peshawar crowd for the first time this year.

Observers believed it would be a challenge for the party to attract a large crowd from areas hit by excessive power and gas outages to today's event, and the PML-N's provincial president Amir Muqam held public meetings and contacted activists in different parts of the province, especially in Swat, Dir and Shangla districts, to ensure a big political show.

Although the PML-N is believed to be popular in Hindko-speaking Hazara division, its political position is not that strong in the Pakhtun-dominated areas, including Peshawar, due to its failure to execute mega development schemes.

Despite these concerns, the PML-N drew a large crowd in Peshawar today, where roars of "Go, Imran, go," rumbled through attendees.

"He is going, he is on his way out," former premier Nawaz Sharif assured the crowd, taking the stage after his daughter. The father-daughter duo had both hit out at the PTI and Imran Khan, asking: "Imran Khan, what did you do for KP?"

Both PML-N leaders were critical of the PTI government which, they told the crowd, had been unable to fulfil many of its promises.

"The PML-N government is coming to KP. We will solve all your problems," Nawaz Sharif told the charged crowd.

He promised the gathering that those without houses would be provided housing by the government, and that lesser-privileged people would be given health cards for free medical treatment.

The PM's Health Card Scheme was rolled out by Nawaz ─ then PM ─ in 2016 in Quetta. He told the gathering today that the scheme had been taken to Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab but that the KP government declined to work with the federal government to bring the scheme to the province.

"We will come to your doorsteps and resolve all your problems," the former PM vowed.

"Vote for us," he urged attendees. "Give us so many votes that the [Panamagate] verdict against me is nullified and a new age of progress can begin in the country."

Comments (88)

1000 characters
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2018 05:05pm

High possibility that PML-N will form the next government.

Neo
Feb 04, 2018 05:17pm

Babar Khan should then immediatley resign from his MPA post which he won on a PTI ticket. Meanwhile surpised to hear Nawaz sahib remembers KPK.

Tariq
Feb 04, 2018 05:18pm

What did you do 4 Pakistan? If looting, thieving, corruption and lying through your teeth to the elecorate represent services to your country than you really are a champion!

Sixer From Chakwal
Feb 04, 2018 05:19pm

How come not a single word against judiciary this time? Seems like CJ's actions are working out. PTI will form Govt again in KP since people I have interviewed are happy with PTI.

Jamil
Feb 04, 2018 05:20pm

@M. Emad I don't think so! The Sharifs days are over.

Salman
Feb 04, 2018 05:24pm

@M. Emad not by a long shot!

F Khan
Feb 04, 2018 05:27pm

@M.Emad: I agree with you.Not only in Islamabad but also in Lahore & Peshawar.

khilaja toor
Feb 04, 2018 05:29pm

PM Nawaz Sharif once again Inshallah.

Satpal Singh (Peshawar)
Feb 04, 2018 05:30pm

@M. Emad Seems very unlikely considering how well the KP Govt. has done in a short span of time.

WM
Feb 04, 2018 05:40pm

Nawaz if you construct one house for me in Peshawar , My vote goes to PMLN in next General Election.

Silent observer
Feb 04, 2018 05:43pm

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Rizvi
Feb 04, 2018 05:46pm

@Silent observer ... you are right. IK made the people for some times but again NS has proved the other way round...

brandyrandyrandolfLOL
Feb 04, 2018 05:53pm

@Tariq exactly.

Dr.Khalil
Feb 04, 2018 05:55pm

Invest in Peshawar like Lahore and then get our votes.

Dr. Doctor
Feb 04, 2018 05:56pm

@Tariq

Absolutely, the only difference is that in PTI these first three attributes that you described (looting, thieving, corruption), are depicted by the ones in the assembly (Mr. Khattack and cronies) while the last quality of lying is shared by all and the party's leader IK!!!

Of course, politicians, they are all the same.

Iqbal Awani
Feb 04, 2018 05:56pm

@khilaja toor No wonder there is no solution to ignorance, come what may.

