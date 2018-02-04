DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

JI local leader gunned down in Bannu

Ali AkbarFebruary 04, 2018

Email


Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) local leader Malik Tufail was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Bannu on Sunday morning, police said.

Tufail was killed when unknown assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him in Bannu's Mughalkhel area, in the jurisdiction of Garorwala police station, police added. The suspects escaped from the site after the incident.

Police began search operations in the area in order to arrest the culprits. A case was filed at Garorwala police station against unknown suspects, police said.

Police added that Tufail did not have any personal enmity with anyone.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 04, 2018 10:28am

Rip.

Aman
Feb 04, 2018 01:03pm

inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajeoon

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trying times

Trying times

Pakistan can afford to display greater flexibility towards the US rather than India.

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2018

Overuse of suo motu

THE suo motu powers of the superior judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, are once again drawing public and legal...
Updated February 04, 2018

Migrants’ tragedy

SINCE 2015, restrictions on Europe’s eastern borders have forced global migrants to choose alternative sea routes,...
Updated February 04, 2018

Ahed Tamimi’s courage

The brief video displays an act of courage and exposes the brutality and inhuman nature of the Israeli occupation.
Afghanistan rethink
Updated February 03, 2018

Afghanistan rethink

Both Afghan and Pakistani authorities should focus on security and intelligence cooperation and avoid blame game.
February 03, 2018

Battling street crime

CLEARLY, Karachi’s foremost law and order problem remains rampant street crime, with armed criminals striking...
February 03, 2018

A heavy price to pay

AN unfortunate episode in the now long-running tussle between sections of the PML-N leadership and the Supreme Court...