'Accomplice' in Asma murder case sent on 14-day judicial remand by Kohat court

A judicial magistrate on Sunday sent Shahzeb, a suspected accomplice in the murder of Kohat medical student, Asma, to jail on judicial remand for two weeks.

Asma, a third-year student at a medical college in Abbottabad, was murdered last week after she refused to marry Mujahid, the prime suspect in the case, police said. She was rushed to the hospital after being shot three times, where she identified Mujahid and Sadiqullah ─ another suspected accomplice ─ as her assailants in a statement given to police.

Soon after the murder, police claimed that Mujahid had escaped to Saudi Arabia. Sadiqullah, however, was arrested.

Shahzeb, who allegedly helped Mujahid escape from Pakistan and was arrested yesterday, was presented by police before Judge Muhammad Umer Farooq.

The police told the court that during the initial interrogation, Shahzeb had confessed to facilitating and aiding Mujahid flee the country.

The police added that the motorcycle used by Sadiqullah and Mujahidullah to commit the crime was also recovered from Shahzeb's house ─ just as the suspect had told them during his interrogation.

The police said that they also recovered the car used to help Mujahid escape.

The court handed the suspect over to the police on judicial remand for 14 days.