Saad Khan
Feb 04, 2018 06:06pm

@M. Emad Let me give you some clappings first for your judgement about money launders and looters. Do you think there is any chance for criminals, days are gone now, we want to see them lifetime prison and return of our looted money and you are giving another chance to looters, very good.

Saad Khan
Feb 04, 2018 06:07pm

@Neo He received his share like Gulelae.

MuhibEwatan
Feb 04, 2018 06:14pm

What is wrong with our Pakistani people? If a most corrupt and disqualified PM get these much crowd that means whatever the numbers are all corrupt people or the whole nation is corrupt?

Shami
Feb 04, 2018 06:15pm

IK focus was mainly on health and security. So PTI why did you not focused on mega projects which are mainly utilized for commissions and are a major sources of dirty wealth’s...I have the same question as well

Wise
Feb 04, 2018 06:17pm

The only reason NS is attracting crowd and roaring back to central stage is because of the stark incompetance and baffling attitude of IK.. Imagine that IK is being led by Sh Rasheed but expecting people to vote for him.. Laughable indeed ... . One expects a lot from IK and his unimaginable shortcomings (perhaps longcomings) are more or less becoming his undoings.

jameel
Feb 04, 2018 06:23pm

Mariyam whatever Imran did in KP, its none of anybodys business as long as he did not do illegal money laundry

Saad Khan
Feb 04, 2018 06:25pm

@Shami No need, humanity must be priority, health, education and law and order, that's it, Pakistan or Lahore can never become Paris when people don't get justice and sleep hungry and looted on the streets. IK is just doing fine job for people.

Saad Khan
Feb 04, 2018 06:26pm

@MuhibEwatan All paid through 94 Billion Rupees projects, which I m sure will have to payback by Amir Muqaam and N League, misuse of public money.

Hira
Feb 04, 2018 06:27pm

@WM and yet again one person is thinking about themselves instead of the whole nation.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 06:28pm

In my view, both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter shredding their crocodile tears to get sympathies and justify their corrupt practices. Time is running out for NS and their dynasty, as they will use every truck of the book to safeguard themselves.

Ayub
Feb 04, 2018 06:32pm

The people will attend your political gathering but they will never vote for you.

Lahore
Feb 04, 2018 06:39pm

Wow seems a very impressive crowd in Peshawar which is not a stronghold of PMLN. If things continue like this masses in KPK will not vote for Sheikh Rashid & IK led PTI.

M.Saeed
Feb 04, 2018 06:40pm

Me as an ordinary Pakistani am perplexed about the future in the hands of all these goons campaigning only for their self perpetuation with no track record of any real work for the betterment of a common man like me.

Lahore
Feb 04, 2018 06:45pm

@MuhibEwatan . It's upto people who they want to vote. This is democracy . Today's jalsa was referundum against IK.

M.Saeed
Feb 04, 2018 06:45pm

@Saad Khan, so you are saying the days of corruption are over in Pakistan and now prosperity is growing leaps and bounds everywhere?

akram
Feb 04, 2018 06:46pm

@MuhibEwatan "If a most corrupt and disqualified PM get these much crowd that means whatever the numbers are all corrupt people or the whole nation is corrupt?"

You nailed it sir jee. We are a dishonest people. Which is why we throw up dishonest leaders and keep voting them into power, so that our own dishonesty doesn't get questioned.

Akram
Feb 04, 2018 06:54pm

what did you do for Pakistan Nawaz sahib? you were PM 3 times after all!

Amin
Feb 04, 2018 06:56pm

What he didn’t do is your massive corruption like you.

Mo
Feb 04, 2018 07:01pm

Talk about public support forNawaz, convicted theif

leena
Feb 04, 2018 07:08pm

As a PM he never came Peshawar to condole the parents of APS martyred children but excepts that people of Peshawar condole his ousted due to corruption.

Silent observer
Feb 04, 2018 07:08pm

@Akram : Yes. You are right. 3 times PM could not provide the nation with clean drinking water let alone load shedding, education and healthcare facilities.

ShahNoor Syed
Feb 04, 2018 07:14pm

No wonder why Imran Khan is acting so weird these days.

