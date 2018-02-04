Man allegedly kills 4 family members for deciding daughter's marriage proposal against his will

A man in Attock allegedly gunned down four members of his family on Sunday after they were adamant that his elder daughter marry a suitor he did not approve of, police said.

Asif Shah, a resident of Maari village, shot dead his wife, Ruqaiyya, his daughters Komal, 26, and Rida, 24, and injured his 15-year-old son, Ashtar, the first information report (FIR) of the incident filed on the complaint of Ruqaiyya's brother.

Ashtar later passed away while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Ibadat Nisar said that an initial probe had revealed Shah had a job driving a private car.

The family received a marriage proposal for Komal's hand, but Asif allegedly did not want his elder daughter to get married to the suitor in question.

His family members, however, were adamant on her marrying this particular suitor. Because of this, the DPO said, there were frequent arguments in the household.

Asif had threatened to kill his family if they raised the matter of the girl's marriage with the suitor again, the FIR said.

When the man saw his family members agree that Komal would marry her suitor against his wishes, he shot his wife and three children dead. Following the incident, Asif Shah fled the crime scene, DPO Nisar said.

Rescue officials transported the dead and injured to the hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police have begun gathering evidence and formed teams to ensure the suspect's arrest. A search for Asif Shah is ongoing, the DPO said.