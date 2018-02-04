Mushahid Hussain joins Nawaz Sharif's 'struggle for sanctity of vote'
Following a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and top PML-N cadre on Sunday, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed announced that he would join Sharif in his "struggle to restore the sanctity of vote and supremacy of democracy".
The meeting, held at Sharif's Jati Umra residence, was attended by Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Senator Pervez Rasheed and Maryam Nawaz, among others.
Sources said the PML-N president and former prime minister invited him to join the party and "return home" — an invitation which was reportedly accepted by Syed who said that he will be a part of the struggle for "supremacy of the Constitution".
He also praised Sharif's successes in bringing stability to the country, and in development and defence.
Syed, who is set to retire from his Senate seat next month, is also likely to be re-elected on a PML-N ticket, sources claimed.
Profile
Syed had an illustrious career as a journalist before he entered the political realm as a member of PML-N. He was appointed information minister by Nawaz Sharif in the latter’s 1997 cabinet.
In 1999, following the coup by former president general retired Pervez Musharraf, Mushahid's house was stormed by soldiers the very same day and he was placed under house arrest and then behind bars. He was released in 2000 following which he defected to PML-Q.
Eventually, he contested the 2003 Senate election on a PML-Q ticket and won. He also become a staunch supporter of Musharraf and even agreed with the latter’s decision to not shed his uniform.
He successfully contested election for the Parliament’s upper house again in 2012 and is the current chairman of the Senate's Defence Committee and has served as chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kashmir and Northern Areas.
Comments (66)
It seems ridiculous to hear that NS has brought stability to the country.
Money talks and talks loudly in our country. This time senate seat.
Speechless! everything in the name of democracy??
Genius but wrong choice
I think this is an excuse to join PMLN. Voters vote for honesty and not dishonesty. The verdict of SC is final as per the constitution of Pakistan. Why Mushahid Hussain did not support Yousuf Raza Gilani when he was disqualified. Pakistan need honest leaders.
Lost all respect for Mr. Mushahid Ullah Syed.
He is a turn coat!
Mushahid Hussain is very good at making bad choices!
With Georgetown education, now joining the corrupt politicians, to get a senate seat! This speaks volumes for his character!
Mushahid Hussain is turn coat politician who wants to be Senator on PML-N ticket. Nawaz Sharif should not accept such politicians back. If he does then he should stop moaning about Musharraf not being held accountable. People like Mushahid were abettors of Musharraf.
Every time, everything, sold for a senate seat or a ministry. But actually working for some one else.
Politician with no conscience can do any thing for his personal gain
a person become senator on PMLQ vote and then changed his party, will fight for sanctity of vote, everyone please laugh, it's a good joke
Mr. Mushahid Hussain was a brilliant journalist but a cunning politician.
He is a gentleman and respected senator..
Shariffs money at work!
My teacher once told me that a bad company corrupts a person's good character and ruins good morals.
Mushahid Hussain is a wonderful politicians with a good track record. He would have been elected in any Western democracy based on his merit. But in Pakistan he has to run on a ticket issued by a family-owned party or he stand no chance. This is a basic flaw in the Pakistani model of democracy. I would go as far as to say that family-owned party system is not genuine democracy.
Him and other politicians are available to the highest bidder who can enrich them. They are happy to endorse any slogan the party leadership is pushing.Party goes on!!!!
Mushahid Husain is always an opportunist... For him seat and power is the life..... Shame on him...for joing nawaz leage.
If he join PTI. It is ok than
we welcome you to the PMLN family...
Another crony joined the Nawaz Sharif's corrupt mafia to defend his black activities. Amazing, how money and false promises can change people's integrity.
This is the real character of our leaders whether so called politician's or religious as Mushahid Hussain or Mulana Siyalwi can be bought for a Senate seat,otherwise it cost Rs350 million.
Can SC and NAB trace the 94 Billion Rpuees distributed in N League, and STOP the money going to trash, all is being spent on Nawaz Sharif Bachao? It has been distributed to Medias, Lawyers who are number four, for Jalsaas and purchasing members. Immediate audit order before all is wasted.
Adversity makes strange bedfellows! Good luck Mr M S . Shareefs badly need a good media man !