Zaffar Ali Joyo
Feb 04, 2018 07:22pm

Defaming each other would not work. All the stakeholders including PPP, PMLN and PTI faced fiasco in delivering for the betterment of nation. Wake up nation be aware of thugs and corrupt.

Polluted Souls
Feb 04, 2018 07:24pm

The same what your government have not done in 30 Years.

Shahji
Feb 04, 2018 07:36pm

@M. Emad

At this moment, It is the only possibility that PML N will form the next Governament. But this is politics, Do not under estimate PPP. Bilawal has started to look sharp and He is connecting with people and perhaps although on a nose dive but still IK can bounce back. Nothing is predictable in Politics.

Shahji
Feb 04, 2018 07:41pm

@Saad Khan , That is a big problem. The politicians keep blaming each other with or without or reason what so ever may be. 35 puncture is not a forgotten one. Poor and innocent Political workers take it seriously.and then poor and middle class Political workers like Nihal Hashmi pay the price.

Ziarat khan
Feb 04, 2018 07:42pm

After new law in UK,no chance for these people

Ziarat khan
Feb 04, 2018 07:46pm

@Lahore sir I belong to Peshawar.impartially speaking in Peshawar non can compete pti except jui f

Imran
Feb 04, 2018 07:48pm

@Tariq so true, first class at corruption and 3rd class at production.

Imran
Feb 04, 2018 07:50pm

If our country is fair democratic and transparent then Shariffs should be in jail by now.

Our Leadership is a joke
Feb 04, 2018 08:01pm

How much did they pay the attendees to shout “Go Imran Go”. A plate of biryani is enough I suppose.

At least they could have come up with another slogan. PML N please be innovative to say the least.

Arif
Feb 04, 2018 08:03pm

IK should do a press conference and answer all the points raised by N.

Ashraf The Great
Feb 04, 2018 08:04pm

He didn't plunder the wealth

Pakistan deserves better
Feb 04, 2018 08:08pm

Maryam whether he has done anything or not time will tell. But he has not stole billions from Pakistani like your family.

Starr
Feb 04, 2018 08:15pm

@Tariq Relax. Stop spewing venom!

Kaka
Feb 04, 2018 08:25pm

The uneducated masses will only vote for noon as theyb themselves are corrupt . This country only deserves nawaz and zardaris as there leaders

ASC
Feb 04, 2018 08:28pm

'Imran, what did you do for KP?' Nawaz, Maryam thunder at PML-N's Peshawar 'power show'

Brilliant headlines. Defiantly more ill gotten revenues heading your way via more advertising.

Quite sad!!

Kamran Khan
Feb 04, 2018 08:32pm

How come this guy is still managing to gather some people. Man people of Pakistan are too naive .or just stupid...

Ali
Feb 04, 2018 08:38pm

Sir you are wasting your time in KPK. You don't have a chance here.

Sammy
Feb 04, 2018 08:46pm

Unbelievable how a person who's milked the country dry is still believing his done nothing wrong.

Mo
Feb 04, 2018 08:50pm

Convicted thieves family

Naeem Qureshi
Feb 04, 2018 08:52pm

What he did not do is to build mega projects like Punjab wherein NS and family can get kickbacks. IK focused on education and healthcare the things needed for progress. He built a cancer hospital in Peshawar.

NS failed to build a quality hospital where his wife Kalsoom could be treated. She is treated in London whereas the public has to contend with sub standard healthcare at public hospital

Khalid iqbal
Feb 04, 2018 08:58pm

If Pakistan is to survive as a country , than the people of Pakistan will have to get rid of corruption, corrupt poltical Leaders , and elect honest technocrats who have the knowledge and the will to build Pakistan

Shan
Feb 04, 2018 09:04pm

Imran has failed in KP.

adeel
Feb 04, 2018 09:05pm

@Tariq he generated more megawatts than entire Musharraf and ppp and pti combined...that is enough for a an informed productive pakistani like me......maybe not for waillay clueless youth that roam facebook these days.....

Captain
Feb 04, 2018 09:06pm

This is irony that Pakistanis are very simple...they easily forget the near past in shape of Corruption charges against NS....till they are proved otherwise which has remote chance....they will keep on coming and we will keep on looking at each other....AAH....

