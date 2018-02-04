DAWN.COM

Oxford professor charged with rape

AFPUpdated February 04, 2018

PARIS: Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has been charged with rape and remanded in custody, a judicial source said on Saturday, following claims by two women that he assaulted them in French hotel rooms.

Ramadan, who was arrested by French police on Wednesday, was charged on Friday with rape and rape of a vulnerable person, the source said. He has denied the charges.

The accused is a Swiss citizen whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.

After two days of questioning by investigators, the 55-year-old Oxford University professor was brought before three magistrates who have been assigned to the case, suggesting that he is facing an extensive investigation, judicial sources said. He was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing, to be held within four days.

“If there are other victims in France or elsewhere, they now know that the justice system will respond to what has happened to them,” said Jonas Haddad, lawyer for feminist activist Henda Ayari, the first woman to accuse Ramadan.

Women who have testified anonymously during three months of preliminary investigations might now also file rape complaints, one of the sources said.

The claims against the prominent scholar, which emerged in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the United States, have divided many Muslims, with his legions of fans, as well as his lawyers, saying he is the victim of a smear campaign.

But critics have long suggested that despite Ramadan’s moderate tone as a familiar face on television programmes, he preaches a more radical line when addressing Muslims in Arabic.

Ramadan is the most high-profile figure to be held in France over the sexual assault and harassment claims that have rippled around the world as a result of the “Me Too” campaign.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2018

Albert
Feb 04, 2018 08:50am

Couple of years ago he was having problems in getting an American visa for academic pursuits, and now his character assassination; his lineage gives it all away!

Mir Ali
Feb 04, 2018 09:28am

Good!

Be good
Feb 04, 2018 10:44am

Do not believe anybody.

Tahir
Feb 04, 2018 12:04pm

Surprising and worrying

Akash
Feb 04, 2018 12:12pm

Only show comments of your choice.. accommodate every one view for rational understanding of thought.

Jay
Feb 04, 2018 01:15pm

@Akash Right on the money!

M. Emad
Feb 04, 2018 03:18pm

French, British and Swiss Police should conduct an extensive investigation.

