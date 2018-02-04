DAWN.COM

Mushahid Hussain joins Nawaz Sharif's 'struggle for sanctity of vote'

Javed HussainFebruary 04, 2018

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed meets with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at the latter&#39;s Jati Umra residence on Sunday. —Photo by author
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed meets with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at the latter's Jati Umra residence on Sunday. —Photo by author

Following a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and top PML-N cadre on Sunday, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed announced that he would join Sharif in his "struggle to restore the sanctity of vote and supremacy of democracy".

The meeting, held at Sharif's Jati Umra residence, was attended by Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Senator Pervez Rasheed and Maryam Nawaz, among others.

Sources said the PML-N president and former prime minister invited him to join the party and "return home" — an invitation which was reportedly accepted by Syed who said that he will be a part of the struggle for "supremacy of the Constitution".

He also praised Sharif's successes in bringing stability to the country, and in development and defence.

Syed, who is set to retire from his Senate seat next month, is also likely to be re-elected on a PML-N ticket, sources claimed.

Profile

Syed had an illustrious career as a journalist before he entered the political realm as a member of PML-N. He was appointed information minister by Nawaz Sharif in the latter’s 1997 cabinet.

In 1999, following the coup by former president general retired Pervez Musharraf, Mushahid's house was stormed by soldiers the very same day and he was placed under house arrest and then behind bars. He was released in 2000 following which he defected to PML-Q.

Eventually, he contested the 2003 Senate election on a PML-Q ticket and won. He also become a staunch supporter of Musharraf and even agreed with the latter’s decision to not shed his uniform.

He successfully contested election for the Parliament’s upper house again in 2012 and is the current chairman of the Senate's Defence Committee and has served as chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kashmir and Northern Areas.

Comments (66)

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 04, 2018 03:11pm

It seems ridiculous to hear that NS has brought stability to the country.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 04, 2018 03:13pm

Money talks and talks loudly in our country. This time senate seat.

salman
Feb 04, 2018 03:17pm

Speechless! everything in the name of democracy??

Truth
Feb 04, 2018 03:19pm

Genius but wrong choice

Masoud
Feb 04, 2018 03:22pm

I think this is an excuse to join PMLN. Voters vote for honesty and not dishonesty. The verdict of SC is final as per the constitution of Pakistan. Why Mushahid Hussain did not support Yousuf Raza Gilani when he was disqualified. Pakistan need honest leaders.

Amin Ansari
Feb 04, 2018 03:23pm

Lost all respect for Mr. Mushahid Ullah Syed.

Wajahat Hussain
Feb 04, 2018 03:25pm

He is a turn coat!

Sultan
Feb 04, 2018 03:33pm

Mushahid Hussain is very good at making bad choices!

With Georgetown education, now joining the corrupt politicians, to get a senate seat! This speaks volumes for his character!

Harry N
Feb 04, 2018 03:33pm

Mushahid Hussain is turn coat politician who wants to be Senator on PML-N ticket. Nawaz Sharif should not accept such politicians back. If he does then he should stop moaning about Musharraf not being held accountable. People like Mushahid were abettors of Musharraf.

Rana Iqbal
Feb 04, 2018 03:37pm

Every time, everything, sold for a senate seat or a ministry. But actually working for some one else.

Khan
Feb 04, 2018 03:40pm

Politician with no conscience can do any thing for his personal gain

Zaheer
Feb 04, 2018 03:40pm

a person become senator on PMLQ vote and then changed his party, will fight for sanctity of vote, everyone please laugh, it's a good joke

M. Emad
Feb 04, 2018 03:42pm

Mr. Mushahid Hussain was a brilliant journalist but a cunning politician.

Jaan-Bhittani
Feb 04, 2018 03:47pm

He is a gentleman and respected senator..

Khawaja
Feb 04, 2018 03:50pm

Shariffs money at work!

Silent Observer
Feb 04, 2018 03:58pm

My teacher once told me that a bad company corrupts a person's good character and ruins good morals.

Shah
Feb 04, 2018 03:58pm

Mushahid Hussain is a wonderful politicians with a good track record. He would have been elected in any Western democracy based on his merit. But in Pakistan he has to run on a ticket issued by a family-owned party or he stand no chance. This is a basic flaw in the Pakistani model of democracy. I would go as far as to say that family-owned party system is not genuine democracy.

