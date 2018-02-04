DAWN.COM

Man allegedly shoots family members for deciding daughter's marriage proposal against his will

Tahir NaseerFebruary 04, 2018

A man in Attock allegedly gunned down members of his family on Sunday after they were adamant that his elder daughter marry a suitor he did not approve of, police said.

Asif Shah, a resident of Maari village, shot dead his wife, his daughters Komal, 26, and Rida, 24, and injured his 15-year-old son, Ashtar, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Ibadat Nisar said that an initial probe had revealed Shah had a job driving a private car.

The family received a marriage proposal for Komal's hand, but Asif allegedly did not want his elder daughter to get married to the suitor in question.

His family members, however, were adamant on her marrying this particular suitor. Because of this, the DPO said, there were frequent arguments in the household.

When the man saw his family members agree that Komal would marry her suitor against his wishes, he shot his wife and daughters dead. The firing also left his son seriously injured. Following the incident, Asif Shah fled the scene of the crime, DPO Nisar said.

Rescue officials transported the dead and injured to the hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the bodies

Police have begun gathering evidence and formed teams to ensure the suspect's arrest. A search for Asif Shah is ongoing, the DPO said.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Pakistan

Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 04, 2018 03:14pm

Illiteracy at its peak.

FARRUKH
Feb 04, 2018 04:30pm

@Philosopher (from Japan)

How is this an indication of illiteracy? , stupidity or retardation maybe...

Annie
Feb 04, 2018 04:30pm

Yet another example of masculinity so fragile

