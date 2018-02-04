DAWN.COM

PML-Q, PTI to contest Senate elections together: Pervaiz Elahi

Dawn.com | Arif MalikFebruary 04, 2018

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PML-Q leader Pervaiz ELahi speak after a meeting in Lahore. —DawnNews
PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced on Sunday to contest the upcoming Senate elections together.

Speaking to the media after a meeting in Lahore, PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi announced to work together for the elections and form a committee to ensure cooperation for the purpose.

"It has been decided that we will contest the Senate election together," former Punjab chief minister Elahi announced.

Meanwhile PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain contacted PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari over telephone to discuss Senate elections and other political matters.

Zardari extended an invitation for dinner at Bilawal House to Shujaat and Elahi which they accepted. Elahi, who has served as the deputy prime minister to Raja Pervez Ashraf, said that the PML-Q supported the PPP government in the past and an electoral alliance between the two parties was a possibility.

Senate elections are set to take place on March 3, according to schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Lahore
Feb 04, 2018 04:42pm

What's new. They were always the same initially under Musharraf and now under Zardari.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 04, 2018 05:04pm

Birds of a feather, flock together.

Sana
Feb 04, 2018 05:14pm

PTI joins anyone , chaudary, zardari , Qadri Are they all non corrupt?

DrKhan
Feb 04, 2018 05:22pm

They are natural allies!

Sameul
Feb 04, 2018 05:23pm

@Sana

One thing we know for sure that the Sharifs are proven corrupt. To others we can give a benefit of doubt.

Silent observer
Feb 04, 2018 05:56pm

Small opportunities are often the beginning of great achievements. Let us concentrate on the bigger picture and think positive.

M.Saeed
Feb 04, 2018 05:58pm

Wonderful coalition! The corruption Pervez Elahi joining PTI to paint it in his own color.

Asif A Shah
Feb 04, 2018 06:08pm

Pakistani politics is very complicated game. It is mainly based on interests, partially based on personal chemistry, and partially based on the mutual acceptance of the slogans which have the potential to be popular with the general populations.

Concerned
Feb 04, 2018 06:45pm

It’s all in the name of POWER

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 07:01pm

Good move to stop Zardari's and NS's close association behind the scene to stop PTI's popularity, and safeguarding their money laundering and corrupt practices.

ShahNoor Syed
Feb 04, 2018 07:17pm

Desperate times, desperate alliances!

Just an opinion
Feb 04, 2018 07:33pm

Power Politics.

Adi
Feb 04, 2018 08:21pm

Welcome to naya pakistan !

saad
Feb 04, 2018 09:19pm

@Sameul Sharifs have not prove corrupt.

Wshaikh
Feb 04, 2018 09:35pm

What is the difference between PTI and other parties. They are joining anti democratic forces just to win the election. A lack of integrity and honesty and a total disregard of ethics in politics. How can Imran Khan change Pakistan if he joins hands with the politicians who are responsible for bringing this country down.

Syed Hafeez Imran
Feb 04, 2018 10:15pm

fight senate elections together - at the same time accepting dinner from Zardari and stating they are open to alliance and at sametime Mushahid joins the "Enemy'"