Our public is so bogged down with day to day issues that a little light of hope to better their future is enough to change their minds and vote. Purposely our rich politicians have created situations to stay in power for ever. But our politicians forget end of Marcoas of philpine, Saddam of Iraq, Qaddafi of Libya and Hassani Mubarak of Egypt.
I have heard him few times and considered him a very intelligent, patriotic and reasonable person but he also turned out to be opportunist. We certainly lack politics of principle in our country. Sad.
Do our politicians have any character ?
Sanctity of vote...really...The difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is that in a democracy you vote first and take orders later; in a dictatorship, you don't have to waste your time voting.
Dear Legislators - then you expect me to show respect to your institutions......
Way to Go Mushaid Hussain. Good Decision.
And we thought that Mushahid is a man of principles and an intelligent fellow!!! We were so wrong about him. He is no different and soon will become a member of NS’s subservients pool. What scantity of vote? NS is used to buying of poor citizens helplessness with the dishonest money.
Sanctity of vote? For how much?
All this guy wants is a senate seat, nothing else matters as far as he is concerned.
He knows Pakistan has been plundered and the unexplained billions are evidence. What message is he conveying by this endorsement about his own patriotism and character? Sad and revolting
Very expected... Senate election and Mr. Mushahid. . both have bonhomie since long..
He degraded himself for a seat of senate. I had good views about him but he changed it today.
Shameless character.
Politicians should have some integrity. Even the brightest minds are on sale in this democracy.
highly intellectuals for sale .. in the name of democracy corruption is acceptable ?
Joined PML -Q, supported military dictator Musharraf who had ousted Nawaz Sharif. Now he is I back in the folds of PML (N). Mushahid Hussain is truly a "party loyalist".
I had great respect for him and sitting beside corrupt and money launderers is a shame.
He can only be laundered in pti ! Otherwise he will be a turncoat etc.
Both incompetent men are products of Martial Law
Welcome Back. Ever wondering why a sane person like you joined PML-Q who has the blessings of dictator. However it's never too late.
With out a shadow of a doubt, in democracy sanctity of vote is paramount, it derives its legitimacy from the constitution, but such sanctity does not give authority to loot and plunder. When the elected rulers resort to shoddy governance, abuse of power and loot and plunder, the same constitution invokes accountability to be carried out by NAB, judiciary and all relevant institutions. The constitution does not give the right of accountability to the people, they can vote the rulers out at the next election but they cannot hold them accountable, they cannot ban them, imprison them, fine them or recover the looted wealth. Now you see how Nawaz Sharif is misleading the people.
Mushahid Hussain has lost all his credibility.
@Philosopher (from Japan) thats true, But its up to the voters to make wise decision and pick the right people.
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan He brought nothing but strong culture of corruption.
Good initiative for both sides
Very surprised, I thought MH Syed was a man of integrity hugely surprised and disappointed.
Disgraceful
Grave mistake by Nawaz Shareef. There was no political future for PML-Q senator and he must be celebrating the the invite to join PML-N. Again very poor decision by Nawaz Shareef.
Mushahid Hussain is Oportunist and defector
@Masoud but for senate elections its the corrupt who vote for currupt
So Sad I thought Mushaid was intelligent person...
Sanctity of vote, my foot. He just wants a seat in the Senate, that's all.
NS will take all this with him
@Pakarmy sir in senate elections the Voters have nothing to do.
Look at the palace in the picture.....seems they are sitting in KSA palace....poor country and RICH and corrupt politicians.....shocked to read that....Mushahid lost credibility at last.....
@Philosopher (from Japan) agreed Bro
Mr. Mushahid Ullah Syed an opportunist of the highest order. The perpetuating culture of Pakistan politics where people are made fools via hollow slogans.
There are few educated Con-artis in politics and Bureaucracy and Mushahid Hussein is top opportunists in that list, you find him aitzaz Ehsan and few more always evergreen in that list of opportunities no matter who is in power.
Friends of Musharraf are hot cakes for Mr Sharif’s politics. From Amir Muqam all the way to Sayed!
You too ?????
Such unfaithful and character less politicians suit pml-n, who change their loyalty for the sake of power and greed.