Pakistani1
Feb 04, 2018 04:00pm

Him and other politicians are available to the highest bidder who can enrich them. They are happy to endorse any slogan the party leadership is pushing.Party goes on!!!!

Shafaat
Feb 04, 2018 04:03pm

Mushahid Husain is always an opportunist... For him seat and power is the life..... Shame on him...for joing nawaz leage.

Sohail
Feb 04, 2018 04:04pm

If he join PTI. It is ok than

shehryar
Feb 04, 2018 04:04pm

we welcome you to the PMLN family...

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 04:07pm

Another crony joined the Nawaz Sharif's corrupt mafia to defend his black activities. Amazing, how money and false promises can change people's integrity.

M1 Jamal
Feb 04, 2018 04:26pm

This is the real character of our leaders whether so called politician's or religious as Mushahid Hussain or Mulana Siyalwi can be bought for a Senate seat,otherwise it cost Rs350 million.

Saad Khan
Feb 04, 2018 04:31pm

Can SC and NAB trace the 94 Billion Rpuees distributed in N League, and STOP the money going to trash, all is being spent on Nawaz Sharif Bachao? It has been distributed to Medias, Lawyers who are number four, for Jalsaas and purchasing members. Immediate audit order before all is wasted.

M.M Amin( Old ravian )
Feb 04, 2018 04:31pm

Adversity makes strange bedfellows! Good luck Mr M S . Shareefs badly need a good media man !

Ahsan Gul
Feb 04, 2018 04:34pm

Our public is so bogged down with day to day issues that a little light of hope to better their future is enough to change their minds and vote. Purposely our rich politicians have created situations to stay in power for ever. But our politicians forget end of Marcoas of philpine, Saddam of Iraq, Qaddafi of Libya and Hassani Mubarak of Egypt.

RRS
Feb 04, 2018 04:39pm

I have heard him few times and considered him a very intelligent, patriotic and reasonable person but he also turned out to be opportunist. We certainly lack politics of principle in our country. Sad.

Ahmed
Feb 04, 2018 04:41pm

Do our politicians have any character ?

khanm
Feb 04, 2018 04:46pm

Sanctity of vote...really...The difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is that in a democracy you vote first and take orders later; in a dictatorship, you don't have to waste your time voting.

on FLIP SIDE
Feb 04, 2018 04:55pm

Dear Legislators - then you expect me to show respect to your institutions......

Shoaib Rehman
Feb 04, 2018 05:09pm

Way to Go Mushaid Hussain. Good Decision.

Ahsan Gul
Feb 04, 2018 05:14pm

And we thought that Mushahid is a man of principles and an intelligent fellow!!! We were so wrong about him. He is no different and soon will become a member of NS’s subservients pool. What scantity of vote? NS is used to buying of poor citizens helplessness with the dishonest money.

Neo
Feb 04, 2018 05:19pm

Sanctity of vote? For how much?

Javed Arshad
Feb 04, 2018 05:26pm

All this guy wants is a senate seat, nothing else matters as far as he is concerned.

K F Khan USA
Feb 04, 2018 05:27pm

He knows Pakistan has been plundered and the unexplained billions are evidence. What message is he conveying by this endorsement about his own patriotism and character? Sad and revolting

Hani_Layyah
Feb 04, 2018 05:32pm

Very expected... Senate election and Mr. Mushahid. . both have bonhomie since long..

Dil Say Pakistan
Feb 04, 2018 05:44pm

He degraded himself for a seat of senate. I had good views about him but he changed it today.

Mak
Feb 04, 2018 05:49pm

Shameless character.

Amir
Feb 04, 2018 05:52pm

Politicians should have some integrity. Even the brightest minds are on sale in this democracy.

syed
Feb 04, 2018 05:54pm

highly intellectuals for sale .. in the name of democracy corruption is acceptable ?

Fareed N
Feb 04, 2018 06:21pm

Joined PML -Q, supported military dictator Musharraf who had ousted Nawaz Sharif. Now he is I back in the folds of PML (N). Mushahid Hussain is truly a "party loyalist".

Patriot
Feb 04, 2018 06:49pm

I had great respect for him and sitting beside corrupt and money launderers is a shame.

Adi
Feb 04, 2018 06:54pm

He can only be laundered in pti ! Otherwise he will be a turncoat etc.

shahid
Feb 04, 2018 07:04pm

Both incompetent men are products of Martial Law

zia
Feb 04, 2018 07:23pm

Welcome Back. Ever wondering why a sane person like you joined PML-Q who has the blessings of dictator. However it's never too late.

