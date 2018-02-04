DAWN.COM

Man allegedly kills 4 family members for deciding daughter's marriage proposal against his will

Tahir NaseerUpdated February 04, 2018

A man in Attock allegedly gunned down four members of his family on Sunday after they were adamant that his elder daughter marry a suitor he did not approve of, police said.

Asif Shah, a resident of Maari village, shot dead his wife, Ruqaiyya, his daughters Komal, 26, and Rida, 24, and injured his 15-year-old son, Ashtar, the first information report (FIR) of the incident filed on the complaint of Ruqaiyya's brother.

Ashtar later passed away while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Ibadat Nisar said that an initial probe had revealed Shah had a job driving a private car.

The family received a marriage proposal for Komal's hand, but Asif allegedly did not want his elder daughter to get married to the suitor in question.

His family members, however, were adamant on her marrying this particular suitor. Because of this, the DPO said, there were frequent arguments in the household.

Asif had threatened to kill his family if they raised the matter of the girl's marriage with the suitor again, the FIR said.

When the man saw his family members agree that Komal would marry her suitor against his wishes, he shot his wife and three children dead. Following the incident, Asif Shah fled the crime scene, DPO Nisar said.

Rescue officials transported the dead and injured to the hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police have begun gathering evidence and formed teams to ensure the suspect's arrest. A search for Asif Shah is ongoing, the DPO said.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Pakistan

Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 04, 2018 03:14pm

Illiteracy at its peak.

FARRUKH
Feb 04, 2018 04:30pm

@Philosopher (from Japan)

How is this an indication of illiteracy? , stupidity or retardation maybe...

Annie
Feb 04, 2018 04:30pm

Yet another example of masculinity so fragile

asgher
Feb 04, 2018 05:13pm

how was he able to acquire a fire arm?

Silent observer
Feb 04, 2018 05:26pm

The savage killer of three innocent humans must be arrested before he flees attack and heads to another country.

Mahboob
Feb 04, 2018 06:20pm

@Philosopher (from Japan) yes so true and while the ruling elite continue to neglect education and welfare and concentrate on filling thier own pockets, and ignoring the exploding population, we will only see more and more of this. The situation will not be sustainable at some point and hopefully the elite will realise before it's too late that education and welfare is what will make the country great and prosper.

spinoza
Feb 04, 2018 06:58pm

Most Humans behave according to their surrounding and experiences. Crime = Punishment, just keep on following the equation and you will be fine.

Manzar
Feb 04, 2018 07:14pm

People of a specific region are in news these days for committing heinous crimes.

Amir
Feb 04, 2018 07:16pm

@Silent observer he killed four, his son died later, indeed very sad and heartbreaking.