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Feb 04, 2018 09:19pm

When someone lies so much he/she get convinced that people are listening to them. People see caravan of BMW’s and Mercedes and see signs of people stolen wealth.

Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 09:30pm

Well, for one, he probably did not engage in corruption. Second, he made the police independent.

Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 09:31pm

@khilaja toor

How many flats abroad of the Sharrif family do you want the tax payers of Pakistan to finance

We have had enough of these crooks

dragee
Feb 04, 2018 09:31pm

Nawaz and maryam what have YOU done for Pakistan?

Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 09:32pm

@Shan

Because he is not corrupt?

If there was an honest leader in the Centre ALL of Pakistan would progress

GUEST
Feb 04, 2018 09:34pm

PTI's KPK govt. already has a health card scheme

Aamir Latif
Feb 04, 2018 09:43pm

Yes NS, only lip service and agenda to target and criticize every one but himself....

Starr
Feb 04, 2018 09:47pm

@jameel Relax, it is everybody’s business.

Starr
Feb 04, 2018 09:50pm

@M.Saeed Who says blind can see?

Tufail khan
Feb 04, 2018 09:52pm

Nawaz Sharif remembers KPK and Sindh during election season.The policy of confrontation with state institution could be counter productive.

Akhtar
Feb 04, 2018 09:52pm

@akram Just talk about yourself, I am honest!

Akhtar
Feb 04, 2018 09:55pm

@dragee Remove the PTI cap so you can see which people can but you cannot.

Mehtab Noor
Feb 04, 2018 10:01pm

We are Thankful to PTI government for everything they are doing for the people of Peshawar and KPK .. Only we living in Peshawar can feel the change in these 5 yrs tbvh which no government could have done in 15 yrs !

Mehtab Noor
Feb 04, 2018 10:01pm

Rashid lodhi
Feb 04, 2018 10:12pm

SC verdict on PM's disqualification strengthened his political standing, which is evident from latest political power shows.

Aw
Feb 04, 2018 10:12pm

They can do anything for power, hypocrites and thugs

Roghan
Feb 04, 2018 10:16pm

Very strange! How does a man claim that he would bring prosperity to Kp while he could do nothing for Pakistan in his three time premiership. The masses should reject such liars for ever.

Nadeem
Feb 04, 2018 10:21pm

Answer to "what Imran did": He did it for whole Nation by getting rid of you corrupts!

Hafeez, Canada
Feb 04, 2018 10:23pm

NS what you did to kids of Kasur..NS what you did to Pakistan.... in 30 yrs...???

Sana
Feb 04, 2018 10:25pm

Where are the murderers of Asma, and Aasma ????

Question for the magnificent khan and KPK police !

aZahir
Feb 04, 2018 10:28pm

NS and family are shameless. Show your support for IK.

Khakan Babar
Feb 04, 2018 10:35pm

@M. Emad it will be poor reflection on the people of Pakistan if they elect PML N.

Malik
Feb 04, 2018 10:36pm

Desperate times requires desperate measures. NS and MN are working hard to hide their corrupt laundered billions. People and judiciary need to take notice as they can not be allowed to use the voter to acknowledge and accept their corrupt practices.

Farid
Feb 04, 2018 10:43pm

Nawaz should get ready for his British reckoning.UK govt. is after these crooks now. His sons and his relative Dar will have no place to hide.

Khakan Babar
Feb 04, 2018 10:47pm

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are shameless , After looting the country and being disqualified By the highest court , with further charges especially transparency international naming him and suggesting that the UK government to seize Nawaz Sharif’s assets in UK .

Zia
Feb 04, 2018 10:49pm

Nawaz Maryam and Family Sharif accusibg whole of Pakistan and ofcourse Imran because in last 4 years of government they xould only loot and steal 50% of what they planned. 30 years efore that they had succesfully stolen billions from people of Pakistan and they have gotten crazy " how dare you stop us destroying Pakistan to the ground andll looting trillions that we had planned" . LIARS of highest degree.