Riaz Ahmad
Feb 04, 2018 07:42pm

With out a shadow of a doubt, in democracy sanctity of vote is paramount, it derives its legitimacy from the constitution, but such sanctity does not give authority to loot and plunder. When the elected rulers resort to shoddy governance, abuse of power and loot and plunder, the same constitution invokes accountability to be carried out by NAB, judiciary and all relevant institutions. The constitution does not give the right of accountability to the people, they can vote the rulers out at the next election but they cannot hold them accountable, they cannot ban them, imprison them, fine them or recover the looted wealth. Now you see how Nawaz Sharif is misleading the people.

gullu Badsha
Feb 04, 2018 07:49pm

Mushahid Hussain has lost all his credibility.

Pakarmy
Feb 04, 2018 07:53pm

@Philosopher (from Japan) thats true, But its up to the voters to make wise decision and pick the right people.

Pakarmy
Feb 04, 2018 07:53pm

@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan He brought nothing but strong culture of corruption.

Aasim Tasawar
Feb 04, 2018 07:59pm

Good initiative for both sides

M Akram
Feb 04, 2018 08:02pm

Very surprised, I thought MH Syed was a man of integrity hugely surprised and disappointed.

Dr faizan
Feb 04, 2018 08:12pm

Disgraceful

Desiinpardes
Feb 04, 2018 08:17pm

Grave mistake by Nawaz Shareef. There was no political future for PML-Q senator and he must be celebrating the the invite to join PML-N. Again very poor decision by Nawaz Shareef.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 04, 2018 08:18pm

Mushahid Hussain is Oportunist and defector

Rehan
Feb 04, 2018 08:37pm

@Masoud but for senate elections its the corrupt who vote for currupt

Hafeez, Canada
Feb 04, 2018 08:43pm

So Sad I thought Mushaid was intelligent person...

SAB
Feb 04, 2018 08:46pm

Sanctity of vote, my foot. He just wants a seat in the Senate, that's all.

Saleem
Feb 04, 2018 08:57pm

NS will take all this with him

Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 04, 2018 09:02pm

@Pakarmy sir in senate elections the Voters have nothing to do.

Captain
Feb 04, 2018 09:08pm

Look at the palace in the picture.....seems they are sitting in KSA palace....poor country and RICH and corrupt politicians.....shocked to read that....Mushahid lost credibility at last.....

Captain
Feb 04, 2018 09:09pm

@Philosopher (from Japan) agreed Bro

Kashif
Feb 04, 2018 09:40pm

Mr. Mushahid Ullah Syed an opportunist of the highest order. The perpetuating culture of Pakistan politics where people are made fools via hollow slogans.

samy
Feb 04, 2018 09:48pm

There are few educated Con-artis in politics and Bureaucracy and Mushahid Hussein is top opportunists in that list, you find him aitzaz Ehsan and few more always evergreen in that list of opportunities no matter who is in power.

Swati
Feb 04, 2018 09:49pm

Friends of Musharraf are hot cakes for Mr Sharif’s politics. From Amir Muqam all the way to Sayed!

Muzaffargarh
Feb 04, 2018 09:54pm

You too ?????

Ahsan Ali
Feb 04, 2018 09:59pm

Such unfaithful and character less politicians suit pml-n, who change their loyalty for the sake of power and greed.

Opinion









Updated February 04, 2018

Overuse of suo motu

THE suo motu powers of the superior judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, are once again drawing public and legal...
Updated February 04, 2018

Migrants’ tragedy

SINCE 2015, restrictions on Europe’s eastern borders have forced global migrants to choose alternative sea routes,...
Updated February 04, 2018

Ahed Tamimi’s courage

The brief video displays an act of courage and exposes the brutality and inhuman nature of the Israeli occupation.
Updated February 03, 2018

Afghanistan rethink

Both Afghan and Pakistani authorities should focus on security and intelligence cooperation and avoid blame game.
February 03, 2018

Battling street crime

CLEARLY, Karachi’s foremost law and order problem remains rampant street crime, with armed criminals striking...
February 03, 2018

A heavy price to pay

AN unfortunate episode in the now long-running tussle between sections of the PML-N leadership and the Supreme Court...