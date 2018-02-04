DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Mother, daughter killed in 'accidental' hand grenade explosion in Panjgur

Syed Ali ShahFebruary 04, 2018

Email


An 'accidental' hand grenade explosion in a home in Balochistan's Panjgur area on Sunday killed a woman and her daughter and injured her son, police sources said.

Makran Division Commissioner Bashir Bangulzai told DawnNews that the boy had found a hand grenade and taken it home. The grenade exploded while he was playing with it inside his house in the Tusp area of Panjgur, the commissioner said.

The boy's mother and sister died in the blast, police said, while the injured boy was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police and Levies personnel arrived at the site of the incident shortly after the explosion took place.

Commissioner Bangulzai said an investigation is underway to ascertain how the child got a hold of the grenade.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Rahul
Feb 04, 2018 04:46pm

R.I.P

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trying times

Trying times

Pakistan can afford to display greater flexibility towards the US rather than India.

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2018

Overuse of suo motu

THE suo motu powers of the superior judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, are once again drawing public and legal...
Updated February 04, 2018

Migrants’ tragedy

SINCE 2015, restrictions on Europe’s eastern borders have forced global migrants to choose alternative sea routes,...
Updated February 04, 2018

Ahed Tamimi’s courage

The brief video displays an act of courage and exposes the brutality and inhuman nature of the Israeli occupation.
Afghanistan rethink
Updated February 03, 2018

Afghanistan rethink

Both Afghan and Pakistani authorities should focus on security and intelligence cooperation and avoid blame game.
February 03, 2018

Battling street crime

CLEARLY, Karachi’s foremost law and order problem remains rampant street crime, with armed criminals striking...
February 03, 2018

A heavy price to pay

AN unfortunate episode in the now long-running tussle between sections of the PML-N leadership and the Supreme Court...