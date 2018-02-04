DAWN.COM

FIA arrests 4 suspected human traffickers behind migrant boat tragedy in Libya

Iqbal MirzaFebruary 04, 2018

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested four alleged human traffickers linked with the migrant boat tragedy off the coast of Libya.

Earlier this week, at least 16 Pakistanis drowned off the coast of Libya after a smuggler’s boat they were riding capsized. They were among 90 people feared to have drowned in the latest migrant tragedy occurring in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Zuwara.

Most of the deceased Pakistani migrants hail from Punjab's districts, including Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

Read: The perils of Pakistani migrants

The four suspects were arrested on Sunday after the FIA conducted raids in in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, the agency's deputy director said.

The raids were conducted as part of a crackdown against those involved in human trafficking, he said.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has pointed out that Pakistanis made up the 13th largest group trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe last year, with 3,138 of them arriving in Italy in 2017, and no recorded sea deaths.

But they have already climbed to third place this year, with an estimated 240 Pakistanis reaching Italy in January, compared to just nine during the same month last year.

Silent Observer
Feb 04, 2018 02:59pm

Too little too late. The sad thing is FIA becomes active against these savage human traffickers only when a big tragedy like this happens.

ABE
Feb 04, 2018 03:05pm

So, in other words, until these people perished off of Libya, no FIA investigation was udner way to arrest the Human Traffickers?

Very strange lack of pro-active policies,.

Sultan
Feb 04, 2018 03:34pm

Why FIA let the human traffickers smuggle people abroad in the first place!

M1 Jamal
Feb 04, 2018 04:30pm

Should i cry or laugh at our system.FIA again in action and mint some money and business as usual.

