Imran’s ‘threatening’ one-liner startles journalists

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday behaved ‘weirdly’ as he said “I am very dangerous” while responding to a question put by a media person.

Mr Khan had arrived here to attend the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital board of governors’ meeting. He made a [brief] stopover at Jahangir Tareen’s office in Lahore Cantonment. As he came out of the office, a journalist asked him whether he would appear before the NAB. The answer from the PTI chief was quite unexpected as he said he was very dangerous.

Mr Khan did not take any other question and settled in his vehicle. He perhaps did not hear a question about an allegation of misuse of official helicopter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ‘weird’ answer from Mr Khan made a breaking news in electronic media, which continued portraying it in different ways.

At Mr Tareen’s office, the PTI chief held a meeting with party leaders – Jahangir Tareen, Chaudhry Sarwar, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Abdul Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan -- and discussed strategy to contest the Senate election for Chaudhry Sarwar in Punjab.

EJAZ: PTI central leader Ejaz Chaudhry addressing a press conference demanded that those criticising the judiciary should be tried under article 6 of the Constitution.

He lambasted disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N cronies for threatening the judiciary.

About the allegation that Imran Khan spent Rs2.1 million from public money while using KP government’s official helicopter, he said: “Imran Khan never used the KP helicopter privately.”

Mr Chaudhry asked as to how Mariam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Bilawal Zardari could use official helicopters.

He alleged that the KP governor’s expense on the use of official helicopter was more than the expenditure incurred by the whole KP cabinet under the same head.

“Imran Khan has never shied away from explaining his position in terms of financial transactions and [we] welcome the NAB’s decision,” he said.

