DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ahsan asks SC to prove independence by sending Musharraf to jail

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated February 04, 2018

Email


MULTAN: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that he will consider the Supreme Court independent when it will send former president and military dictator retired Gen Pervez Musharraf to Adiala jail.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was concerned about the dignity of the judiciary.

“If the Supreme Court becomes controversial, it will be a loss equal to the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” the minister said.

Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafiq advanced Mr Iqbal’s argument by saying that state institutions should avoid interfering in each other’s domains. While the judiciary should be respected, it should also respect other institutions, Mr Rafiq said in his separate talk with the media.

Mr Iqbal said that if the Supreme Court wanted to maintain its honour, it should punish retired Gen Musharraf like it had punished Nehal Hashmi.

“Sending contempt notices to political workers like Talal Chaudhry will not help to restore the dignity of the Supreme Court. Instead it should summon former president Musharraf and take action against him for damaging the constitution, making the then chief justice and his children hostage and manhandling him,” he said.

State organs should stop interfering in each other’s domain, says Rafiq

The minister said that the PML-N believed that the decisions against Mr Sharif and the party leadership were not based on justice.

“Similarly, people also have reservations over the decision to disqualify Mr Sharif. If raising voice against it is contempt of court, then it should also be applied to people who have been participating in public gatherings of the PML-N, including the rally on G.T. Road, to express their concern over the judgement,” he said.

He said that not only the PML-N but the entire world had expressed concern over the disqualification of Mr Sharif.

“We should avoid controversies and the institutions should work within their constitutional limits,” Mr Iqbal said.

He said that people would think that pre-poll rigging was being committed if the PML-N continued to be made target.

“From Karachi to Gwadar no one is ready to believe that the actions being taken against the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif are based on justice,” the minister said, adding that the judiciary would become controversial by taking such decisions.

Saad Rafique said that the “system of revenge” should come to an end and no hurdle should be created in the working of the institutions, including the parliament.

He said that his party respected the judiciary and he believed that judiciary should not be criticised.

“We do not criticise the judiciary rather we respect it. But while the judiciary should not be criticised, one could disagree with the decisions of the court,” he said.

He said that elected representatives should be disqualified only by the public.

He advised political parties to avoid levelling allegations against each other and dragging the state institutions into political affairs.

Mr Rafique said that other institutions should realise that it was the parliament and the politician who would run the country.

The minister said that his party had hoped that the situation would change with the change of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau but there was no such sign yet.

“I still have hope that this system of victimisation will come to an end as the newly appointed NAB chairman is an upright and unbiased person,” he said.

The minister said that besides the leader of the opposition, leaders of different parties should also be consulted on the formation of caretaker set-up so that no one could object to the caretaker set-up and later to the results of the elections.

Mr Rafiq said that violation of the Charter of Democracy would create issues.

He said that the change in the Balochistan government was the result of a “joint adventure”.

“The elements that are playing a dirty game over the coming Senate election will fail. Results of the election will prove who played foul,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Ahsan Gul
Feb 04, 2018 08:32am

Entire world was stunned to find out how a PM NS of a poor country like Pakistan can own millions pound of properties in England when average Pakistani barely makes less than 30 pounds a month in PanamaGate disclosure. Ahsan and Saad Rafiq you know the truth BUT you are subservient to NS and would say anything to make your master happy. Sincerely

Dr Ibrahim
Feb 04, 2018 08:48am

Mr Ahsan Iqbal! Thank your stars, that your disgraced former prime minister is not in prison yet. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones!

Javed
Feb 04, 2018 09:04am

It is people who prove themselves before the highest court in the land. Not the other way around Mr. Ahsan, you of all people should know that.

Javed
Feb 04, 2018 09:07am

Mr. Ahsan may I remind you that it was your own govt. that let Mr. Musharraf proceed abroad when the courts had already ordered his arrest.

No Brainer
Feb 04, 2018 10:59am

First you expel all members from PMLN -- including Nawaz Shareef (who was raised by Gen. Zia) -- that were once allies of dictators to prove that PMLN is a democratic party.

Pakistani
Feb 04, 2018 12:06pm

First you prove you have character. In my opinion No. You did not resign when Musharraf left the country. You also are an employee of another country. This is the proof that you are not an honest or Sadiq and Amin person.

Imad Qureshi
Feb 04, 2018 12:15pm

As an Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal needs to bring Musharraf back and then present him in the court.

Temo Shanko
Feb 04, 2018 01:00pm

@Ahsan Gul . I agree but what about Gen. Musharraf??

Shahid
Feb 04, 2018 01:48pm

@Dr Ibrahim I request that a some members of the National Security Council some senior Military personnel should accompany Ahsan Iqbal on his forthcoming foriegn trip .

Sid
Feb 04, 2018 03:12pm

Musharraf will only go to jail if he has done something wrong...

First the proven wrongdoers must go to jail first

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trying times

Trying times

Pakistan can afford to display greater flexibility towards the US rather than India.

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2018

Overuse of suo motu

THE suo motu powers of the superior judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, are once again drawing public and legal...
Updated February 04, 2018

Migrants’ tragedy

SINCE 2015, restrictions on Europe’s eastern borders have forced global migrants to choose alternative sea routes,...
Updated February 04, 2018

Ahed Tamimi’s courage

The brief video displays an act of courage and exposes the brutality and inhuman nature of the Israeli occupation.
Afghanistan rethink
Updated February 03, 2018

Afghanistan rethink

Both Afghan and Pakistani authorities should focus on security and intelligence cooperation and avoid blame game.
February 03, 2018

Battling street crime

CLEARLY, Karachi’s foremost law and order problem remains rampant street crime, with armed criminals striking...
February 03, 2018

A heavy price to pay

AN unfortunate episode in the now long-running tussle between sections of the PML-N leadership and the Supreme Court...