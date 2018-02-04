DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran’s ‘threatening’ one-liner startles journalists

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 04, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday behaved ‘weirdly’ as he said “I am very dangerous” while responding to a question put by a media person.

Mr Khan had arrived here to attend the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital board of governors’ meeting. He made a [brief] stopover at Jahangir Tareen’s office in Lahore Cantonment. As he came out of the office, a journalist asked him whether he would appear before the NAB. The answer from the PTI chief was quite unexpected as he said he was very dangerous.

Mr Khan did not take any other question and settled in his vehicle. He perhaps did not hear a question about an allegation of misuse of official helicopter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ‘weird’ answer from Mr Khan made a breaking news in electronic media, which continued portraying it in different ways.

At Mr Tareen’s office, the PTI chief held a meeting with party leaders – Jahangir Tareen, Chaudhry Sarwar, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Abdul Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan -- and discussed strategy to contest the Senate election for Chaudhry Sarwar in Punjab.

EJAZ: PTI central leader Ejaz Chaudhry addressing a press conference demanded that those criticising the judiciary should be tried under article 6 of the Constitution.

He lambasted disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N cronies for threatening the judiciary.

About the allegation that Imran Khan spent Rs2.1 million from public money while using KP government’s official helicopter, he said: “Imran Khan never used the KP helicopter privately.”

Mr Chaudhry asked as to how Mariam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Bilawal Zardari could use official helicopters.

He alleged that the KP governor’s expense on the use of official helicopter was more than the expenditure incurred by the whole KP cabinet under the same head.

“Imran Khan has never shied away from explaining his position in terms of financial transactions and [we] welcome the NAB’s decision,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Sid
Feb 04, 2018 09:05am

if anyone saw that clip - it’s easy to see he was being sarcastic... I can’t believe it’s become a story

Anti-Corruption
Feb 04, 2018 09:06am

IK should be careful with his words. Some people make mountain out of a molehill.

SM
Feb 04, 2018 10:05am

Stressed out?

Sania
Feb 04, 2018 10:07am

Imran Khan is getting more and more obnoxious day by day.

JA-Australia
Feb 04, 2018 10:37am

Imran Khan is dangerous to the corruption mafia and those who defend it. What is so hard or 'weird' about it?

Sixer From Chakwal
Feb 04, 2018 11:43am

comment made by Khan was just on lighter note; however, he is the only leader in the country who can have many negative things but even his enemies say that he is not corrupt, he is not a thief and he is not a dishonest to the country.

Zahid
Feb 04, 2018 11:57am

Naya Pakistan..!

Samuel
Feb 04, 2018 12:07pm

He is chosen one by the seen unseen forces so nothing can harm him.

Jay
Feb 04, 2018 01:18pm

IK has to keep holding high moral ground!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trying times

Trying times

Pakistan can afford to display greater flexibility towards the US rather than India.

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2018

Overuse of suo motu

THE suo motu powers of the superior judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, are once again drawing public and legal...
Updated February 04, 2018

Migrants’ tragedy

SINCE 2015, restrictions on Europe’s eastern borders have forced global migrants to choose alternative sea routes,...
February 04, 2018

Ahed Tamimi’s courage

THE brief video displays an act of courage: as heavily armed Israeli soldiers arrive at her home in an occupied West...
Afghanistan rethink
Updated February 03, 2018

Afghanistan rethink

Both Afghan and Pakistani authorities should focus on security and intelligence cooperation and avoid blame game.
February 03, 2018

Battling street crime

CLEARLY, Karachi’s foremost law and order problem remains rampant street crime, with armed criminals striking...
February 03, 2018

A heavy price to pay

AN unfortunate episode in the now long-running tussle between sections of the PML-N leadership and the Supreme Court...