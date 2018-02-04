PML-Q, PTI to contest Senate elections together: Pervaiz Elahi
PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced on Sunday to contest the upcoming Senate elections together.
Speaking to the media after a meeting in Lahore, PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi announced to work together for the elections and form a committee to ensure cooperation for the purpose.
"It has been decided that we will contest the Senate election together," former Punjab chief minister Elahi announced.
Meanwhile PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain contacted PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari over telephone to discuss Senate elections and other political matters.
Zardari extended an invitation for dinner at Bilawal House to Shujaat and Elahi which they accepted. Elahi, who has served as the deputy prime minister to Raja Pervez Ashraf, said that the PML-Q supported the PPP government in the past and an electoral alliance between the two parties was a possibility.
Senate elections are set to take place on March 3, according to schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Comments (16)
What's new. They were always the same initially under Musharraf and now under Zardari.
Birds of a feather, flock together.
PTI joins anyone , chaudary, zardari , Qadri Are they all non corrupt?
They are natural allies!
@Sana
One thing we know for sure that the Sharifs are proven corrupt. To others we can give a benefit of doubt.
Small opportunities are often the beginning of great achievements. Let us concentrate on the bigger picture and think positive.
Wonderful coalition! The corruption Pervez Elahi joining PTI to paint it in his own color.
Pakistani politics is very complicated game. It is mainly based on interests, partially based on personal chemistry, and partially based on the mutual acceptance of the slogans which have the potential to be popular with the general populations.
It’s all in the name of POWER
Good move to stop Zardari's and NS's close association behind the scene to stop PTI's popularity, and safeguarding their money laundering and corrupt practices.
Desperate times, desperate alliances!
Power Politics.
Welcome to naya pakistan !
@Sameul Sharifs have not prove corrupt.
What is the difference between PTI and other parties. They are joining anti democratic forces just to win the election. A lack of integrity and honesty and a total disregard of ethics in politics. How can Imran Khan change Pakistan if he joins hands with the politicians who are responsible for bringing this country down.
fight senate elections together - at the same time accepting dinner from Zardari and stating they are open to alliance and at sametime Mushahid joins the "Enemy'"