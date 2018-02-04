DAWN.COM

Mushahid Hussain joins Nawaz Sharif's 'struggle for sanctity of vote'

Javed HussainFebruary 04, 2018

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed meets with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at the latter&#39;s Jati Umra residence on Sunday. —Photo by author
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed meets with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at the latter's Jati Umra residence on Sunday. —Photo by author

Following a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and top PML-N cadre on Sunday, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed announced that he would join Sharif in his "struggle to restore the sanctity of vote and supremacy of democracy".

The meeting, held at Sharif's Jati Umra residence, was attended by Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Senator Pervez Rasheed and Maryam Nawaz, among others.

Sources said the PML-N president and former prime minister invited him to join the party and "return home" — an invitation which was reportedly accepted by Syed who said that he will be a part of the struggle for "supremacy of the Constitution".

He also praised Sharif's successes in bringing stability to the country, and in development and defence.

Syed, who is set to retire from his Senate seat next month, is also likely to be re-elected on a PML-N ticket, sources claimed.

Profile

Syed had an illustrious career as a journalist before he entered the political realm as a member of PML-N. He was appointed information minister by Nawaz Sharif in the latter’s 1997 cabinet.

In 1999, following the coup by former president general retired Pervez Musharraf, Mushahid's house was stormed by soldiers the very same day and he was placed under house arrest and then behind bars. He was released in 2000 following which he defected to PML-Q.

Eventually, he contested the 2003 Senate election on a PML-Q ticket and won. He also become a staunch supporter of Musharraf and even agreed with the latter’s decision to not shed his uniform.

He successfully contested election for the Parliament’s upper house again in 2012 and is the current chairman of the Senate's Defence Committee and has served as chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kashmir and Northern Areas.

Comments (23)

1000 characters
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 04, 2018 03:11pm

It seems ridiculous to hear that NS has brought stability to the country.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 04, 2018 03:13pm

Money talks and talks loudly in our country. This time senate seat.

salman
Feb 04, 2018 03:17pm

Speechless! everything in the name of democracy??

Truth
Feb 04, 2018 03:19pm

Genius but wrong choice

Masoud
Feb 04, 2018 03:22pm

I think this is an excuse to join PMLN. Voters vote for honesty and not dishonesty. The verdict of SC is final as per the constitution of Pakistan. Why Mushahid Hussain did not support Yousuf Raza Gilani when he was disqualified. Pakistan need honest leaders.

Amin Ansari
Feb 04, 2018 03:23pm

Lost all respect for Mr. Mushahid Ullah Syed.

Wajahat Hussain
Feb 04, 2018 03:25pm

He is a turn coat!

Sultan
Feb 04, 2018 03:33pm

Mushahid Hussain is very good at making bad choices!

With Georgetown education, now joining the corrupt politicians, to get a senate seat! This speaks volumes for his character!

Harry N
Feb 04, 2018 03:33pm

Mushahid Hussain is turn coat politician who wants to be Senator on PML-N ticket. Nawaz Sharif should not accept such politicians back. If he does then he should stop moaning about Musharraf not being held accountable. People like Mushahid were abettors of Musharraf.

Rana Iqbal
Feb 04, 2018 03:37pm

Every time, everything, sold for a senate seat or a ministry. But actually working for some one else.

Khan
Feb 04, 2018 03:40pm

Politician with no conscience can do any thing for his personal gain

Zaheer
Feb 04, 2018 03:40pm

a person become senator on PMLQ vote and then changed his party, will fight for sanctity of vote, everyone please laugh, it's a good joke

M. Emad
Feb 04, 2018 03:42pm

Mr. Mushahid Hussain was a brilliant journalist but a cunning politician.

Jaan-Bhittani
Feb 04, 2018 03:47pm

He is a gentleman and respected senator..

Khawaja
Feb 04, 2018 03:50pm

Shariffs money at work!

Silent Observer
Feb 04, 2018 03:58pm

My teacher once told me that a bad company corrupts a person's good character and ruins good morals.

Shah
Feb 04, 2018 03:58pm

Mushahid Hussain is a wonderful politicians with a good track record. He would have been elected in any Western democracy based on his merit. But in Pakistan he has to run on a ticket issued by a family-owned party or he stand no chance. This is a basic flaw in the Pakistani model of democracy. I would go as far as to say that family-owned party system is not genuine democracy.

Pakistani1
Feb 04, 2018 04:00pm

Him and other politicians are available to the highest bidder who can enrich them. They are happy to endorse any slogan the party leadership is pushing.Party goes on!!!!

Shafaat
Feb 04, 2018 04:03pm

Mushahid Husain is always an opportunist... For him seat and power is the life..... Shame on him...for joing nawaz leage.

Sohail
Feb 04, 2018 04:04pm

If he join PTI. It is ok than

shehryar
Feb 04, 2018 04:04pm

we welcome you to the PMLN family...

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 04:07pm

Another crony joined the Nawaz Sharif's corrupt mafia to defend his black activities. Amazing, how money and false promises can change people's integrity.

M1 Jamal
Feb 04, 2018 04:26pm

This is the real character of our leaders whether so called politician's or religious as Mushahid Hussain or Mulana Siyalwi can be bought for a Senate seat,otherwise it cost Rs350 million.

