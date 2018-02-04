'Imran, what did you do for KP?' Nawaz, Maryam thunder at PML-N's Peshawar 'power show'

A PML-N 'power show' in Peshawar on Sunday saw former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz lashing out at the rival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), promising locals they would bring progress to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The PML-N's event today in the provincial capital of PTI-governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one of a handful over the past month as the ruling party sets its sights on the upcoming General Election.

A PTI MPA from Swabi, Babar Khan Saleem, announced at the gathering that he was parting ways with the PTI and joining the PML-N. Babar Saleem, who was elected to the PK-31 seat, made the announcement minutes before Maryam Nawaz took the stage before the charged Peshawar crowd for the first time this year.

Observers believed it would be a challenge for the party to attract a large crowd from areas hit by excessive power and gas outages to today's event, and the PML-N's provincial president Amir Muqam held public meetings and contacted activists in different parts of the province, especially in Swat, Dir and Shangla districts, to ensure a big political show.

Although the PML-N is believed to be popular in Hindko-speaking Hazara division, its political position is not that strong in the Pakhtun-dominated areas, including Peshawar, due to its failure to execute mega development schemes.

Despite these concerns, the PML-N drew a large crowd in Peshawar today, where roars of "Go, Imran, go," rumbled through attendees.

"He is going, he is on his way out," former premier Nawaz Sharif assured the crowd, taking the stage after his daughter. The father-daughter duo had both hit out at the PTI and Imran Khan, asking: "Imran Khan, what did you do for KP?"

Both PML-N leaders were critical of the PTI government which, they told the crowd, had been unable to fulfil many of its promises.

"The PML-N government is coming to KP. We will solve all your problems," Nawaz Sharif told the charged crowd.

He promised the gathering that those without houses would be provided housing by the government, and that lesser-privileged people would be given health cards for free medical treatment.

The PM's Health Card Scheme was rolled out by Nawaz ─ then PM ─ in 2016 in Quetta. He told the gathering today that the scheme had been taken to Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab but that the KP government declined to work with the federal government to bring the scheme to the province.

"We will come to your doorsteps and resolve all your problems," the former PM vowed.

"Vote for us," he urged attendees. "Give us so many votes that the [Panamagate] verdict against me is nullified and a new age of progress can begin in the country."